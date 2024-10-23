Ridgeline’s JT White drives through a tackle during a game against Green Canyon at Green Canyon High in Logan on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

(Disclaimer: While not ignoring the importance of eight-player football, Felt’s Facts’ resources limit coverage to the 11-player game.)

The Unbeatens

Just four teams – all 10-0 – remain unbeaten going into the playoffs.

Richfield (10-0) enjoys its sixth undefeated regular season and second straight. The Wildcats’ current 23-game winning streak ranks tied for the 16th longest in state history. Morgan completed its 10th unbeaten regular season and third in five years. North Summit celebrated its sixth and first since 2007. Ridgeline, just nine years old, enjoyed its second in four seasons.

In the 130 seasons of Utah prep football through 2023, of the 324 teams that had perfect regular season records, 121 went on to finish the entire season undefeated — that’s about 37%.

Playoff team numbers

The 2024 postseason features 97 teams and 91 games to determine the champs in classes 1A through 6A. Just nine schools aren’t in the playoffs — Clearfield, Cyprus and Kearns in the 5A ranks, Cottonwood, Hillcrest, Logan and Payson in 4A, Ben Lomond in 3A and Layton Christian in 2A. Although Layton Christian won the Region 2A North title, the Eagles played foreign athletes using F-1 visas which made LCA ineligible for the postseason.

Meanwhile, Millard appears in its state-record 72nd postseason tournament overall. San Juan has advanced to the postseason since 1977, for a state-record 48 consecutive times.

First-round hosts

Westlake hosts a playoff game for the first time since 2010, the school’s second season. The Thunder lost that contest. Northridge last hosted in 2012, Hurricane in 2015, South Sevier in 2016 and Viewmont in 2017.

Meanwhile, 44 squads host for the second straight year – that’s 72% of the teams playing at home.

Eight active teams have never lost a home playoff game. Six of those are slotted to host this year (by home playoff wins):

Corner Canyon — 17

Ridgeline — 10

Salem Hills — 6

Crimson Cliffs — 5

Canyon View — 4

Timpanogos — 3

(Not hosting: Parowan — 7 and Providence Hall — 3)

Current opening-round winning streaks

Eighteen schools have won their opening-round game for at least the past five seasons:

Bingham — 20 years (since 2004) (state record)

Beaver — 12 (since 2012)

Juab — 11 (since 2013)

Lone Peak, Morgan — 9 (since 2015)

Morgan — 9 (since 2015) American Fork, Milford, Stansbury — 8 (since 2016)

Corner Canyon, Orem, Sky View — 7 (since 2017)

Sky View — 7 (since 2017) Park City, Timpview — 6 (since 2018)

Alta, East, Grantsville, Lehi, Ridgeline — 5 (since 2019)

Although Ridgeline missed the playoffs in 2018, the Riverhawks have never lost an opening-round game in the school’s seven appearances.

Winless teams …

Gunnison Valley (0-8) and Providence Hall (0-10) join 19 other schools that made the playoffs all-time with no wins. Fifty-one more “qualified” with just one victory, including four teams that went 1-9 this year: Grand County, Pleasant Grove, Skyline and West Field.

Last year, Layton became the first winless team to capture a first-round victory, defeating Copper Hills. Two one-loss teams have: Parowan in 2009 and Hurricane in 2013. All lost in the next round.

Newcomer

West Field is the 19th team to make the playoffs in its first season. Of the previous 18, four won their first-ever postseason game, all on their home field (Mountain View, 1980, Corner Canyon, 2013, Ridgeline, 2016 and Cedar Valley, 2019). West Field plays at Mountain Crest.

Most playoff victories (top 20)

1. Skyline 89

2. Millard 86

2. Timpview * 86

4. Beaver 82

5. East 73

6. Orem 72

7. Bingham 71

7. Delta 71

9. Dixie 70

10. San Juan 69

11. Morgan 67

12. Davis 65

13. Kanab 62

14. South Summit 61

15. Jordan 58

16. Judge Memorial 57

17. Alta 56

18. Bountiful 56

19. Highland 56

20. Logan 56

* - Vacated two state playoff wins in 2011

Long postseason losing streaks (qualified for ‘24 tourney)

Last Playoff Win Losses

Granger, 1997, 15

Carbon, 2000, 6

Uintah, 2001, 12

Northridge, 2012, 8

Tooele, 2015, 8

Taylorsville, 2016, 2

Region champ recap

Here are this year’s 21 region champions, the league crowns won by each and the last time each won.

Beaver (21st, second straight)

Bountiful (15th, 2022)

Brighton (20th, 2022)

Corner Canyon (10th, eighth straight)

Crimson Cliffs (3rd, third straight)

Farmington (2nd, 2019)

Fremont (8th, 2016)

Layton Christian (2nd, 2022)

Morgan (29th, fifth straight)

North Summit (23rd, 2013)

Olympus (16th, 2019)

Provo (26th, second straight)

Richfield (20th, second straight)

Ridgeline (3rd, 2022)

Roy (13th, second straight)

San Juan (25th, fourth straight)

Skyridge (3rd, 2021)

Stansbury (9th, 2022)

Timpview (25th, second straight)

West (30th; fifth straight)

West Jordan (4th, 1999)

Farmington and Fremont share the Region 1 title, Roy and Bountiful are co-champs in Region 5 and Brighton, Olympus and West are tri-champs in Region 6. All the rest were undefeated in region competition.

Corner Canyon now has the longest current streak, eight years. That ties the Chargers with North Summit (1971-78) for the fifth longest streak all-time.

Historically, Millard won a state-record 12 consecutive championships from 1949-60. Three schools won 11 in a row: Bingham (2012-2022), Dixie (1966-76) and Juan Diego (2003-13).

Consecutive winning seasons – active streaks (10 min.)

(teams that have secured winning seasons in 2024)

Morgan – 17 (ties for sixth longest all-time)

Beaver – 15

Stansbury – 14

Timpview – 13

Sky View – 12

Skyline holds the state record – 23 straight winning seasons from 1989 through 2011.

Utah vs. the world

For the first time since 2021, out-of-state opponents compiled a winning record against Beehive state teams – with an 18-13 mark this year.

Player watch

Several gridders have climbed into the top-30 in various categories. Four of the top-20 career passers – by yardage – played this season: Helaman Casuga (Timpview ‘22-’23 and Corner Canyon in ‘24) ranks 15th (8,074 yards); Ridgline’s Nate Dahle, just a junior, ranks 16th (8,043 yards), Milford’s Kilo Tsosie ranks 17th (7,961 yards) (likely the player on this list you’ve never heard of); and Manti’s Maison Starkweather ranks 19th (7,844 yards).

In other categories – by school and player: (note that Felt’s Facts numbers may differ from those reported by the Deseret News and MaxPreps because of missing or erroneous game stats in both those sources. Felt’s Facts has reconciled differences and is solely responsible for those listed below.)

Corner Canyon’s Helaman Casuga (Timpview 2022-23, CC 2024):

15th – Career Passing Yards – 8,074.

17th – Career Completions – 563

24th (tied) – Career TD Passes - 77

26th – Career Total Offense Yards – 8,644

27th – Career Passing Attempts – 850

Granger’s La’auli Figiel:

State record (tied with 13 others) – Longest Rushing Play – 99 yards (Sept. 13 vs. Weber) (first since 2021)

Layton’s Teiyon Halbasch

6th – Single-game Reception Yards – 307 (Oct. 10 vs. Syracuse)

Lehi’s Gavin Fenn (2022-24):

16th (tied) – Career Field Goals – 23

Manti’s Maison Starkweather:

10th – Career TD Passes - 96

11th – Career TDs Responsible For - 115

19th – Career Passing Yards – 7,844

20th – Career Total Offense Yards – 8,928

23rd – Career Completions – 515

29th – Career Passing Attempts – 845

Milford’s Kilo Tsosie:

9th – Career Passing Attempts - 999

16th – Career Completions – 569

17th – Career Passing Yards – 7,981

23rd (tied) – Career TD Passes - 78

26th (tied) – Career TDs Responsible For - 94

29th – Career Total Offense Yards – 8,351

Murray’s Dillon Curtis (2023-24):

State Record – Longest Field Goal – 64 yards (Oct. 4 vs. Tooele)

State Record – Season Field Goals – 21

State Record – Single-Game Field Goals – 6 (Sept. 20 vs. Payson)

7th – Career Field Goals – 27

Olympus’ Asher Gubler (2023-24):

18th (tied) – Career Field Goals - 22

Provo’s Gehrig Orchard:

10th (tied) – Single-game Passing Yards – 503 (Oct. 4 vs. Spanish Fork)

Ridgeline’s Nate Dahle:

14th – Career Completions – 574

16th – Career Passing Yards – 8,043

17th – Career Passing Attempts – 936

28th – Career Total Offense Yards – 8,451

Ridgeline’s Graham Livingston (2022-24):

15th – Career Reception Yards – 3,101

19th – Career Receptions – 190

Ridgeline’s Aaron Young (2021-24):

4th – Career Extra Points – 202 (seven away from third)

Roy’s Zay Morris:

State record (tied with 26 others) – Longest Interception Return – 100 yards (Sept. 27 vs. Woods Cross) (two accomplished the feat last season)

Sky View’s Liam Guthrie:

State record (tied with Granger’s Landon Figueroa - Sept. 22, 2022) – Most TD Receptions – 5 (Sept. 20 vs. Orem)

Skyline’s Jay Tupua:

State record (tied with nine others) – Longest Fumble Return – 99 yards (Sept. 13 vs. Highland) (first since 2021)

West’s Izaiah Holley:

13th – Single-game Receiving Yards – 275 (Sept. 27 vs. Skyline)

West’s Kamden Lopati:

3rd – Single-game Total Offense Yards – 696 (Sept. 13 vs. Alta)

4th – Single-game Passing Yards – 581 (Sept. 13 vs. Alta)

As a team, West amassed 839 total yards (581 passing and 258 rushing) on Sept. 13 against Alta. That’s the second-most in state history. With Alta’s 396 total yards, the teams combined for 1,235, the 13th-most combined yards all-time.

See you on the sidelines.