3A Playoffs

Union 4, Grantsville 2

In a second-round 3A playoff game, Haley Foote’s two assists helped lead No. 10 Union to a comeback victory over No. 7 Grantsville, 4-2. Grantsville took an early lead with goals from Lindsey Wangsgard and Kamry Allen in the first half. However, Union surged in the second half with three goals to seal the win. Union’s Josilyn Gordon, London Garner, Leili Escobar and Foote all scored in the win.

Judge Memorial 6, South Summit 0

Emily Christensen scored a hat trick to lead No. 1 Judge Memorial to a decisive 6-0 victory over No. 16 South Summit in a second round game. Callie Lipson and Heidi Delpouys each contributed a goal and an assist, while Addy Borgmeier also found the back of the net for the Bulldogs. Lorraine Hyngstrom recorded a shutout in goal, helping Judge Memorial improve to 15-0. South Summit fell to 5-15 with the loss. The winner plays either No. 9 Richfield or No. 8 Juan Diego in the quarterfinals.

Canyon View 3, Ben Lomond 1

Bethanee Vargas scored twice to lead No. 3 Canyon View past No. 14 Ben Lomond 3-1 in the second round of regional play. The Falcons (14-3) took control in the second half with Vargas netting both goals after a 1-1 tie at halftime. Halie Horton added a goal for Canyon View, while Neah Robertson scored the lone goal for the Scots (3-11).

Ogden 8, Delta 0

Elle Weston scored twice and added an assist to lead No. 6 seed Ogden to an 8-0 win over No. 11 seed Delta in the second round, advancing the Tigers to the quarterfinals where they will face the winner of No. 13 Ben Lomond and No. 3 Canyon View. Ogden’s Kate Pulley also contributed with two goals, while Grace Malan secured the shutout as goalkeeper. Seren Gee, Hannah Lewis, Megan Beus and Alina Aparicio each added a goal for Ogden (12-7) as they dominated the Rabbits (8-11) with four goals in each half.

Morgan 8, Juab 0

Lacie Poll and Kapree Charlton both netted hat tricks, propelling No. 4 Morgan to an 8-0 victory over No. 13 Juab in the second round of the 3A playoffs. Kendall Peterson and Macie Burton each added a goal for the Trojans, while Macey Miller contributed with two assists. Morgan’s Maddie Fisher and Skye Bernardo combined for the shutout, keeping the Wasps scoreless throughout the game.

Juan Diego 1, Richfield 0

Alison Green’s overtime goal propelled No. 8 Juan Diego to a 1-0 victory over No. 9 Richfield in the second round of the playoffs. Juan Diego’s Sarah Scott recorded a shutout as the Soaring Eagle improved to 6-12. Richfield, now at 8-10, couldn’t overcome the defensive efforts led by Lexi Wayman, who assisted on the game’s only goal. Juan Diego will meet up with the No. 1 overall seed Jude Memorial in the quarterfinals.

Carbon 5, North Sanpete 0

Chrissy Jones scored two goals and provided an assist, leading No. 5 Carbon to a dominant 5-0 victory over No. 12 North Sanpete in the second round of the 3A playoffs. Blythe Bradford matched Jones with two goals, while Bailey Johnson added a goal and two assists for Carbon. Keeper Madi Barlow anchored the shutout with a strong defensive effort, as North Sanpete was unable to score.

Manti 8, Providence Hall 0

Taylie Mickelsen scored five goals to lead No. 2 Manti to an 8-0 rout of No. 15 seed Providence Hall in a second round game. The Templars (17-1) dominated from the start, netting six goals in the first half. Brooklyn Olson and McKinzee Chidester added one goal each, while Cambrie Thompson contributed two assists. Manti’s Alyssa Whitney earned a shutout as Providence Hall (4-13) failed to score. Manti will play the winner of No. 7 Grantsville and No. 10 Union in the quarterfinals.

2A Playoffs

Grand 4, American Leadership 0

Gemma Phillips scored all four goals for No. 6 Grand in a dominant 4-0 victory against No. 11 American Leadership in the first round. Jayde Young and Sandy Carvahal each contributed an assist. Ainsleigh Kasprick secured the shutout for Grand (10-4). American Leadership (4-11) was unable to score in the region matchup. Grand will matchup against No. 3 seed Rowland Hall in the quarterfinals.

St. Joseph 9, North Summit 0

Abigail Gough’s hat trick propelled No. 5 St. Joseph to a commanding 9-0 victory over No. 12 North Summit in the first round of regional playoffs. St. Joseph (11-5) dominated from the start, leading 7-0 at halftime, with Gough, Sofia Evans and Cicily Flores contributing to the scoring spree. The Jayhawks’ defense held firm with the combined efforts of keepers Cicily Flores and Addison Doebler for a shared shutout. North Summit (2-13) struggled to find the net against the relentless St. Joseph side. St. Joseph will now matchup with No. 4 seed Maeser Prep in the quarterfinals who won their first round matchup 8-0.

Waterford 7, South Sevier 1

Vivika Sarin and Grace Morris each netted two goals to lead No 2. seed Waterford past No. 15 seed South Sevier 7-1 in a first-round playoff game. The Ravens (10-3) jumped out quickly with five goals in the first half, setting a dominant tone. London Taix, Whitney Spanos and Lexee Hasebi contributed to the scoring spree, while South Sevier’s solitary goal came in the second half. Waterford advances to face the winner between No. 7 Beaver and No. 10 San Juan.

American Heritage 11, Utah Military Hillfield 0

Paisley Gardner each twice as No. 1 American Heritage defeated No. 16 Utah Military Hillfield 11-0 in the first round of the playoffs. The Patriots (14-3) built a commanding lead with eight goals in the first half. Ainsley Suelzle also contributed heavily with a goal and three assists, while Gentry Fallon secured the shutout. The Thunderbirds (2-14) were unable to break through American Heritage’s defense. American Heritage will play in the quarterfinals against No. 9 seeded Millard.

Beaver 3, San Juan 0

Timmery LeBaron provided two goals as Beaver defeated San Juan 3-0 in the first round of the 2A playoffs. Ruby Lurth scored one goal for the Beavers, while Brindee Carter secured the shutout. The San Juan Broncos failed to score in either half of the match.

Maeser Prep 8, Parowan 0

Samira Sosa scored four goals and added an assist to lead No. 4 Maeser Prep to an 8-0 victory over No. 13 Parowan in the first round of the 2A playoffs. Maeser Prep dominated early with five first-half goals and secured the shutout thanks to Alice Watson. Katie Olsen contributed two goals and an assist while Ruby Dunn and Tess Jorgensen each added a goal for the Lions.

Rowland Hall 6, APA West Valley 0

Eliana DeBellis scored four goals to lead No. 3 seed Rowland Hall to a 6-0 victory over No. 14 seed APA West Valley in a first-round playoff game. The Winged Lions (7-5) took control early, netting three goals in the first half and maintaining the pressure in the second half with another trio of scores. Rowland Hall’s Annabelle Hill secured the shutout, holding APA West Valley (2-9) scoreless. Rowland Hall will face the winner of the No. 6 Grand vs. No. 11 ALA matchup in the quarterfinals.

Millard 2, Draper APA 1

Carley Braman scored both goals for Millard as they edged Draper APA 2-1 in the first round of the 2A playoffs. Millard led 1-0 at halftime and secured the win with another goal in the second half despite a late response from Makenzy Lockwood of Draper APA. Draper APA fought hard, with Rachel Parke providing an assist for their lone goal.