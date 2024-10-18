BYU's head men's basketball coach Kevin Young speaks to reporters after practice at BYU in Provo on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

New BYU Cougars head men’s basketball coach Kevin Young doesn’t have much — if any — personal history with the rivalry between his new employer and the University of Utah, but he’s clearly becoming very aware of it.

Earlier this week, Young was speaking at a Cougar Club event when he told a story about how assistant coach Chris Burgess left Utah to join his staff.

Young said the day after the NBA’s Phoenix Suns — his former employer — were eliminated from last season’s playoffs, he was at Big 12 Conference meetings in nearby Scottsdale, representing BYU.

Utah coach Craig Smith was sitting nearby, and Young had already spoken to Burgess about potentially joining his staff.

Young said he and Burgess “hit it off on the phone,” so he wanted to interview Burgess in person in Arizona.

“I just felt like it was very uncomfortable. Craig’s right here and I’m like interviewing his guy and it was just super weird,” Young said, laughing.

Young said how Burgess sees the game and his level of organization were two big reasons he wanted him on his staff.

“We moved pretty quick to get him hired,” Young said, then after a pause added, “and stuck it to Utah at the same time.”