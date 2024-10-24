Morgan players celebrate around Macie Burton (13) after she scored a goal to put Morgan ahead of Judge Memorial Catholic 2-1 during a 3A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.

Here’s a recap of the 3A semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium on Thursday, with No. 4 seed Morgan knocking off top seed Judge Memorial.

This story will be updated with the second semifinal between Ogden and Manti.

When Morgan’s Macie Burton put a second-half free kick from about 40 yards out over the crossbar, the senior was noticeably frustrated she didn’t at least test the keeper with the 3A semifinal knotted up 1-1.

In the 73rd minute when she got another opportunity, there was no way she wasn’t going to hit the target.

Burton smashed the free kick into the upper-left corner and in the process sent Morgan to the 3A state championship with the 2-1 victory over previously-unbeaten Judge Memorial at Zions Bank Stadium.

“It was good to get another chance to redeem myself,” smiled Burton after the game.

Morgan was awarded the free kick following a Judge handball about 22 yards from goal on cross toward the box. Burton knew immediately it was her moment to change the game.

“I was just waiting and kind of relaxing myself, trying to get in the right mindset and forget about the last one, and kind of look and see where she put the wall and get focused and put it in,” she said.

After the goal, Morgan’s defense locked things down for the final seven minutes just as it had since letting in a 13th minute goal to clinch its place in the 3A final for the second straight season. It lost to Ogden 3-1 in last year’s title game.

“She’s done that probably four or five times this year. She’s pretty deadly from clear out here. We know who’s taking the shot when we’re in that moment and she does too,” said Morgan coach Bryan Searle, whose team avenged a 3-2 preseason loss to Judge with the win.

Judge Memorial came into the game as the No. 1 seed in the 3A playoffs and a perfect 16-0 record.

The Bulldogs jumped out quick, putting pressure on the backline and eventually scoring as Callie Lipson took advantage of a moment of indecision from Morgan keeper Maddie Fisher at the top of the box for the easy finish in the 13th minute at the 1-0 lead.

Fisher has been Morgan’s back-up keeper late in the season, but when starter Skye Bernardo injured her knee in warmups, Fisher was thrust into the early starting role.

1 of 16 Judge Memorial Catholic midfielder Lily Wikstrom (15) and Morgan’s Samantha Moses (18) compete for possession of the ball during a 3A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 16 Judge Memorial Catholic midfielder Lily Wikstrom (15) passes the ball during a 3A semifinal soccer game against Morgan held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 3 of 16 Morgan’s Mia Sommers (17) kicks the ball while guarded by Judge Memorial Catholic midfielder Sofia Delpouys (4) during a 3A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 4 of 16 Morgan’s Kapree Charlton (25) runs back with her teammates after scoring a goal against Judge Memorial Catholic during a 3A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 5 of 16 Judge Memorial Catholic midfielder Lily Wikstrom (15) and Morgan’s Saige Jones (55) compete for possession of the ball during a 3A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 6 of 16 Judge Memorial Catholic forward Callie Lipson (25) celebrates her goal with midfielder Sofia Delpouys (4) during a 3A semifinal soccer game against Morgan held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 7 of 16 Judge Memorial Catholic midfielder Rowan Hankins (9) jumps over Morgan’s Lilly Evans (10) as she pursues the ball during a 3A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 8 of 16 Judge Memorial Catholic midfielder Lily Wikstrom (15) and Morgan’s Bailey Andersen (1) compete for possession of the ball during a 3A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 9 of 16 Morgan players celebrate around Macie Burton (13) after she scored a goal to put Morgan ahead of Judge Memorial Catholic 2-1 during a 3A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 10 of 16 Judge Memorial Catholic midfielder Rowan Hankins (9) and Morgan’s Lilly Evans (10) compete for possession of the ball during a 3A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 11 of 16 Judge Memorial Catholic defender Makena Gardner (26) and Morgan’s Macie Burton (13) get tangled up as they compete for possession of the ball during a 3A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 12 of 16 Judge Memorial Catholic goalkeeper Lorraine Hyngstrom (1) deflects the ball off a shot on goal from Morgan during a 3A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 13 of 16 Judge Memorial Catholic midfielder Rowan Hankins (9) and Morgan’s Amy Thomas (5) compete for possession of the ball during a 3A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 14 of 16 Judge Memorial Catholic midfielder Chloe Gardner (3) and Morgan’s Mia Sommers (17) compete for possession of the ball during a 3A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 15 of 16 Morgan’s Kapree Charlton (25) and Judge Memorial Catholic defender Addy Borgmeier (35) get tangled up as they compete for possession of the ball during a 3A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 16 of 16 Morgan players celebrate after defeating Judge Memorial Catholic 2-1 after a 3A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

On Judge’s goal, Fisher tried to come out and collect a ball in behind by Lily Wikstrom, but she didn’t jump on out aggressively enough as three players all came together right at the top of the box. The ball trickled out to Fisher, who easily walked it into the empty net.

“She did incredible. She gave up that goal, but you know we’ll live with that, good on her for stepping up,” said Searle.

Wikstrom and Fisher were the two Judge players circled on Morgan’s scouting reporting, as they’ve combined to scored 36 goals this year, but over the final 67 minutes of the semifinal, the defense held them in check.

“We talked a lot about man marking and putting a lot of pressure on No. 15 and No. 25 because those are their two best players, and just kind of man marking them and making sure they that we didn’t give them opportunities to turn and shoot,” said Burton.