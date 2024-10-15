6A Playoffs

Davis 4, Weber 0

Simone Packer scored twice to lead No. 3 Davis to a 4-0 victory over No. 14 Weber in a 6A second-round game. Brooklyn Phongsavath and Kate Willard each added a goal for Davis (14-3), while Samantha Maudsley contributed two assists and Lexie Lund recorded a shutout. The Darts will face Corner Canyon in the quarterfinals. Weber concluded its season with a record of 9-8.

Syracuse 3, Herriman 1

Syracuse’s Sophie Martin scored and assisted, leading the No. 4 Titans to a 3-1 victory over No. 13 Herriman in a 6A second round game. Taylee Hughes and Abby Affleck each added a goal for Syracuse (14-3), who will advance to face Copper Hills in the quarterfinals. Halle Willardson netted the lone goal for Herriman (11-7).

Skyridge 5, American Fork 3

Cambria Lee scored twice and assisted on two other goals to propel No. 7 Skyridge past No. 10 American Fork 5-3 in a 6A second-round game. American Fork (9-7) initially led 3-2 at halftime with goals from Julie Huddleston, Presley Houghton, and Allison Brown, but Skyridge (9-7) rallied in the second half with three unanswered goals. Lee’s standout performance was complemented by goals from Aly Johns, Cambria Condie, and Rachel Boren. Skyridge advances to face Mountain Ridge in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Lone Peak 8, Bingham 0

No. 1 Lone Peak dominated No. 16 Bingham with an 8-0 victory in the second round of the 6A playoffs, led by Samantha Sellers and Bella Devey, who each scored two goals. Lone Peak (16-0) jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the first half and maintained their strong performance throughout the match. Goalkeeper Eliza Collings secured the shutout for the Knights. They will advance to face Lehi in the quarterfinals. Bingham concludes its season with a 5-13 record.

Copper Hills 2, Layton 0

Anna Hendrix and Brenna Arauzo each scored a goal in the second half to lead No. 5 Copper Hills to a 2-0 shutout victory over No. 12 Layton in a 6A second-round game. The Grizzlies improved to 14-4 and will face No. 4 Syracuse in the quarterfinals. Layton ends its season with a 10-7 record. Copper Hills’ Aspen Fraser contributed a clean sheet in goal for the Grizzlies.

Lehi 1, Farmington 1 (Lehi wins in PKs 4-2)

Alyson Badger’s goal for Lehi and a decisive performance in the penalty shootout led the No. 9 Pioneers to a 4-2 shootout victory over No. 8 Farmington after a 1-1 draw in regulation. Mo Nielson assisted Oaklee Stanford for Farmington’s lone goal. With the win, Lehi (13-5) advances to face No. 1 Lone Peak in the 6A quarterfinals. Farmington concludes its season with an 8-7 record.

Corner Canyon 2, Pleasant Grove 0

No. 6 Corner Canyon blanked No. 11 Pleasant Grove 2-0 in a decisive 6A second round game. Alice Peterson and Rachel Enslow each scored goals for the Chargers (12-5), while keeper Hagen Haycock earned the shutout. Kenzie Randall and Olivia Gleason contributed assists as Corner Canyon advanced to face Davis in the quarterfinals. Pleasant Grove finished the season with a record of 9-7.

Mountain Ridge 4, Riverton 0

Kya Newton’s two goals propelled No. 2 Mountain Ridge to a dominant second-half performance as they defeated No. 15 Riverton 4-0 in the 6A second round game. The Sentinels (16-1) saw additional goals from Natalie Shober and Kelsey Goodwin, while maintaining a combined shutout by McKinley Stowell and Kayda Rowberry in goal. Riverton (7-12) failed to score against Mountain Ridge’s staunch defense. Mountain Ridge will next face Skyridge matchup in the quarterfinals.

5A Playoffs

Springville 2, Kearns 0

Adalie Dodd scored once and added an assist to lead No. 21 seeded Springville past No. 5 seed Kearns 2-0 in a 5A second round game. Savannah Johnston also found the back of the net for the Red Devils, who improved to 7-11. Mattie Neves provided an assist, and Caroline Penrod secured the shutout in goal. The Cougars, who had a strong season, ended their campaign with a 13-3 record. The Red Devils look to continue their cinderella run in the quarterfinals, playing against No.4 seed Bountiful next.

Northridge 2, Bonneville 1

Sophie Sivulich scored both goals for No. 6 Northridge as the Knights defeated No. 11 Bonneville 2-1 in a 5A second-round game. After a scoreless first half, Sivulich found the net twice to secure the victory for Northridge (12-5). Bonneville (10-7) managed a single goal in the second half. Northridge advances to face the winner of the Cedar Valley and Maple Mountain matchup in the quarterfinals.

Bountiful 4, Salem Hills 1

Myka Page led No. 4 Bountiful with two goals and an assist in their 4-1 victory over No. 20 Salem Hills in a 5A second round game. Bountiful (14-3) also saw goals from Izzy Hill and Sabrina Anderson, with assists by Emmy Sorenson, Belle Sorensen, and Jane Hellewell. Gracee Adams scored the lone goal for Salem Hills (7-10). Bountiful will advance to the Thursday quarterfinals to face Springville.

Clearfield 8, Cyprus 0

Emmery Johnson scored four goals to lead No. 8 Clearfield to an 8-0 victory over No. 9 Cyprus in a second-round 5A game. With the win, the Falcons (10-7) advance to face No. 1 Olympus in the quarterfinals. Claire Hadley, Addie Erekson, Kamryn Weaver, and Raegan Cornell each added a goal for Clearfield, while Sadie Goble recorded a shutout. The Pirates (13-4) were unable to find the back of the net against the staunch Clearfield defense.

Wasatch 3, East 1

Ellie Karl netted two goals to lead No. 7 seed Wasatch to a 3-1 win over No. 10 seed East in a second round 5A playoff game. Wasatch (11-5) took an early lead, scoring twice in the first half with contributions from Mia Longenecker and assists by Maggie Lundquist and Sophia Locke. East (8-10) found the net in the second half but couldn’t close the gap. The Wasps advance to the quarterfinals where they will play against the No. 2 seeded Brighton Bengals.

Olympus 7, Timpview 1

Liza Anderson’s hat trick guided No. 1 seed Olympus to a dominant 7-1 win over No. 16 seed Timpview in the second round of the 5A playoffs. Olympus (16-1) took control early, scoring five goals in the first half, including two each from Anderson and Hope Munson. McCoy Cavazos also contributed two goals and one assist for the Titans. Ava Badger scored the lone goal for Timpview (6-11) in the opening half. Olympus moves onto the quarterfinals and will meet against the No. 8 seeded Clearfield Falcons.

Maple Mountain 4, Cedar Valley 2

No. 3 Maple Mountain defeated No. 14 Cedar Valley 4-2 in a 5A second round game, with Kesley Jewkes scoring twice for the Golden Eagles. Cedar Valley’s Olivia Jones and Danielle Dunn each found the net in the second half, but their efforts weren’t enough. Haidyn Denton contributed two assists for Maple Mountain (12-4), which advances to face Northridge in the quarterfinals. Cedar Valley ends their season with a 10-9 record.

Brighton 5, Alta 1

Oakley Zenger scored twice to help lead No. 2 Brighton to a 5-1 victory over No. 15 Alta in a 5A second round game. The Bengals (16-1) jumped out quickly, netting four goals in the first half against the Hawks (7-11), with Emry Stott, Lucy Nelson, and Isabella Dowdle each adding a goal apiece. Andie Anderson scored for Alta in the first half, assisted by Belle Tesch. Brighton advances to face the winner Wasatch in the quarterfinals.

4A Playoffs

Crimson Cliffs 2, Uintah 2 (Crimson Cliffs won in PKs 4-2)

No. 10 seeded Crimson Cliffs defeated No. 7 seeded Uintah 4-2 in penalty kicks following a regulation 2-2 tie in their 4A second round matchup. Macey Woolley scored and added an assist for the Mustangs (13-6), who came back from a 1-0 halftime deficit. Izzie Lawson and Lexi Perkins each found the net for the Utes (12-6). Crimson Cliffs advances to the quarterfinals to play No. 2 seed Snow Canyon.

Timpanogos 3, Sky View 2

Izzy Pierce scored twice to lead No. 3 Timpanogos past No. 19 Sky View, 3-2, in a 4A second round game. Timpanogos, who improved to 12-2, also had a goal from Madisyn Searle. Sky View (6-12) responded with goals from Kate Sundstrom and Langi Laulu-Pututau with assists from Kaytlin Erickson. Timpanogos advances to the quarterfinals to face Ridgeline.

Ridgeline 2, Stansbury 1

Maylee Reynolds notched two assists as No. 11 Ridgeline came from behind to defeat No. 6 Stansbury 2-1 in a 4A second-round playoff game. Ridgeline’s Lily Hunsaker and Sierra Dean scored in the second half to secure the victory, overcoming a first-half goal by Stansbury’s Emie Major. Ridgeline (12-5) will advance to face No. 3 Timpanogos in the quarterfinals, while Stansbury concluded their season with a record of (14-4).

Snow Canyon 1, West Field 0

Lottie Smith’s second-half goal lifted No. 2 seed Snow Canyon to a narrow 1-0 victory over No. 15 seed West Field in a 4A second round game. Tori Martin secured the shutout for the Warriors, boosting their record to 15-2, while West Field fell to 9-11. Jolee Irvin assisted on the deciding goal, sending Snow Canyon to the quarterfinals. Snow Canyon will next play No. 10 seeded Crimson Cliffs on Thursday, October 17th.

Mountain Crest 5, Murray 0

Top-seeded Mountain Crest surged past No. 16 Murray with a convincing 5-0 victory in the second round of the 4A playoffs. The Mustangs (15-1) capitalized on a strong start, netting two goals in the first half and adding three more after the break. With this win, Mountain Crest advances to the quarterfinals to face Mountain View. Murray ends their season with an even record of (8-8).

Park City 5, Cedar City 1

No. 5 seed Park City surged into the quarterfinals with a dominant 5-1 victory over No 12. Seed Cedar City in a 4A second round game. The Miners (15-3) saw scoring contributions from Caroline Retzer, Hailey Olsen, Piper Hastings, Abby Hanton, and Elsa Dellenbach, with Lauren Kindt providing two assists. Cedar City’s Tylee Nielson scored the lone goal for the Reds (12-7) in the first half. The Miners will play at No. 4 seeded Green Canyon in the quarterfinals.

Mountain View 2, Desert Hills 1

No. 9 seeded Mountain View advanced to the next round of the 4A tournament with a 2-1 victory over No. 8 seed Desert Hills. Makenna Grimley and Ava Golding each scored in the first half, with Isabelle Bramble providing an assist for Mountain View (12-5). Carly Knudsen netted the lone goal for Desert Hills (11-6) in the same period. The game featured no scoring in the second half, allowing Mountain View to secure the win. Mountain View will play No. 1 seed Mountain Crest in the quarterfinals, who just came off of an 5-0 win.

Green Canyon 6, Orem 0

Chloe Sadler and Kyleigh Hastings each scored two goals as No. 4 Green Canyon shut out No. 13 Orem 6-0 in a second-round 4A game. The Wolves (15-3) took an early lead with four goals in the first half, including additional efforts from Capriel Winder and Charlotte Felt. Orem (9-7) was unable to find the net against Green Canyon’s strong defense as Ruby Jewkes earned the shutout. Green Canyon will face No. 5 Park City in the quarterfinals.