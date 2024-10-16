Only 17 holes were played on Wednesday due to weather issues, but Morgan leads the pack with 278 strokes and Richfield is close behind with 279. Morgan has three golfers in the top five after Day 1, one of which is Lance Loughton, who is leading the individual race with 65 strokes. Loughton bounced back from an early double bogey, finishing the day with six birdies to take the lead.
Carbon’s Dayton King and Loughton’s teammate Caleb Rees are both close behind Loughton with 66 strokes.
Day 2 will largely be a battle between Richfield and Morgan, as the next closest school is Carbon at 291 strokes. Richfield got a lift with Pace Mullen, Max Albrecht, Kaylen Kelsey and Ike Shaw each finishing in the top 20 individually.
Class 6A state tournament
At Ridge Golf Course
Team scores (Day 1)
278 - Morgan
279 - Richfield
291 - Carbon
292 - Union
295 - Juab
312 - Juan Diego
313 - Emery
319 - Judge Memorial
Individual leaders (Top 20)
65 – Lance Loughton, Sr., Morgan
66 – Dayton King, So., Carbon
66 – Caleb Rees, So., Morgan
68 – Jace Benson, Fr., Morgan
68 – Pace Mullen, Sr., Richfield
69 – Fisher Campagna, So., Judge Memorial
69 – Cayson VanBeekum, Sr., Ben Lomond
70 – Caden Meinhardt, Sr., Delta
70 – Max Albrecht, So., Richfield
70 – Kaylen Kelsey, Sr., Richfield
70 – Ty Bender, So., Juab
71 – Tytan Hammond, Fr., Juan Diego
71 – Ike Shaw, Sr., Richfield
72 – Rydge Butler, Sr., Carbon
72 – Weston Richins, Sr., Union
72 – Sai Rasmussen, Sr., Union
73 – Logan Jones, Sr., Juab
73 – Cayson Duffin, Jr., Summit Academy
73 – Brennan Mecham, Jr., Union
74 – Crue Cowan, So., Juab