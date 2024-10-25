Utah Hockey Club center Logan Cooley (92) passes the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

Something has to change.

The Utah Hockey Club has lost by four goals in each of its last two games. They’ve scored one goal in that stretch. If they don’t right the ship soon, the people of Utah might start to lose interest.

Head coach André Tourigny knows that.

“We lacked execution,” he said after Thursday’s 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. “I did not like our effort, our emotion, our physicality (or) our battle level. It’s disappointing.”

Tourigny mixed up his lines in the second period of Thursday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche in an attempt to spark a change. When it didn’t yield the result he wanted, he tested another set of lines in practice on Friday.

He said after practice that these are the lines he intends to use for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings.

“I like when you have different ingredients on every line,” Tourigny said. “There’s one puck — we can’t have three possession guys on the same line. ... It’s a balance, but at the same time, you need skill to play with skill.”

Nick Bjugstad returns

After missing the majority of training camp and the first eight games of the season with a back injury, Nick Bjugstad will make his Utah HC debut on Saturday. The 6-foot-6 center brings two key things to the lineup: unwavering play and constant good vibes.

“There’s no bad day in Boogey’s life,” Tourigny said on Friday. “He’s smiling every day, he’s a high-tempo guy. I think we’re all happy to have him back.”

Bjugstad joins Matias Maccelli and Lawson Crouse on the third line — a line that had a lot of success last year with the Arizona Coyotes. Maccelli recorded his career high in points, while Crouse and Bjugstad both had the second-highest point totals of their careers.

Bjugstad’s versatility is one of his greatest assets. He plays both center and right wing, he’s usually about 50% in the faceoff circle, he plays a physical game and he is hard to move in the corners.

As good of a day as it is for Bjugstad, Kailer Yamamoto has to be feeling down on his luck. The team placed him on waivers ahead of practice on Friday to send him to the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL. Every team in the league has the option to take him for free, so there’s a chance he doesn’t make it to Tucson.

“It was a tough decision,” Tourigny said. “Just too many players in the lineup. I think he played well.”

Maveric Lamoureux will also play on Saturday.

Get to know the Los Angeles Kings

A 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday propelled the Los Angeles Kings into second place in the Pacific Division. They’ve played very well this year against teams that didn’t make the playoffs last year, but they have struggled against the league’s better teams.

Utah HC and the Kings are evenly matched when it comes to size. The average height on both teams is 6-foot-1 and the Kings’ average of 201 pounds is four higher than Utah HC’s average. Both teams are fast and skilled.

The Kings are without future Hall of Fame defenseman Drew Doughty, who suffered a fractured ankle during the preseason. Mikey Anderson and Vladislav Gavrikov, among others, have stepped into bigger roles to fill the hole left by Doughty’s absence.

Where to watch Utah Hockey Club vs. Los Angeles Kings

The game will be televised via Utah HC+ and Utah 16. The game starts at 2 p.m. MDT on Saturday. If you can’t watch it live, catch the rerun on Utah 16 at 7 p.m.