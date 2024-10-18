Bingham’s Lincoln Tahi scores a two point conversion to give Bingham the lead in the final minute of a varsity football game against Mountain Ridge at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7.

Scoreless and on the verge of its first losing season in 21 years, Bingham came to life in the final moments Friday night to defeat Mountain Ridge 8-7 in Herriman.

With 3:13 to play, Bingham junior quarterback Ayden Dunn guided the Miners 70 yards to make the score 7-6 Mountain Ridge. Dunn threw an 11-yard dime in the back of the end zone to senior wide receiver Karl Tuuao, putting Bingham in position to win on a two-point conversion attempt.

Some of Bingham’s biggest blunders Friday came on special teams when two second half field goals were blocked, keeping the Miners scoreless. Mountain Ridge returned one of the blocked field goals to Bingham’s 49 yard-line, ultimately scoring the first touchdown of the game five plays later.

The Miners’ struggles to keep the Sentinels out of their backfield on field goal attempts made the decision to go for two an easy one for first-year head coach Josh Johnson when his team finally got on the board with under a minute to play.

“They blocked two of our field goals,” he said. “I wasn’t going to leave it in those hands. We put our heavy package in and just went at them.”

1 of 19 Bingham’s Karl Tuuao completes a pass in the end zone to score a touchdown in the final minute of a varsity football game against Mountain Ridge at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 2 of 19 Mountain Ridge’s Kohen Cunningham scores a touchdown as Bingham’s Charger Doty tackles him during a varsity football game at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 3 of 19 Bingham plays Mountain Ridge in a varsity football game at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 4 of 19 Bingham plays Mountain Ridge in a varsity football game at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 5 of 19 Bingham plays Mountain Ridge in a varsity football game at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 6 of 19 Bingham plays Mountain Ridge in a varsity football game at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 7 of 19 Bingham plays Mountain Ridge in a varsity football game at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 8 of 19 Bingham plays Mountain Ridge in a varsity football game at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 9 of 19 Bingham plays Mountain Ridge in a varsity football game at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 10 of 19 Bingham plays Mountain Ridge in a varsity football game at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 11 of 19 Bingham plays Mountain Ridge in a varsity football game at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 12 of 19 Bingham plays Mountain Ridge in a varsity football game at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 13 of 19 Bingham plays Mountain Ridge in a varsity football game at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 14 of 19 Mountain Ridge cheerleaders cheer before a varsity football game against Bingham at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 15 of 19 Bingham’s Lincoln Tahi fumbles the ball as Mountain Ridge’s Bridger Butterfield tackles him during a varsity football game at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 16 of 19 Mountain Ridge runs onto the field before playing in a varsity football game against Bingham at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 17 of 19 Bingham’s Jordan Thurman runs with the ball as Mountain Ridge’s Austin Freeman tackles him during a varsity football game at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 18 of 19 Bingham plays Mountain Ridge in a varsity football game at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 19 of 19 Bingham’s Lincoln Tahi scores a two point conversion to give Bingham the lead in the final minute of a varsity football game against Mountain Ridge at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Bingham won 8-7. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Junior running back Lincoln Tahi punched the conversion attempt into the end zone, giving Bingham the one-point edge. The Miners’ stifling defense took the field to finish things off from there, pushing Mountain Ridge backwards on its last drive and forcing a turnover on downs.

“They’ve been great all year,” Johnson said of his defense. “We want them out there at the end of the game with the lead. You’re not going to get it on them very often.”

The two schools entered the evening with identical 3-1 records in Region 2 play. The game reflected that, as the contest remained highly competitive throughout the night.

Before Bingham’s offense went out on the field for its game winning drive, Johnson had a simple message for his players.

“I said, ‘Let’s go win it. That’s all I said. ‘Let’s go win it.’”

And that’s exactly what they did. Still, Johnson felt fortunate to win in spite of his team’s mistakes.

“We got to take care of the football,” he said. “We can’t have missed assignments. (Mountain Ridge) did a really good job shutting down our run. It’s a good team. You can’t do stuff like that against a good team.”

The win puts Bingham in second place in Region 2 behind Corner Canyon. The Miners end the regular season on a high note, winning four of their last five contests to improve to 5-5 overall.

“Just going to the playoffs with momentum was … important to me,” Johnson said. “We feel like we’re a team that if we don’t beat ourselves … we can play with anybody.”

The Sentinels’ defeat brings them to .500 on the year, their first season without more wins than losses since 2020. It was Mountain Ridge’s first loss in nearly a month and it finishes in third place in Region 2.

Both schools await the 6A bracket release to find out who they will face to begin postseason play. The tournament is set to start next Friday.