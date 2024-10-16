Following the first day of the 4A state tournament, Park City is tied with Richfield for the most state championships in state history with 15. The Miners won 11 of them consecutively between 2008-2018, but they have not won any since.

Park City is tied with Richfield for the most state championships in state history with 15. The Miners won 11 of them consecutively between 2008-2018, but they have not won any since.

Park City is in prime position to reclaim the throne as it ended day one of the 4A tournament in first. Rawson Hardy is leading the way for the Miners, ending the day -5 with five birdies and one eagle.

Desert Hills is right on the Miners’ heels, trailing by only one stroke. Tanner Wade is the leading golfer for the Thunder with seven birdies in day one. If Desert Hills pulls away for the win in day two, it would be the second ever golf championship for the Thunder. Desert Hills last won the championship in 2018.

Individually, it was West Field freshman Mack Herzog who leads the pack after day one with 66 strokes. Herzog is only one stroke ahead of Desert Hill’s Wade and Park City’s Hardy, who each ended day one with 67 strokes.

Herzog had five birdies, but eagled on hole 18 to take the lead after day one.

Class 4A state tournament

At MeadowBrook Golf Course

Full leaderboard

Team scores (Day 1)

285 - Park City

286 - Desert Hills

291 - Ridgeline

292 - Crimson Cliffs

304 - Cedar City

304 - Uintah

304 - West Field

304 - Orem

304 - Stansbury

Individual leaders (Top 20)

66 - Mack Herzog, Fr.,West Field

67 - Tanner Wade, Jr., Desert Hills

67 - Rawson Hardy, Jr., Park City

69 - Sam Ballingham, Sr., Green Canyon

69 - Brock Porter, Sr., Desert Hills

70 - Dallin Anderson, Fr., Ridgeline

70 - Easton Toone, Sr., Murray

71 - Ammon Allred, Jr., Snow Canyon

71 - Carter Terry, Sr., Desert Hills

72 - Max Esplin, Jr., Cedar City

72 - Tyler Jackman, Sr., Ridgeline

72 - Eastyn Ewell, Jr., Unitah

72 - Sam Hunt , Sr., Park City

72 - Will Milne, So., Crimson Cliffs

72 - Dylan Winona, Jr., Crimson Cliffs

72 - Jarren Phillips, Sr., Crimson Cliffs

73 - Linus Einum, So., Park City

73 - Jeremiah Marsh, Sr., Park City

73 - Forest Summers, Sr., Park City

73 - Miles Cromwell, Jr., Sky View