6A Playoffs

Davis 2, Corner Canyon 1

Simone Packer’s golden goal in the 92nd minute, assisted by Brooklyn Phongsavath, secured a 2-1 victory for No. 3 Davis over No. 6 Corner Canyon in the 6A quarterfinals. Davis (15-3) took an early lead with a goal from Cadence Packer, assisted again by Phongsavath. Corner Canyon (13-5) managed to level the score in the second period, but Davis clinched the win in the second overtime.

Syracuse 3, Copper Hills 0

Abby Affleck scored twice to lead No. 4 Syracuse to a 3-0 victory over No. 5 Copper Hills in the 6A quarterfinals. Sophie Martin opened the scoring for the Titans (16-3) with a goal in the first half, assisted by Lydia Rhoades. Rhoades and Jocee Eddy each contributed an assist, while Erin Bott secured the shutout in goal. The Grizzlies (15-5) struggled to beat Syracuse’s defense and were kept scoreless throughout the match.

Mountain Ridge 1, Skyridge 0

Mountain Ridge’s Peytyn Bullard scored the game’s only goal, leading the Sentinels to a narrow 1-0 victory over Skyridge in the 6A quarterfinals. The Sentinels (17-1) maintained their lead after Bullard’s first-half goal, with strong defensive efforts from McKinley Stowell and Kayda Rowberry contributing to the shutout. Skyridge (10-8) was unable to break through Mountain Ridge’s defense, ending their postseason run.

Lone Peak 2, Lehi 0

Islay Smith and Samantha Sellers each found the net for Lone Peak in a 2-0 win over Lehi, propelling the No. 1 seed into the 6A quarterfinals. Smith gave the Knights an early lead in the first half, while Sellers sealed the victory with a goal in the second. The Knights’ defense, anchored by goalkeeper Eliza Collings, kept a clean sheet against the Pioneers, improving Lone Peak’s record to 18-0. Lehi ends their season with a 14-6 record.

5A Playoffs

Bountiful 2, Springville 1

Myka Page and Alivia Roberts each scored to lead No. 4 Bountiful to a 2-1 victory over No. 21 Springville in the 5A quarterfinals. Page’s goal, assisted by Belle Sorensen, opened the scoring in the second half. Alivia Roberts added what proved to be the winning goal for Bountiful (16-3), with assistance from Emmy Sorenson. Halle Hall scored Springville’s only goal, assisted by Sage Conrad. Springville ends its season with a record of 8-12.

Olympus 3, Clearfield 0

In the 5A quarterfinals, No. 1 seed Olympus secured a 3-0 victory over No. 8 Clearfield, advancing to the next round. Olympus (16-1) dominated the first half, with goals from Syrelle Taylor and Ella Schutjer, giving them a 2-0 lead. Hope Munson added a third goal in the second half, assisted by Kiera Bradley. Joss Baker recorded the shutout for the Titans, while Clearfield (11-7) was unable to find the back of the net.

Maple Mountain 1, Northridge 1 (Maple Mountain wins in PKs 4-2)

Piper Hoyt’s equalizer for Maple Mountain and the decisive penalty kick performance led the Golden Eagles to a 1-1 (4-2) shootout victory over Northridge in the 5A quarterfinals. Abby Olsen scored for Northridge (13-5) in the second half, with an assist from Sophie Sivulich, but Maple Mountain’s Vivian Bird assisted Hoyt, who found the net to level the game. With the win, Maple Mountain (13-4) advances to the 5A semifinals.

Brighton 2, Wasatch 0

Jane Allen and Emry Stott each scored a goal to lead No. 2 Brighton past No. 7 Wasatch 2-0 in the 5A quarterfinals. Brighton (17-1) maintained their solid defense throughout the game, with keeper Lillah Slighting securing the shutout. Wasatch (11-6) was unable to capitalize on their offensive opportunities against the tough Brighton defense.

4A Playoffs

Mountain Crest 2, Mountain View 0

Mylee Myers and Hadli Barrera each scored in the first half to lead No. 1 seed Mountain Crest to a 2-0 victory over No. 9 Mountain View in the 4A quarterfinals. The Mustangs (16-1) controlled the game early and maintained their lead throughout, securing a shutout win. Mountain View (12-5) was unable to find the back of the net in the second half.

Snow Canyon 1, Crimson Cliffs 0

Scarlet Losee’s goal in the second half lifted No. 2 Snow Canyon to a narrow 1-0 victory over No. 10 Crimson Cliffs in the 4A quarterfinals. Tori Martin secured the shutout for Snow Canyon (15-2), as the Warriors held the Mustangs (13-6) scoreless throughout the match. Despite multiple attempts, Crimson Cliffs couldn’t find the back of the net, allowing Snow Canyon to advance.

Timpanogos 2, Ridgeline 0

Izzy Pierce and Malia Jessop each found the net in the second half to propel No. 3 Timpanogos past No. 11 Ridgeline 2-0 in the 4A quarterfinals. Georgia King contributed an assist, while goalkeeper Emily Begero recorded a shutout for the Timberwolves, who improved to 14-2. Despite a solid season, the RiverHawks ended their campaign with a 13-6 record. Timpanogos advances to the semifinals following their decisive home victory.

Green Canyon 3, Park City 1

Kyleigh Hastings’ two second-half goals propelled No. 4 Green Canyon to a 3-1 victory over No. 5 Park City in the 4A quarterfinals. The Miners (15-4) initially took the lead with a first-half goal, but the Wolves (17-3) stormed back after halftime. Caily Holden scored Green Canyon’s first goal to level the match, with Kloey Tensmeyer and Katelyn Jensen each contributing an assist to Hastings’ goals. Green Canyon advances to the semifinals with this home win.