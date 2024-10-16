6A Quarterfinals

No. 9 Lehi at No. 1 Lone Peak

Defending 6A champion Lone Peak keeps rolling through the playoffs, and they’ll host a surging No. 9 seed Lehi in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Lone Peak (17-0) cruised to an 8-0 victory over Bingham in the second round, led by two goals each from Samantha Sellers and Bella Devey. The Knights have been dominant all season, outscoring opponents 96-7 while posting a perfect 10-0 record in Region 3 play.

Lone Peak’s high-powered offense is led by Devey, Sellers, and Kate Fuller, who have each tallied 18 goals. Devey has also dished out a team-high 13 assists, while Fuller and Sellers have each added eight assists. Goalkeeper Eliza Collings has recorded 12 shutouts.

Lehi (14-5) advanced to the quarterfinals with a thrilling penalty kick victory over Farmington after a 1-1 draw in regulation. Alyson Badger scored the lone goal for the Pioneers in regulation and has tallied three goals and two assists on the season.

Lehi’s attack is paced by Isabelle Dahl and Adelle Grimley, who have each scored nine goals. Chelsea Hartmann has been a key playmaker with seven goals and a team-high nine assists. Goalkeepers Kelsey Badger and Madilyn Ogden have combined for nine shutouts.

Last year, Lone Peak captured the 6A state title with a dominant playoff run, while Lehi was eliminated in the second round by Pleasant Grove. The Knights will look to continue their quest for a repeat, while the Pioneers aim to pull off a major upset and keep their Cinderella run alive.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Syracuse vs. Copper Hills in the semifinals on Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium.

No. 5 Copper Hills at No. 4 Syracuse

No. 4 seed Syracuse will host No. 5 seed Copper Hills in a quarterfinal matchup between two evenly matched teams on Thursday. This will be the first meeting between these unfamiliar opponents since the 2016 playoffs.

Syracuse (15-3) advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over Herriman in the second round. The Titans have outscored opponents 58-22 this season, averaging 3.2 gpg while allowing 1.2 gpg. Syracuse’s balanced attack is led by Abby Affleck, who has tallied 21 goals and three assists.

Taylee Hughes has added 15 goals and 12 assists, while Talia Thompson has contributed nine goals and eight assists. Goalkeepers Madi Shillig, Taylor Sims, and Erin Bott have combined for five shutouts.

Copper Hills (15-4) earned a 2-0 shutout victory over Layton in the second round, thanks to second-half goals from Anna Hendrix and Brenna Arauzo. The Grizzlies have scored 54 goals while conceding just 17 this season, averaging 2.8 gpg and allowing 0.9 gpg.

Copper Hills’ offense is paced by Sydney Torres, who has scored 17 goals and dished out 15 assists. Camila Palafox has added 11 goals and five assists, while Arauzo has tallied seven goals and eight assists. Goalkeeper Aspen Fraser has recorded seven clean sheets.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Lone Peak vs. Lehi in the semifinals on Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium.

No. 7 Skyridge at No. 2 Mountain Ridge

In a battle between two top Region 2 teams, No. 2 seed Mountain Ridge will host No. 7 seed Skyridge in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Mountain Ridge (16-1) cruised to a 4-0 victory over Riverton in the second round, led by two goals from Kya Newton. The Sentinels have been dominant this season, outscoring opponents 57-17 while posting an 11-1 record in Region 2 play. Mountain Ridge has averaged 3.4 gpg while allowing just 1.0 gpg.

The Sentinels’ balanced attack is led by Newton, who has tallied 16 goals and 11 assists. Jocelyn Wright has added 12 goals and seven assists, while Kaislee Johnson has contributed 11 goals and six assists. Goalkeepers McKinley Stowell and Kayda Rowberry have combined for six shutouts.

Skyridge (10-7) advanced to the quarterfinals with a thrilling 5-3 comeback victory over American Fork in the second round. The Falcons trailed 3-2 at halftime but rallied with three unanswered goals in the second half, led by a two-goal, two-assist performance from Cambria Lee.

Lee has been the driving force behind Skyridge’s offense, tallying 14 goals and nine assists on the season. Rachel Boren has added seven goals and seven assists, while Allison Beard has contributed five goals and six assists. Goalkeeper Kait Meyer has recorded three clean sheets. Skyridge has scored 42 goals while conceding 33, averaging 2.5 gpg and allowing 1.9 gpg.

Last year, Mountain Ridge was eliminated in the quarterfinals by American Fork, while Skyridge fell to Davis in the quarterfinals. Both teams will look to avenge their losses from last season and take the next step in their pursuit of a state title.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Davis vs. Corner Canyon in the semifinals on Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium.

No. 6 Corner Canyon at No. 3 Davis

In a quarterfinal matchup between two top teams from different regions, No. 3 seed Davis will host No. 6 seed Corner Canyon on Thursday.

Davis (15-3) cruised to a 4-0 victory over Weber in the second round, led by two goals from Simone Packer. The Darts have been dominant this season, outscoring opponents 61-18 while posting a 9-1 record in Region 1 play.

Davis has averaged 3.4 gpg while allowing just 1.0 gpg. Packer has been the driving force behind the Darts’ attack, tallying 20 goals and four assists. Kate Willard has added nine goals and four assists, while Brooklyn Phongsavath has contributed seven goals and eight assists. Goalkeeper Lexie Lund has recorded 8.75 shutouts.

Corner Canyon (13-5) advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory over Pleasant Grove in the second round, thanks to goals from Alice Peterson and Rachel Enslow. The Chargers finished third in Region 2, outscoring opponents 40-19 on the season. Corner Canyon has averaged 2.2 gpg while allowing 1.1 gpg.

The Chargers’ balanced attack is led by Peterson, who has tallied nine goals and eight assists. Layla Valadez has added six goals and two assists, while Sophia Simms and Channing Wuest have each contributed four goals and three assists. Goalkeeper Hagen Haycock has recorded 5.5 clean sheets.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Mountain Ridge vs. Skyridge in the semifinals on Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium.

5A Quarterfinals

No. 8 Clearfield at No. 1 Olympus

No. 1 seed Olympus looks to continue its dominant season as it hosts No. 8 seed Clearfield in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Olympus (16-1) cruised to a 7-1 victory over Timpview in the second round, led by a hat trick from Liza Anderson and two goals each from Anderson and Hope Munson. The Titans have been dominant this season, outscoring opponents 76-10 while posting an 11-1 record in Region 6 play. Olympus has averaged an impressive 4.5 gpg while allowing just 0.6 gpg.

The Titans’ high-powered offense is led by Munson, who has tallied 22 goals and 14 assists. Hallie Hansen has added 11 goals and five assists, while Kiera Bradley has contributed 10 goals and six assists. Goalkeeper Joss Baker has recorded seven shutouts.

Clearfield (11-7) advanced to the quarterfinals with a dominant 8-0 victory over Cyprus in the second round, thanks to four goals from Emmery Johnson. The Falcons finished third in Region 5, outscoring opponents 31-28 on the season.

They have averaged 1.7 gpg while allowing 1.6 gpg. Clearfield’s attack is paced by Kamryn Weaver, who has scored 12 goals. Johnson has added six goals, while Claire Hadley has contributed three goals. Goalkeeper Sadie Goble has posted four clean sheets.

Last year, Olympus reached the semifinals before falling to Maple Mountain, while Clearfield was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Maple Mountain.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Bountiful vs. Springville in the semifinals on Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium.

No. 21 Springville at No. 4 Bountiful

Riding a 10-game winning streak, defending Region 5 champion and No. 4 seed Bountiful looks to continue its impressive season as it hosts No. 21 seed Springville in a rematch of last year’s thrilling quarterfinal matchup on Thursday.

Bountiful (15-3) cruised to a 4-1 victory over Salem Hills in the second round on Tuesday, led by two goals and an assist from Myka Page. The Redhawks have been dominant this season, outscoring opponents 71-18 while posting a 12-2 record in Region 5 play.

They have averaged 3.9 gpg while allowing just 1.0 gpg. Bountiful’s high-powered offense is led by Belle Sorensen, who has tallied 24 goals and eight assists. Page has added 19 goals and 14 assists, while Izzy Hill has contributed seven goals. Goalkeeper Eliza Naegle has recorded six shutouts.

Springville (8-11) advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory over No. 5 seed Kearns in the second round, thanks to goals from Adalie Dodd and Savannah Johnston. The Red Devils have been the Cinderella story of the playoffs, knocking off higher-seeded teams in each round.

They have averaged 2.0 gpg while allowing 2.1 gpg on the season. Their attack is paced by Mattie Neves, who has scored 13 goals and dished out 10 assists. Claire Kirby has added six goals and two assists, while Audrey Pennington has contributed five goals and five assists. Goalkeeper Caroline Penrod posted the shutout against Kearns.

Last year, these two teams met in the quarterfinals, with Bountiful prevailing in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw in regulation and overtime. Springville’s Mattie Neves scored a hat trick in the loss, while Bountiful’s Myka Page, Belle Sorensen, Caroline Hellewell, Emmy Sorensen, Avah Spinning, and Oakley Jensen all converted their penalty kicks to secure the victory.

Bountiful will look to repeat last year’s success and take the next step in their pursuit of a state title, while Springville aims to avenge last season’s heartbreaking loss and continue their surprising playoff run.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Olympus vs. Clearfield in the semifinals on Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium.

No. 7 Wasatch at No. 2 Brighton

No. 2 seed Brighton looks to continue its impressive season as it hosts No. 7 seed Wasatch in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Brighton (16-1) cruised to a 5-1 victory over Alta in the second round, led by two goals from Oakley Zenger. The Bengals have been outstanding this season, outscoring opponents 51-17 while posting an 11-1 record in Region 6 play. They have averaged 3.0 gpg while allowing just 1.0 gpg.

Brighton’s balanced attack is led by Paige Christensen, who has tallied 13 goals and one assist. Zenger has added 10 goals and two assists, while Jane Allen has contributed five goals and three assists. Goalkeeper Lillah Slighting has recorded eight shutouts.

Wasatch (11-5) advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over East in the second round, thanks to two first-half goals from Ellie Karl and Mia Longenecker. The Wasps finished second in Region 7, outscoring opponents 28-19 on the season.

They have averaged 1.8 gpg while allowing 1.2 gpg. Wasatch’s offense is paced by Karl, who has scored 17 goals and dished out four assists. Sicily Clark has added four goals and a team-high seven assists, while NataLia Wagstaff has contributed three goals and two assists. Goalkeeper Kylie Bishop has posted three clean sheets.

Last year, Brighton reached the semifinals before falling to eventual runner-up Bountiful in a penalty shootout, while Wasatch was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Olympus in a penalty shootout. The Bengals will look to take the next step in their pursuit of a state title, while the Wasps aim to avenge last season’s heartbreaking loss and continue their impressive playoff run.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Maple Mountain vs. Northridge in the semifinals on Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium.

No. 6 Northridge at No. 3 Maple Mountain

In a 5A quarterfinal matchup between two teams meeting for the first time since the 2021 preseason, No. 3 seed Maple Mountain will host No. 6 seed Northridge on Thursday.

Maple Mountain (13-4) cruised to a 4-2 victory over Cedar Valley in the second round, led by two goals from Kesley Jewkes. The Golden Eagles have been impressive this season, outscoring opponents 32-21 while posting a perfect 12-0 record in Region 7 play.

They have averaged 1.9 gpg while allowing 1.2 gpg. Maple Mountain’s balanced attack is led by Sierra Jacobson, who has tallied six goals and six assists. Vivian Bird, Jewkes, and Kate Yeates have each added four goals, with Bird also contributing three assists. Goalkeepers Anya Gulley and London Webb have combined for six shutouts.

Northridge (13-5) advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory over Bonneville in the second round, thanks to two second-half goals from Sophie Sivulich. The Knights finished second in Region 5, outscoring opponents 48-22 on the season.

They have averaged 2.7 gpg while allowing 1.2 gpg. Northridge’s offense is paced by Sivulich, who has scored 21 goals and dished out seven assists. Abby Olsen has added 14 goals and seven assists, while Carson Reiva has contributed four goals and five assists. Goalkeeper Beth Manwill has posted 7.5 clean sheets.

The Golden Eagles will look to defend their crown and take the next step in their pursuit of a repeat, while the Knights aim to continue their impressive playoff run and avenge last season’s early exit.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Brighton vs. Wasatch in the semifinals on Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium.

4A Quarterfinals

No. 9 Mountain View at No. 1 Mountain Crest

Top-seeded Mountain Crest looks to continue its dominant season as it hosts No. 9 seed Mountain View in the quarterfinals on Thursday. This will be the first meeting between these two teams since the 2006 regular season.

Mountain Crest (16-1) cruised to a 5-0 victory over Murray in the second round, extending their impressive winning streak to 16 games. The Mustangs have been a force to be reckoned with this season, outscoring opponents 69-11 while posting a perfect 12-0 record in Region 11 play.

Mountain Crest’s high-powered offense is led by their leading scorer, Hadli Barrera, who has been a constant threat to opposing defenses. The Mustangs have also received strong contributions from Miriam Young and Lily Smith. Goalkeeper Hadly Glenn has anchored a stingy defense that has allowed just 0.6 goals per game.

Mountain View (12-5) advanced to the quarterfinals with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Desert Hills in the second round, thanks to first-half goals from Makenna Grimley and Ava Golding. The Bruins finished second in Region 8, outscoring opponents 30-18 on the season.

They have averaged 1.8 goals per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game. Mountain View’s attack is paced by Lucy Konold, who leads the team in goals scored. Cali Willis and Grimley have also been key contributors to the Bruins’ offensive success. Goalkeeper Sabrina McCarter has recorded five shutouts this season.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Green Canyon vs. Park City in the semifinals on Monday at Zions Bank Stadium.

No. 5 Park City at No. 4 Green Canyon

In a rematch of last year’s 4A state championship game, defending champion and No. 4 seed Green Canyon will host No. 5 seed Park City in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Green Canyon (16-3) cruised to a 6-0 victory over Orem in the second round, led by two goals each from Chloe Sadler and Kyleigh Hastings. The Wolves have been impressive this season, outscoring opponents 94-25 while posting a 10-2 record in Region 11 play. They have averaged 4.9 goals per game while allowing just 1.3 goals per game.

Green Canyon’s high-powered offense is led by Hastings, who has tallied 28 goals and 11 assists. Sadler has added 21 goals and a team-high 19 assists, while Katelyn Jensen has contributed 11 goals and 15 assists. Goalkeeper Ruby Jewkes has recorded seven shutouts.

Park City (15-3) advanced to the quarterfinals with a dominant 5-1 victory over Cedar City in the second round, thanks to goals from Caroline Retzer, Hailey Olsen, Piper Hastings, Abby Hanton, and Elsa Dellenbach. The Miners cruised through Region 10 play, outscoring opponents 74-12 while posting an 11-1 record. They have averaged 4.1 goals per game while allowing just 0.7 goals per game.

Park City’s balanced attack is led by Retzer, who has scored 13 goals and added five assists. Hanton has tallied nine goals and eight assists, while Lauren Kindt has contributed eight goals and a team-high 12 assists. Goalkeeper Livi Johson has posted 6.5 clean sheets.

Last year, Green Canyon defeated Park City 2-0 in the state championship game to capture their first title in school history. The Wolves will look to defend their crown and take the next step towards a repeat, while the Miners aim to avenge last season’s heartbreaking loss and continue their impressive playoff run.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Mountain Crest vs. Mountain View in the semifinals on Monday at Zions Bank Stadium.

No. 10 Crimson Cliffs at No. 2 Snow Canyon

In a quarterfinal matchup between two Region 9 rivals, No. 2 seed Snow Canyon will host No. 10 seed Crimson Cliffs on Thursday. This will be the third meeting between these two teams this season, with each team winning on their home field.

Snow Canyon (15-2) earned a 1-0 victory over West Field in the second round on Tuesday, thanks to a second-half goal from Lottie Smith. The Warriors have been dominant this season, outscoring opponents 49-18 while posting an 11-1 record in Region 9 play.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game while allowing just 1.1 goals per game. Snow Canyon’s balanced attack is led by Smith, who has tallied 13 goals and five assists. Jolee Irvin has added 12 goals and a team-high eight assists, while Anna Monson has contributed seven goals and three assists. Goalkeeper Tori Martin has recorded seven shutouts.

Crimson Cliffs (13-6) advanced to the quarterfinals with a thrilling penalty kick victory over Uintah after a 2-2 draw in regulation. The Mustangs finished third in Region 9, outscoring opponents 59-22 on the season. They have averaged 3.1 goals per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Crimson Cliffs’ offense is paced by Quinci Smith, who has scored 14 goals and dished out four assists. Macey Woolley has added 12 goals and a team-high eight assists, while Kate Garrett has contributed seven goals and five assists. Goalkeeper Hailey Nelson has posted seven clean sheets.

In their previous meetings this season, Snow Canyon defeated Crimson Cliffs 3-1 on Sept. 3, while Crimson Cliffs earned a narrow 1-0 victory on Sept. 26.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Timpanogos vs. Ridgeline in the semifinals on Monday at Zions Bank Stadium.

No. 11 Ridgeline at No. 3 Timpanogos

In a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal matchup, No. 3 seed Timpanogos will host No. 11 seed Ridgeline on Thursday with a spot in the 4A semifinals on the line.

Timpanogos (13-2) advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-2 victory over Sky View in the second round, led by two goals from Izzy Pierce. The Timberwolves have been impressive this season, outscoring opponents 49-13 while posting an 8-2 record in Region 8 play.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game while allowing just 0.9 goals per game. Timpanogos’ balanced attack is led by Haley Hutchins, who has tallied 11 goals and nine assists. Pierce has added 10 goals and four assists, while Malia Jessop has contributed five goals and four assists. Goalkeeper Emily Begero has recorded 6.5 shutouts.

Ridgeline (13-5) advanced to the quarterfinals with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Stansbury in the second round, thanks to second-half goals from Lily Hunsaker and Sierra Dean. The RiverHawks finished third in Region 11, outscoring opponents 67-15 on the season.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game while allowing just 0.8 goals per game. Ridgeline’s offense is paced by Keegan Grange, who has scored 14 goals and added two assists. Dean has tallied 10 goals and four assists, while Hunsaker and Makaydi Jenks have each contributed nine goals, with Jenks also dishing out a team-high 10 assists. Goalkeeper Loni Rogers has posted seven clean sheets.

Last year, these two teams met in the quarterfinals, with Ridgeline prevailing in a double-overtime thriller. Sydnee Zollinger opened the scoring for the RiverHawks, but Timpanogos’ Malia Jessop equalized just after halftime. The score remained tied until Brenli Wolford netted the game-winner for Ridgeline in the 97th minute.

Timpanogos will look to avenge last season’s heartbreaking loss and continue their impressive season, while Ridgeline aims to repeat last year’s success and take the next step in their pursuit of a state title.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Snow Canyon vs. Crimson Cliffs in the semifinals on Monday at Zions Bank Stadium.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.