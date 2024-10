3A runners compete in the state high school cross-country championships at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Here’s a look at the results from the 3A divisional meets that were held at Lakeside Park in Orem on Tuesday. The meet is a state qualifying meet that narrows the field for the 3A state meet that will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Sugar House Park.

Teams from Regions 12, 13 and 14 were split up into two divisional meets, with 75% of the teams in each divisional meet qualifying for state, along with the top six individuals who weren’t on a qualifying team.

Union’s Jaylie Jenkins had the fastest qualifying time of all the girls runners, while Summit Academy’s Kaden McGovern had the fastest qualifying time for the boys.

The results of those two boys and girls divisional meets are listed below.

Class 3A Girls

Tuesday’s divisional results

At Lakeside Park

SECTION A

Team results (top 6 teams advance to state)

Union, 47 Carbon, 51 Canyon View, 67 Morgan, 77 Manti, 124 Summit Academy, 158 Delta, 211 Providence Hall, 225

Individual results (top 20)

Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Sr., 18:03.45 River White, Union, Sr., 18:03.54 Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, Jr., 18:30.9 Josie Yates, Carbon, Fr., 19:55.7 Lundi Ferrier, Ben Lomond, Sr., 20:29.8 Reese Moss, Summit Academy, Sr., 20:49.8 Kaylee Nielsen, Union, Fr., 20:49.9 Alexis Cox, Morgan, So., 20:57.6 Nancy Fife, Canyon View, So., 21:12.0 Aly Bryner, Carbon, Jr., 21:27.7 Ember Sorenson, Canyon View, So., 21:35.5 Lola Barkema, Ben Lomond, Sr., 21:55.5 Brooke Williford, Morgan, Sr., 22:10.4 Brooklyn Guymon, Morgan, So., 22:21.1 Eliza Rice, Canyon View, So., 22:21.8 Mattie Richens, Union, Sr., 22:27.7 Kirra Lovell, Canyon View, Sr., 22:27.9 Sonny Van Tassell, Manti, Sr., 22:33.4 Brettlee Kennedy, Carbon, Fr., 22:35.8 Kaylee Pitcher, Carbon, Jr., 22:36.5

SECTION B

Team results (top 5 teams advance to state)

Emery, 49 Judge Memorial, 66 Richfield, 72 Ogden, 74 Grantsville, 124 North Sanpete, 132 Juan Diego, 164

Individual results (top 20)

Gentry Christiansen, Emery, So., 18:48.5

Addy Guymon, Emery, Jr., 19:43.9

Addie Hurst, Emery, Jr., 19:54.6

Berlin Bartlett, Ogden, Sr., 20:03.4

Clara Geddes, Ogden, So., 20:11.7

Anna Smith, Judge Memorial, Jr., 20:24.4

Jane Whittle, Grantsville, So., 20:26.6

Olive McCormick, Judge Memorial, Fr., 20:59.6

Ella Kerrigan, Juan Diego Catholic, Fr., 21:02.2

KinLee Barney, Richfield, So., 21:04.7

Brighten Goold, Richfield, Sr., 21:13.2

Alivia Daley, Emery, Fr., 21:17.3

Georgia Goold, Richfield, So., 21:28.1

Mac Sibthorpe, Judge Memorial, Jr., 21:42.6

Chloe Phillips, Ogden, Sr., 21:51.2

Corrine Higgins, Judge Memorial, Sr., 21:57.0

Tajia Davis, Juab, Sr., 21:59.7

Laynie Jolley, Richfield, So., 22:04.4

Oakley Sederquist, North Sanpete, So., 22:13.1

Sophia Camargo, Grantsville, Jr., 22:52.7

Class 3A Boys

Tuesday’s divisional results

At Lakeside Park

SECTION A

Team results (top 7 teams advance to state)

Canyon View, 48 Morgan, 57 Ogden, 57 Richfield, 101 Ben Lomond, 128 North Sanpete, 153 Summit Academy, 161 Providence Hall, 255 Juab, 277

Individual results (top 20)

Kaden McGovern, Summit Academy, Sr., 15:46.2 Bradley Ekstrom, Ogden, Sr., 16:04.2 EJ Lee, Morgan, Sr., 16:04.8 Thomas Daniels, Canyon View, Sr., 16:16.1 Rustin Reddish, Ogden, Sr., 16:51.9 Logan Hadley, Canyon View, Sr., 16:54.0 Jarom Findlay, Canyon View, Fr., 16:58.0 Hank Barnett, Richfield, So., 16:58.4 Nathaniel Callison, Canyon View, Sr., 17:04.5 Elijah Thalman, Richfield, Jr., 17:06.4 Jonas Archibald, Morgan, Jr., 17:09.3 Henry Rose, Morgan, Jr., 17:18.6 Maverick Guymon, Morgan, Sr., 17:19.4 Ryan Ekstrom, Ogden, Sr., 17:21.7 Thomas Goellner, Ben Lomond, Sr., 17:21.8 Daniel Ekstrom, Ogden, So., 17:33.1 Daniel Budge, Ben Lomond, Jr., 17:34.8 Enoch Johnson, Morgan, Jr., 17:40.4 Tyrik Cook, North Sanpete, Fr., 17:41.6 Jackson Drake, Ogden, Sr., 17:50.2

SECTION B

Team results (top 6 teams advance to state)

Grantsville, 41 Carbon, 44 Manti, 71 Union, 94 Emery, 160 Judge Memorial, 173 Juan Diego Catholic, 187 Delta, 200

Individual results (top 20)

