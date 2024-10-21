Travis Hoopes, Farmington (Sr.)

After starting the season 0-4 and then dropping to 1-5 after a region-opening loss, it seemed like 2024 would be a lost season for Farmington. Senior Travis Hoopes made sure it wasn’t.

Playing wherever his team needed him, Hoopes was instrumental in Farmington closing the season on a four-game winning streak to earn a share of the Region 1 title. In last week’s regular season finale he scored two touchdowns in Farmington’s 21-14 win over Fremont.

“He plays six different positions, but better than that, he is an amazing teammate and an even better leader for our team. Whether it is catching a touchdown or throwing a touchdown making block. Travis is always willing to go above and beyond for our team,” said Farmington coach Daniel Coats.

For the season, Hoopes carried the ball 139 times for 945 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with 42 receptions for 352 yards and two scores.

Defensively he’s recorded 24 tackles and he’s also returned two kickoffs for TDs, including an electrifying 96-yard kickoff return two weeks ago against Davis.

Girls Volleyball

Zamari Christensen, Woods Cross (So.)

This sophomore setting running a 5-1 offense has played a major role in Woods Cross’ 21-4 record this year and current eight game winning streak.

“This girl is focused and driven. She pushes her team to be better and never lets up, treating practices like game days and always looking for ways for her and her team to be better. She understands her hitters, knowing what they need to be successful,” said Woods Cross coach Josey Hilton.

Christensen currently leads Region 5 with 623 assists this year, and a couple weeks ago went over 1,000 assists for her career. She’s also second on the team with 224 digs.

Hilton also credits Christensen for being an offensive weapon herself as she’s racked up 77 kills.

“She is a true asset to the team and I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes going forward,” said Hilton about one of Woods Cross’ team captains.

1 of 6 Zamari Christensen, Woods Cross volleyball | Provided by Woods Cross 2 of 6 Kaden McGovern, Summit Academy cross country | Fonda Film and Photo 3 of 6 Charlotte Felt, Green Canyon cross country | Provided by Green Canyon 4 of 6 Travis Hoopes, Farmington football | Provided by Farmington 5 of 6 Grace Morris, Waterford soccer | Mark ROMESSER 6 of 6 Gunner Sorensen, South Sevier golf | Provided by Jeff Richards

Girls Soccer

Grace Morris, Waterford (Sr.)

Senior Grace Morris has been on an attacking tear late in the season in leading the Ravens into the 2A semifinals.

This past weekend she notched four goals in leading Waterford to the 9-1 quarterfinal win over Beaver. Earlier in the 2A state tournament she recorded a goal and an assist in a 7-1 win over South Sevier.

“Grace is going on year four of being an impact player for us. She gives no less than 100% during practices and games. Her work rate, combined with her athleticism, competitiveness and skills, makes her a very dangerous player to play against,” said Waterford coach Kimi Miyashima. “Her standard for herself and others is high and we are lucky to have Grace raising the bar for us at training and during games.”

For the season, Morris has 20 goals and 11 assists heading into Waterford’s semifinal this Thursday against Rowland Hall.

Boys Cross Country

Kaden McGovern, Summit Academy (Jr.)

Kaden McGovern will head into next week’s 3A state meet as one of the runners to beat after he posted the fasted qualifying time in the 3A Divisional state-qualifying meet last week.

The senior won his race with a time of 15:46.2, and between the two 3A qualifying races he had the fastest time by over 18 seconds.

“Coaching Kaden this season has been an absolute pleasure. It is rare to find an athlete that works this hard and does the right thing even when no one is watching. Every success that Kaden has had has been earned, and I could not be prouder of him,” said Summit Academy coach Joe Toolson.

McGovern finished in third place at state last year, but this season he’ll be the runner everyone will be chasing.

Girls Cross Country

Charlotte Felt, Green Canyon (Sr.)

As she’s done much of the season, Green Canyon’s Charlotte Felt ran away with the title during her 4A Divisional race last week in Orem.

The senior won with a time of 18:17.8, easily winning by 20 seconds as she posted the fastest 4A state tournament qualifying time.

“Charlotte just never gives up. She has some natural talents, but she also wants to be good and she works hard to achieve that goal,” said Green Canyon coach Aubrey Bracken.

This is the first season Felt has run cross country for Green Canyon. She grew up playing soccer, and is a defender on Green Canyon’s soccer team that narrowly last in the semifinals on Monday.

Boys Golf

Gunner Sorensen, South Sevier (Sr.)

South Sevier’s boys golf team had never won a state title, but Gunner Sorensen helped make sure that streak came to a close this season.

Two weeks ago at the 2A state championships in Cedar City, he captured 2A medalist honors after winning a tiebreaker, and his score helped ensure that the Rams’ 638 was good enough for first place.

“Gunner was just solid,” said South Sevier coach Trampas Williams. “He’s been knocking shots close all day and just been playing great golf. His even par yesterday was amazing. And then to stick with it and stay right there today. He was mentally strong.”

Sorensen shot 72 on Day 1 at Cedar Ridge Golf Course, and even though he struggled a bit with an 81 on Day 2, he tied for first and won the individual title on the second hole of the playoff.

Sorensen made big jumps all three years he competed at the state tournament, going from 39th place to tied for ninth to champion.