Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during a game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

The Kansas City Chiefs may be the underdog heading into Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, but one of Andy Reid’s many NFL records may give the Chiefs an advantage.

Reid has the best win record in games following a bye week, according to Pro Football Talk.

Counting his time as a head coach for both the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, Reid’s teams are 21-4 in games played after their regular season bye.

That record and post-bye week winning percentage (.840) is the best for any NFL head coach who has coached at least 10 games. Only two of those losses have come in the past seven seasons.

When playing after a bye week, the Chiefs are 5-1 with Reid as head coach and Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback. The lone loss for the duo came last season when the Eagles beat the Chiefs 21-17.

Reid is 20-2 when his post-bye week opponent played the week prior. His record is less than stellar (1-2) when his team and his opponent are both coming off a bye week, as was the case last season.

Reid’s winning percentage record will be put to the test Sunday as the Chiefs continue their quest to become the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

How well do the 49ers play after a Thursday game?

While the 49ers did not have a bye last week, they’re coming off a mini-bye from playing on Thursday night.

San Francisco is 4-4 when coming off a Thursday game under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

But the 49ers have won their last four games played after a Thursday night game. Their last loss dates back to 2021. Purdy, a three-year veteran, has been the starting quarterback for three of those four wins.

San Francisco is currently 3-3 this season. When the Shanahan-led 49ers have a record of a least .500, San Francisco has only lost one post-Thursday night game.

Sunday’s game will be a rematch of the last Super Bowl when the Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime, and that could be in the 49ers’ favor. The last time the Chiefs played in a Super Bowl rematch, they lost to the Eagles. That loss was also one of Reid’s few post-bye week loses.

The Chiefs and 49ers play at 2:25 p.m. MDT on Sunday at the 49ers’ Levi Stadium.