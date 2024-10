Here’s a look at the results from the 4A divisional meets that were held at Lakeside Park in Orem on Tuesday. The meet is a state qualifying meet that narrows the field for the 4A state meet that will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Sugar House Park.

Teams from Regions 8, 9, 10 and 11 were split up into two divisional meets, with the top 75% of teams in each divisional meet qualifying for state, along with the top six individuals who weren’t on a qualifying team.

Green Canyon and Mountain View were the top qualifying girls teams, while Orem and Mountain View were the top qualifying boys teams. Mountain View’s boys and girls are the defending 4A state champs.

Green Canyon senior Charlotte Felt had the fastest qualifying time of all the girls runners, while Pine View’s Bridger Jaggi had the fastest boys’ qualifying time.

The results of those two boys and girls divisional meets are listed below.

Class 4A Girls

Tuesday’s divisional results

At Lakeside Park

SECTION A

Team results (top 11 teams advance to state)

Green Canyon, 49 Orem, 62 Pine View, 98 Cedar City, 103 Park City, 108 Hurricane, 159 West Field, 176 Mountain Crest, 259 Tooele, 273 Uintah, 273 Dixie, 311 Payson, 345 Murray, 376 Logan, 395

Individual results (top 20)

(Link to complete individual results)

Charlotte Felt, Green Canyon, Sr., 18:17.8 Tatum Flach, Park City, Fr., 18:37.9 Maddie Embley, Orem, Sr., 18:45.0 Hailey Shakespear, Green Canyon, Sr., 18:48.1 Hailey Atwater, West Field, So., 18:59.1 Chelsea Shakespear, Green Canyon, Sr., 19:08.7 Emmalee Williams, Pine View, Jr., 19:09.8 Lily Knowles, Mountain Crest, So., 19:12.7 Kendee Corry, Cedar City, So., 19:26.0 Arya Armstrong, Hurricane, Fr., 19:30.0 Hadlie Ballard, Green Canyon, Sr., 19:32.6 Kate Adams, Orem, Fr., 19:41.1 Lydia Olsen, Orem, Sr., 19:41.4 Gabbi Garside, Orem, Jr., 19:49.6 Tevye Geddes, Pine View, Fr., 19:49.8 Elin Holt, Pine View, Fr., 19:51.7 Sonja Preston, Park City, Jr., 20:03.9 Macie Mitchell, Cedar City, Fr., 20:06.7 Eliza Johnson, Cedar City, Fr., 20:12.7 Liv Trimble, Orem, So., 20:17.1

SECTION B

Team results (top 10 teams advance to state)

Mountain View, 47 Desert Hills, 68 Timpanogos, 110 Stansbury, 117 Sky View, 135 Crimson Cliffs, 146 Jordan, 180 Ridgeline, 201 Snow Canyon, 215 Bear River, 236 Provo, 286 Hillcrest, 306

Individual results (top 20)

(Link to complete individual results)

Leah Larsen, Stansbury, Jr., 18:52.8 Julie Moore, Mountain View, Sr., 19:00.7 Olivia Lay, Desert Hills, Sr., 19:16.9 Sophie Waite, Mountain View, Jr., 19:31.0 Lily Waite, Mountain View, Jr., 19:41.3 Ellie Dangerfield, Stansbury, Sr., 19:41.8 Addie Dangerfield, Stansbury, Fr., 19:49.2 June Zimmerman, Mountain View, Sr., 19:54.1 Anna Bliss, Timpanogos, So., 19:56.9 Kendra Raiger, Desert Hills, Jr., 20:01.8 Jessica Keele, Sky View, So., 20:03.6 Rebekah Crookston, Sky View, Sr., 20:05.9 Mylah Twitchell, Jordan, Jr., 20:07.4 Elsa Keith, Timpanogos, Fr., 20:18.2 Kylee McKinlay, Desert Hills, Jr., 20:19.0 Laney Castleton, Ridgeline, Sr., 20:23.4 Kenzey McKinlay, Desert Hills, Fr., 20:23.6 Maggie Crosby, Snow Canyon, Jr., 20:23.6 Taylor Baldwin, Crimson Cliffs, So., 20:23.7 Karli Harward, Bear River, Sr., 20:26.3

Class 4A Boys

Tuesday’s divisional results

At Lakeside Park

SECTION A

Team results (top 11 teams advance to state)

Orem, 26 Desert Hills, 46 Uintah, 89 Hurricane, 101 Cedar City, 158 Tooele, 164 West Field, 193 Green Canyon, 197 Hillcrest, 206 Ridgeline, 296 Bear River, 354 Dixie, 354 Provo, 365 Murray, 414

Individual results (top 20)

(Link to complete individual results)

Takashi Shipp, Orem, Jr., 16:02.3 Logan Boyer, Desert Hills, Sr., 16:13.7 John Richards, Orem, Sr., 16:22.0 David Anderson, Uintah, Sr., 16:26.4 Conrad Bigelow, Orem, Jr., 16:30.1 Peter Mecham, Orem, Jr., 16:31.3 Blake Pilkington, West Field, So., 16:31.4 George Watkins, Desert Hills, Sr., 16:35.2 Jackson Mathews, Desert Hills, So., 16:41.2 Cale Manwaring, Uintah, So., 16:42.8 William Daley, Orem, Jr., 16:46.4 Tucker Larsen, Desert Hills, Sr., 16:48.3 Caleb Campbell, Green Canyon, Jr., 16:50.1 Braxton Williams, Tooele, Jr., 16:50.9 Jack Wells, Desert Hills, Sr., 16:52.1 Abraham Amy, Hurricane, Sr., 16:52.4 Jarren Ence, Hurricane, Sr., 16:54.9 Cody Larkin, Cedar City, Jr., 16:59.0 Isaac LeBaron, Hurricane, Sr., 16:59.0 Heston Gowen, Uintah, Jr., 17:02.0

SECTION B

Team results (top 10 teams advance to state)

Mountain View, 37 Timpanogos, 41 Pine View, 75 Stansbury, 140 Jordan, 144 Crimson Cliffs, 151 Sky View, 237 Logan, 248 Snow Canyon, 257 Park City, 278 Mountain Crest, 295 Cottonwood, 334 Payson, 339

Individual results (top 20)

(Link to complete individual results)