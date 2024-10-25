Mountain Crest players celebrate after their victory over Timpanogos in the 4A girls soccer state championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Mountain Crest won the championship game over Timpanogos 3-1.

Mountain Crest was the team to beat in this year’s 4A state tournament, as the Region 11 champion entered with only one loss and three future Division I players in Hadli Barrera, Bentli Barrera and Summer Sofonia all committed to Utah State.

The Mustangs just about ended Friday’s 4A championship game against Timpanogos right as they started it, with goals in the first and third minute for a 2-0 lead.

It was the opposite of Monday’s semifinal against Green Canyon, when Mountain Crest gave up a goal in the second minute and had to claw back from the early deficit.

Mountain Crest's Hadli Barrera (24) moves the ball down the field during the 4A girls soccer state championship game between Mountain Crest and Timpanogos at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Mountain Crest won the championship game over Timpanogos 3-1. Timpanogos midfielder Madisyn Searle (18) kicks the ball away from Mountain Crest's Morgan Ralphs (16). Mountain Crest's Hadli Barrera (24) steals the ball from Timpanogos' Mckenna Currey (4). Mountain Crest players celebrate after their victory over Timpanogos in the 4A girls soccer state championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Mountain Crest won the championship game over Timpanogos 3-1. Timpanogos' Havyn Carter (1) heads the ball. Mountain Crest's Morgan Ralphs (16) chases Timpanogos defender Georgia King (7) as she moves the ball down the field. Timpanogos defender Georgia King (7) kicks the ball down field. Mountain Crest's Hadli Barrera (24) kicks the ball away while being pursued by Timpanogos' Mckenna Currey (4). Timpanogos midfielder Allie Strong (11) and Mountain Crest defender Summer Sofonia (22) both battle for the ball. Mountain Crest's Hadli Barrera (24) moves the ball down the field while being guarded by Timpanogos midfielder Madisyn Searle (18). Mountain Crest head coach Justin Beus talks to his team during half time. Timpanogos head coach Robyn Bretzing talks to her team during half time. Timpanogos' Mckenna Currey (4) moves the ball down the field. Timpanogos defender Georgia King (7) kicks the ball down field. Mountain Crest's Claire McBride (25) heads the ball. Mountain Crest defender bentli barrera (23) attempts to steal the ball from Timpanogos midfielder Malia Jessop (13). Mountain Crest defender Summer Sofonia (22) kicks the ball away from Timpanogos midfielder Madisyn Searle (18). Mountain Crest's Hadli Barrera (24) and Timpanogos' Izzy Pierce (2) battle for the ball. Timpanogos midfielder Paulina Hernandez (15) guards Mountain Crest's Madison Verhoef (28) as she drives towards the goal. Mountain Crest defender Megan Nielsen (7) and defender Summer Sofonia (22) celebrate as they come off the field following their victory over Timpanogos. Mountain Crest Hadli Barrera (24) and Timpanogos midfielder Malia Jessop (13) battle for the ball. Timpanogos defender Georgia King (7) and Mountain Crest's Brooklyn Fritz (27) run into each other while both chasing the ball. Mountain Crest's student section celebrates after their team claims victory of Timpanogos. Mountain Crest head coach Justin Beus talks to his team during half time. Mountain Crest celebrates after their victory over Timpanogos. Mountain Crest players all smile and laugh with each other after their victory over Timpanogos. Mountain Crest defender Megan Nielsen (7) laughs with her teammates while holding the state championship trophy following their victory over Timpanogos. Mountain Crest defender Megan Nielsen (7) laughs with her teammates while holding the state championship trophy following their victory over Timpanogos. Mountain Crest's Caroline Schroeder (9) hugs her teammate Mylee Myers (8) after their victory over Timpanogos.

“(Today) was a lot better,” said Mountain Crest head coach Justin Beus. “Green Canyon came out and punched us in the mouth and that’s what we wanted to come do to Timpanogos. We jumped on them quick and it was a lot nicer to play from ahead than behind.”

The first goal was scored by Mylee Myers on an assist from Hadli Barrera only 41 seconds into the title game. Only two minutes later Barrera scored on a cross to take the dominant lead.

Despite its early deficit, Timpanogos had a few scrambles near Mountain Crest’s goal that could’ve been dangerous. But the Mustangs relied on their defense, which has been strong all season, to never allow a Timberwolves comeback, and a few tough saves from Hadly Glenn helped keep the Mustangs strong lead.

“Our defense is solid,” Beus said. “They’re awesome. They refuse to be scored on and it’s fun to watch.”

Instead of conceding, Mountain Crest only added to its lead as Barrera scored her second goal of the game and 34th of the season in the 47th minute for the 3-0 lead. The future Aggie also had 16 assists this season.

“I think it’s the team around me,” Barrera said. “They’ve really supported me and gave me good balls. All I had to do was finish them most of the time. Being able to play with all my friends has really impacted how much I scored and how good I play.”

Mountain Crest was about to record its 13th shutout of the year, but that was taken away by a goal from Malia Jessop in the 77th minute. However, that was not nearly enough to dampen the Mustangs’ mood.

Friday’s championship is Mountain Crest’s third in four years, and the Mustangs reclaimed the throne after losing in the second round last season.

Beus said that result motivated his team to climb to the top of 4A once again.

“They were hungry,” Beus said. “They were telling me at the end of last season after we lost their last game, ‘We’re going to be back. We’re going to win it next year,’ and man, they showed up and they proved they could do it.”