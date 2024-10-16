Only 17 holes were played on Wednesday due to weather issues, but Morgan leads the pack with 278 strokes and Richfield is close behind with 279. Morgan has three golfers in the top five after Day 1, one of which is Lance Loughton, who is leading the individual race with 65 strokes. Loughton bounced back from an early double bogey, finishing the day with six birdies to take the lead.

Carbon’s Dayton King and Loughton’s teammate Caleb Rees are both close behind Loughton with 66 strokes.

Day 2 will largely be a battle between Richfield and Morgan, as the next closest school is Carbon at 291 strokes. Richfield got a lift with Pace Mullen, Max Albrecht, Kaylen Kelsey and Ike Shaw each finishing in the top 20 individually.

Class 6A state tournament

At Ridge Golf Course

Full leaderboard

Team scores (Day 1)

278 - Morgan

279 - Richfield

291 - Carbon

292 - Union

295 - Juab

312 - Juan Diego

313 - Emery

319 - Judge Memorial

Individual leaders (Top 20)

65 – Lance Loughton, Sr., Morgan

66 – Dayton King, So., Carbon

66 – Caleb Rees, So., Morgan

68 – Jace Benson, Fr., Morgan

68 – Pace Mullen, Sr., Richfield

69 – Fisher Campagna, So., Judge Memorial

69 – Cayson VanBeekum, Sr., Ben Lomond

70 – Caden Meinhardt, Sr., Delta

70 – Max Albrecht, So., Richfield

70 – Kaylen Kelsey, Sr., Richfield

70 – Ty Bender, So., Juab

71 – Tytan Hammond, Fr., Juan Diego

71 – Ike Shaw, Sr., Richfield

72 – Rydge Butler, Sr., Carbon

72 – Weston Richins, Sr., Union

72 – Sai Rasmussen, Sr., Union

73 – Logan Jones, Sr., Juab

73 – Cayson Duffin, Jr., Summit Academy

73 – Brennan Mecham, Jr., Union

74 – Crue Cowan, So., Juab