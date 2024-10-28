Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold reacts after being sacked for a safety by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (not shown) during a game Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.

The eyesight of referees has long been the subject of scrutiny from sports fans, and now, one company is trying to do something about it.

Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings featured one of the latest examples of an officiating crew missing a key penalty. A facemask penalty was committed in the end zone in front of referee Tra Blake, but it wasn’t called.

The play came on the Vikings’ final drive when Minnesota was only down by eight. The missed call occurred during a sack for a safety, which increased the Rams’ lead to 10 and put the game out of reach for the Vikings.

What did officials say after the missed facemask penalty in Vikings-Rams game?

Blake told reporter Calvin Watkins in the pool report following the game that he “did not have a good look” at the penalty.

“Well, on that play, the quarterback was facing the opposite direction from me so I did not have a good look at it. I did not have a look, and I did not see the face mask being pulled, obviously,” Blake said

Blake said the officiating crew did discuss on the field if they missed the facemask, “but we weren’t able to see it on the field so we weren’t able to make that call.”

He said the play wasn’t reviewable.

Is LASIK really offering free surgery to NFL referees?

Just minutes after the play, the company LASIK tweeted “Better vision. Better Calls” with a picture of the penalty being committed in front of Blake.

LASIK is offering free eye corrective surgery for all NFL referees, as well as referees in the following professional leagues, according to the company’s website:

NHL

NBA

MLB

USNT

MLS

NWSL

WNBA

“This is as real as our advanced modern LASIK technology and world class LASIK team,” the company wrote in a reply to its tweet.

The company will also give fans a “special discount across the most experienced LASIK network in the US” if they nominated a referee. LASIK did not specify the special discount for fans.

The offer for referees is for the company’s “WaveLight, All-laser custom Modern LASIK” at LASIK Network vision centers. Interested referees must submit an application on the LASIK website where they must provide their name, email, the professional league they’re affiliated with and the reason they want LASIK.

The company did note in its statement that “participation may be subject to availability and geographical limitations.” Applicants must be “a safe candidate for LASIK,” so they’ll undergo a LASIK eye consultation before surgery. Eligibility criteria include “age, health status, and ocular conditions.”