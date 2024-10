Here’s a look at the results from the 6A divisional meets that were held at Lakeside Park in Orem on Tuesday. The meet is a state qualifying meet that narrows the field for the 6A state meet that will be held on Oct. 30 at Sugar House Park.

Teams from Regions 1, 2 and 3 were split up into two divisional meets, with the top 75% of teams in each divisional meet qualifying for state, along with the top six individuals who weren’t on a qualifying team. Lone Peak’s girls and Herriman’s boys finished as the top qualifiers.

Lone Peak sophomore Maya Bybee had the fastest qualifying time in the girls’ two races, while American Fork’s Kaden Evans had the fastest qualifying time for the boys.

The results of those two boys and girls divisional meets are listed below.

Class 6A Girls

Tuesday’s divisional results

At Lakeside Park

SECTION A

Team results (top 7 teams advance to state)

Riverton, 25 American Fork, 70 Skyridge, 97 Weber, 110 Fremont, 128 Lehi, 134 Mountain Ridge, 164 Farmington, 193 Copper Hills, 233

Individual results (top 20)

Skye Jensen, American Fork, So., 18:14.4 Ellie Dorius, Farmington, Fr., 18:36.0 Mya Oyler, Riverton, Sr., 18:49.6 Grace Swanson, Riverton, Jr., 18:56.3 Chloe Swain, Riverton, Sr., 19:03.4 Isabelle McCullough, Riverton, Sr., 19:15.9 Isabel Preston, Riverton, So., 19:17.7 Clara Madsen, Skyridge, Jr., 19:18.2 Brooklyn Tarr, Mountain Ridge, Jr., 19:26.2 Sophie Steiger, American Fork, Jr., 19:28.5 Laney Martin, Lehi, Fr., 19:29.3 Catherine Wald, Weber, Jr., 19:31.3 Kate Lang, Weber, Jr., 19:31.4 Remy McAdams, Lehi, So., 19:40.3 Indianna Lundell, Fremont, Sr., 19:40.6 Brecklyn Bugnet, Fremont, Sr., 19:48.5 Jane Hawkins, Skyridge, Fr., 19:51.4 Shay Smith, American Fork, So., 19:52.7 Sarah Watson, American Fork, Fr., 19:52.9 Lucy Hawkins, Skyridge, Jr., 19:53.8

SECTION B

Team results (top 7 teams advance to state)

Lone Peak, 19 Herriman, 85 Westlake, 92 Pleasant Grove, 109 Davis (UT), 130 Layton, 171 Corner Canyon, 177 Syracuse, 185 Bingham, 226

Individual results (top 20)

Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, So., 18:01.4 Maci Woolf, Herriman, Sr., 18:44.1 Paytin Rohatinsky, Lone Peak, So., 18:46.7 Tatum Brewer, Lone Peak, Fr., 18:47.1 Anna Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr., 19:00.1 Zoey Nilsson, Lone Peak, Jr., 19:15.6 Brielle Nilsson, Lone Peak, Jr., 19:16.6 Katie Ormsby, Layton, Sr., 19:17.2 Maya Parker, Westlake, Jr., 19:17.4 Teagan Harris, Corner Canyon, Fr., 19:18.9 Ava McMurtrey, Lone Peak, Sr., 19:25.5 Isabella Cram, Davis (UT), So., 19:27.8 Kelly Wilson, Pleasant Grove, So., 19:30.5 Zanna Bruening, Herriman, Sr., 19:31.1 Millie Robinson, Westlake, Sr., 19:32.0 Breelyssa Leeper, Herriman, Jr., 19:32.4 Mya Curtis, Westlake, Sr., 19:41.9 Kennedy Hadley, Syracuse, Jr., 19:55.1 Alexa Massey, Pleasant Grove, Jr., 20:03.2 Erin Christensen, Davis, Fr., 20:09.2

Class 6A Boys

Tuesday’s divisional results

At Lakeside Park

SECTION A

Team results (top 7 teams advance to state)

Herriman, 23 Lone Peak, 56 Farmington, 119 Pleasant Grove, 127 Westlake, 141 Corner Canyon, 148 Fremont, 154 Mountain Ridge, 185 Syracuse, 208

Individual results (top 20)

Jackson Spencer, Herriman, Jr., 15:26.2 Micah Tang, Herriman, Sr., 15:36.6 Jonah Tang, Herriman, Sr., 15:38.4 Cooper Bybee, Lone Peak, Sr., 15:40.4 Phin Mayer, Corner Canyon, Sr., 15:46.9 Matyas Bird, Westlake, Jr., 15:47.2 Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Sr., 15:53.6 Tyler Palmer, Lone Peak, Jr., 15:54.0 Brady Wilde, Lone Peak, Sr., 15:59.0 Eli Jarvis, Herriman, Jr., 16:02.2 Caleb Brown, Herriman, Jr., 16:02.5 Ryan Etherington, Corner Canyon, Jr., 16:06.7 Joshua Beck, Pleasant Grove, Jr., 16:10.3 Graham Judkins, Fremont, Jr., 16:12.2 Tanner Morgan, Westlake, Jr., 16:15.2 Landon Sturgeon, Farmington, Sr., 16:20.4 Grant Hejny, Lone Peak, Jr., 16:21.6 Samuel Dempsey-Fehling, Lone Peak, Sr., 16:25.1 Carter Harrison, Pleasant Grove, Sr., 16:28.2 Joseph Miller, Farmington, Sr., 16:33.9

SECTION B

Team results (top 7 teams advance to state)

American Fork, 28 Riverton, 77 Skyridge, 99 Davis (UT), 115 Layton, 115 Lehi, 125 Bingham, 174 Weber, 186 Copper Hills, 230

Individual results (top 20)

