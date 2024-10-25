Wasatch defensive lineman Brody Hulme found gold on a play called “Nugget” – dropping into coverage, nabbing an interception and housing the ball to send the Wasps to a 29-21 upset playoff road win over West Jordan on Friday.

“I see the running back slipping up the seam,” Hulme said of his favorite defensive call. “I jumped in that gap, I saw the quarterback’s eyes, read it, took it, turned it to the sideline and my boys blocked for me.”

The Wasps, who won just two regular season games, made timely plays and got contributions from every corner of their team – two Hutch Solomon rushing scores, Hulme’s pick-six and three field goals — to secure the upset victory.

“We’re not good enough in any one section to ever rely on something to get a win, so we do have to have importance on all three phases of the game,” Wasatch coach Jody Morgan said.

Both teams played ping pong punt to start the game until the Wasatch defensive front swarmed West Jordan quarterback Tyson Demke to force a sack fumble.

The Wasps offense, setup inside the 20-yard line, stalled but broke the deadlock with a 19-yard field goal from Teague Friztsche to make it 3-0 with 10:01 left in the first quarter.

Wasatch went back to work and found its offensive footing after another West Jordan punt. Quarterback Joseph Bradley chewed up yardage through a pair of quarterback scrambles and a 28-yard dart to receiver Drexton Morris to tee up Solomon for a 1-yard scoring dive.

The Wasps led 10-0 with just over two minutes left in the first half when West Jordan injected tempo into its offensive approach. The quick hit strategy worked, as Demke found receiver Nia Yoapo with a 22-yard sideline strike before running back Cody Johnson burst up the middle of the Wasps defense for a 3-yard touchdown and the Jaguars were on the board 10-7 with 39 seconds to halftime.

The Jaguars continued to click after the break when Demke lofted a screen over the collapsing Wasatch pass rush to Johnson, who turned on the jets and scored a 69-yard touchdown to take West Jordan’s first lead of the game, 14-10.

Friztsche hit his second field goal to nearly even it up before Demke found wide receiver Julius Mulitalo on the sideline tightrope for a 28-yard scoring toss and the 21-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

West Jordan handed Wasatch a short field with a costly pass interference penalty and Solomon ran hard to carry a pile of defenders into the end zone from two yards out to make it 21-19 with 8:57 left in the game after a failed two-point attempt.

“I’ve been working for it all year,” Solomon said. “It’s just putting my head down, I see the end zone and that’s where I’m going to be.”

Wasatch’s Joseph Hyer sniffed out a Jaguars screen for an interception to set up another Friztsche 28-yard field goal and another lead change, 22-21, with two minutes left in the game.

With West Jordan backed up against its own end zone on fourth down, Demke’s desperation heave found Hulme’s hands and he brought it back home to seal the 29-21 victory with some extracurricular scuffling after the interception return.

Wasatch’s next round test will be tough with a trip to Brighton, but Hulme said the Wasps haven’t wavered on their potential all season and won’t start now.

“We always knew we could play like this. We never lost faith, we tried to put it all together and tonight we put it all together,” Hulme said. “I’m excited for our future and what we can do next week.”