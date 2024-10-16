Park City is tied with Richfield for the most state championships in state history with 15. The Miners won 11 of them consecutively between 2008-2018, but they have not won any since.
Park City is in prime position to reclaim the throne as it ended day one of the 4A tournament in first. Rawson Hardy is leading the way for the Miners, ending the day -5 with five birdies and one eagle.
Desert Hills is right on the Miners’ heels, trailing by only one stroke. Tanner Wade is the leading golfer for the Thunder with seven birdies in day one. If Desert Hills pulls away for the win in day two, it would be the second ever golf championship for the Thunder. Desert Hills last won the championship in 2018.
Individually, it was West Field freshman Mack Herzog who leads the pack after day one with 66 strokes. Herzog is only one stroke ahead of Desert Hill’s Wade and Park City’s Hardy, who each ended day one with 67 strokes.
Herzog had five birdies, but eagled on hole 18 to take the lead after day one.
Class 4A state tournament
At MeadowBrook Golf Course
Team scores (Day 1)
285 - Park City
286 - Desert Hills
291 - Ridgeline
292 - Crimson Cliffs
304 - Cedar City
304 - Uintah
304 - West Field
304 - Orem
304 - Stansbury
Individual leaders (Top 20)
66 - Mack Herzog, Fr.,West Field
67 - Tanner Wade, Jr., Desert Hills
67 - Rawson Hardy, Jr., Park City
69 - Sam Ballingham, Sr., Green Canyon
69 - Brock Porter, Sr., Desert Hills
70 - Dallin Anderson, Fr., Ridgeline
70 - Easton Toone, Sr., Murray
71 - Ammon Allred, Jr., Snow Canyon
71 - Carter Terry, Sr., Desert Hills
72 - Max Esplin, Jr., Cedar City
72 - Tyler Jackman, Sr., Ridgeline
72 - Eastyn Ewell, Jr., Unitah
72 - Sam Hunt , Sr., Park City
72 - Will Milne, So., Crimson Cliffs
72 - Dylan Winona, Jr., Crimson Cliffs
72 - Jarren Phillips, Sr., Crimson Cliffs
73 - Linus Einum, So., Park City
73 - Jeremiah Marsh, Sr., Park City
73 - Forest Summers, Sr., Park City
73 - Miles Cromwell, Jr., Sky View