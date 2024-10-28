Tre Nye, Northridge (Sr.)

Led by quarterback Tre Nye, Northridge marched to the 35-21 win over Hunter in the 5A first round last weekend.

Nye completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and two scores while he also rushed for two more touchdowns to lead the way offensively.

“Tre is doing a great job of taking what the defense gives us. He has great command of the offense and trusts his teammates to make plays in both the run and pass game,” said Northridge coach Tre Nye.

For the season, Nye has completed 66% of his passes for 2,735 yards and 22 touchdowns. He enjoyed his most productive game of the season on the ground against the Wolverines.

The 10th-seed Knights face No. 7 seed Maple Mountain in the second round this Friday.

1 of 5 Sam Pope, Lone Peak volleyball | Provided by Lone Peak 2 of 5 Tre Nye, Northridge football | FBL PHOTOGRAPHY 3 of 5 Kenidee Glazier, Kanab cross country | Provided by Kanab 4 of 5 Ben Ralphs, Millard cross country | Provided by Millard 5 of 5 Macie Burton, Morgan soccer | Provided by Morgan

Girls Volleyball

Sam Pope, Lone Peak (Sr.)

With Lone Peak’s regular season coming to a close last week, led by Sam Pope the Knights turn their attention to trying to win a fifth straight state title during the upcoming 6A state tournament.

Pope was a first team all-stater last year for Lone Peak and she’s picked up right where she left off this season.

“Sam is a true leader and the quarterback to our squad. She leads both emotionally and with her performance as a teammate both on and off the court. She’s willing to do anything for the team and I can’t imagine this program without her,” said Lone Peak coach Matt Moeai.

For the season, the setter has recorded 526 assists and 59 aces.

Girl Soccer

Macie Burton, Morgan (Sr.)

Morgan’s opponents in the last two games of the state tournament found out what happens when you give the Trojans a set piece around the penalty area — Macie Burton will punish you.

The Morgan senior scored two set piece goals last week, the first in a semifinal win over Judge Memorial and the second in the state championship win over Ogden.

“Macie has been a four-year starter that makes every player around her better. Stalwart of a defender. Incredible field vision and most important, she is absolutely deadly from a set piece,” said Morgan coach Bryan Searle.

When she wasn’t anchoring Morgan’s midfield, she was scoring key goals for the Trojans, finishing the year with 19, including numerous free kick goals.

She is committed to play soccer at Utah Tech University next year.

Boys Cross Country

Ben Ralphs, Millard (Sr.)

Millard senior Ben Ralphs will look to wrap up his high school cross country career with a repeat state title this week.

Ralphs won the Region 18 title last week by over a minute, and will be the favorite at the 2A state meet at Sugar House Park.

As a junior last year, Ralphs won the 2A title with a 21-second lead over second place. The year before as a sophomore, he finished second to his older brother Michael Ralphs.

“Ben Ralphs is a great competitor because he has the competitive drive and will to win without letting the big races get to him. He’s usually relaxed, calm, and confident before his races. This allows him to race at his very best when the pressure is on,” said Millard coach Cody Moat.

Ralphs is no stranger to finish top podium in 2A as he swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter races at last spring’s state track meet.

Girls Cross Country

Kenidee Glazier, Kanab (Sr.)

Fresh off of winning the Region 18 championship, Kanab’s Kenidee Glazier heads into this week’s state tournament looking to reclaim the 2A state crown.

Glazier won it as a freshman, and then last year finished second to Grand’s Cadence Kasprick — who was a senior last year.

“Kenidee has a great combination of talent and work ethic. Much of her success comes as a result of her dedication to training and willingness to do the little things to not only be the top runner for Kanab Highschool but also a top runner in the state of Utah,” said Kanab coach Levi LeFevre.

Glazier finished nearly two minutes faster then the second-place runner at the region meet as she won with a time of 18:40.9. Second place was 18:40.9.

This week’s state meet will be the first back at Sugar House Park after the past two meets were held at the Regional Athletic Complex.