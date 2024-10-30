Bountiful’s Zeke Murdock, 10, screams after scoring against Roy at Roy High School on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.

Top-seeded Roy (9-1) begins its quest for its first state title since 1981 when it hosts No. 17 Granger (6-5) in Friday’s 5A second round.

Roy earned a first-round bye after claiming a share of the Region 5 title, while Granger advanced to the second round with a 26-23 first-round victory at Box Elder, snapping a 26-year playoff victory drought.

The Royals average 39.4 points and surrender 20.7 per contest. Roy features a dynamic backfield duo in Logan Cella (932 yards, nine TDs) and Robert Young (835 yards, 16 TDs). Quarterback Dru Gardner has completed 131 of 191 passes for 1,771 yards with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Granger averages 34.4 points while allowing 18.0 per game. The Lancers’ offense is powered by Sunia Fifita, who has rushed for 1,257 yards and 18 touchdowns on 136 carries. Quarterback Aidan Royce Welchman has thrown for 1,231 yards and 14 touchdowns, with La’auli Figiel hauling in 25 catches for 587 yards and five scores.

Defensively, Roy is led by Logan Cella (93 tackles), Jaxton Scoffield (86 tackles) and Kahekili Eleneke (31 tackles, five interceptions). Granger’s defense features Mason Kasitati (86 tackles, 21 sacks), Maka Sonasi (74 tackles, nine sacks) and Lu Kinikini (41 tackles, 13 sacks).

Young doubles as Roy’s top receiver with 37 catches for 609 yards and nine touchdowns, while Zay Morris adds 33 receptions for 607 yards and eight scores. Granger’s ground game extends beyond Fifita with Tevita Kofe contributing 361 yards and five touchdowns.

These former region rivals last met in 2022, with Roy winning 35-6. The winner advances to face either No. 8 Viewmont or No. 9 East in next week’s quarterfinals.

In a clash between middle of the pack teams in Region 6 and Region 5, No. 9 East (6-5) visits No. 8 Viewmont (7-3) in Friday’s 5A second-round playoff matchup.

East dominated its first-round game, defeating Skyline 39-0 behind Marcus Loertscher’s 53-yard interception return touchdown and a 43-yard TD reception from Timmy Thao. Meanwhile, Viewmont earned a first-round bye after finishing third in Region 5 behind Roy and Bountiful.

The Vikings average 37.6 points while allowing 22.9 per contest. Viewmont’s high-powered passing attack is led by quarterback Titan Longson, who has completed 187 of 279 passes for 2,813 yards with 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Drez Jensen (47 catches, 704 yards, 12 TDs) and Kingston Mickens (32 catches, 623 yards, nine TDs) headline a deep receiving corps.

The Leopards counter with a strong ground game, averaging 31.3 points while allowing 30.3 per game. Nasio Otukolo powers the offense with 1,264 yards and 13 touchdowns on 146 carries.

Quarterback Dameon Crosby has thrown for 674 yards and six touchdowns, with Marcus Loertscher hauling in 19 receptions for 351 yards and four scores.

Defensively, East is anchored by Lanie Hola (148 tackles, eight sacks), Marcus Loertscher (51 tackles) and John Amone (49 tackles, two sacks). Viewmont’s defense features Blake Moore (101 tackles, four sacks), Zach Anderegg (45 tackles, five interceptions) and Cooper Willoughby (40 tackles, two sacks).

Viewmont’s offense extends beyond its passing attack, with Benji Tolman rushing for 412 yards and four touchdowns while Titan Longson has added 241 yards and five scores on the ground.

The Vikings’ receiving threats also include Jordan Jones (45 catches, 531 yards, four TDs) and Cache Tuia (39 catches, 532 yards, six TDs).

These programs haven’t met since Viewmont’s 49-35 victory in 1988. The winner advances to face either No. 1 Roy or No. 17 Granger in next week’s quarterfinals.

Timpview looks to extend its seven-game winning streak against Springville dating back to 2010 when the defending 5A champion No. 4 Thunderbirds (6-2) host the No. 13 Red Devils (6-5) in Friday’s second-round playoff matchup.

The teams met earlier this season on Sept. 13 with Timpview dominating in a 45-0 victory, sparked by Kennan Pula’s 83-yard punt return touchdown and Braxton Wilkerson’s interception return score. That win kick started the T-Birds’ five-game winning streak they carry into the playoffs.

Springville advanced with a 24-7 first-round victory over Highland, breaking a three-game losing streak as Easton Leavitt connected with Reid Deede and Jack Pickering for second-half touchdown passes. Timpview enjoyed a first-round bye.

The Red Devils average 32.2 points while allowing 26.2 per game. Springville’s offense features Leavitt, who has completed 105 of 193 passes for 1,904 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. Jack Pickering (34 catches, 680 yards, 12 TDs) and Drake Peterson (36 catches, 756 yards, five TDs) led a dynamic receiving corps.

Timpview averages 35.0 points and surrenders 20.1 per contest. The Thunderbirds are led by quarterback Carson Rasmussen, who has thrown for 1,992 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 378 yards and five scores rushing. Jaron Pula headlines the receivers with 57 catches for 902 yards and six touchdowns.

Defensively, Springville is anchored by Tua Naufahu (102 tackles, 12 sacks), Tuiono Valeti (90 tackles) and Treyton Harris (61 tackles). Timpview’s defense features Taani Makasini (105 tackles, two sacks), Matthias Lesa (76 tackles, 11 sacks) and Trinity To’a (58 tackles).

Lisiate Valeti (574 yards, seven TDs) has stepped up for Springville’s running game in the absence of injured Max Harris. Timpview’s receiving threats extend beyond Pula, with Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio adding 32 catches for 526 yards and eight touchdowns.

The winner advances to face either No. 12 West or No. 5 Orem in next week’s quarterfinals.

Two high-scoring programs meet for the first time in 40 years when No. 12 West (6-5) visits No. 5 Orem (8-2) in Friday’s 5A second-round playoff matchup.

West advanced with a dominant 68-14 first-round victory over Taylorsville behind Izaiah Holley’s 403 passing yards and seven touchdowns, while Orem earned a first-round bye after finishing second in Region 7.

The Panthers average 39.1 points while allowing 27.7 per game. West’s explosive offense features quarterback Kamden Lopati, who has completed 171 of 256 passes for 3,050 yards with 25 touchdowns and four interceptions, but he missed the first round win with an injury.

Louie Hamilton leads a deep receiving corps with 44 catches for 773 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 753 yards and two scores rushing.

Orem averages 37.0 points and surrenders 25.1 per contest. The Tigers are led by dual-threat quarterback Tayden Ka’awa, who has thrown for 2,528 yards and 23 touchdowns while Feleti Iongi powers the ground game with 1,258 yards and 14 touchdowns on 147 carries. Kaue Akana leads all receivers with 72 catches for 1,153 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Defensively, West is anchored by Lava Vailahi (114 tackles, three interceptions), Masiu Aholelei (91 tackles, five sacks) and Aisea Angilau (87 tackles, three sacks). TK Savery has added 75 tackles and 11 sacks for a unit that has forced 13 turnovers.

The Panthers’ multifaceted offense includes Lote Sotele’s 1,021 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while Chachi Pan (31 catches, 663 yards, five TDs) and Izaiah Holley (36 catches, 643 yards, five TDs) provide additional receiving threats.

Orem’s passing attack features Iongi adding 44 receptions for 660 yards and six touchdowns alongside Akana.

These programs haven’t met since West’s 24-7 victory in 1984. The winner advances to face either No. 13 Springville or No. 4 Timpview in next week’s quarterfinals.

Orem quarterback Tayden Ka’awa (11) passes the ball while defended by Maple Mountain outside linebacker Tiger Hakes (34) during a game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

No. 2 Bountiful (9-1) begins its quest to return to the 5A title game when it hosts No. 18 Alta (5-6) in Friday’s second-round playoff matchup, a rematch of last year’s thrilling semifinal.

Alta advanced with a 38-22 first-round victory over Bonneville as Tucker Brown threw for 306 yards and four touchdowns, while Bountiful enjoyed a first-round bye after sharing the Region 5 championship with Roy.

The Redhawks won last year’s semifinal meeting 20-19 on Emerson Geilman’s touchdown pass with 1:02 remaining. This season, Geilman has thrown for 1,927 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 406 yards and 10 scores rushing. Siaki Fekitoa powers the ground game with 1,358 yards and 11 touchdowns on 172 carries.

Alta’s offense features Brown, who has completed 241 of 410 passes for 2,738 yards with 22 touchdowns. Matt McKea (81 catches, 1,044 yards, six TDs) and Evan Morton (53 catches, 741 yards, seven TDs) lead a dangerous receiving corps, while Nolan Lohness has rushed for 567 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, Bountiful is anchored by Dawson Allsop (78 tackles, four sacks), Connor Mertz (65 tackles) and Josh Liljenquist (49 tackles, five sacks). Alta’s defense features Bear Turner (103 tackles, two sacks), Bennett Coester (100 tackles, two interceptions) and Kilipa Samaeli (83 tackles).

The Redhawks’ passing attack includes Britton Tidwell (28 catches, 504 yards, six TDs) and Connor Clark (25 catches, 380 yards, three TDs). Bountiful averages 35.0 points while allowing 16.6 per game, compared to Alta’s 28.7 points scored and 24.5 surrendered.

The winner advances to face either No. 10 Northridge or No. 7 Maple Mountain in next week’s quarterfinals.

No. 7 Maple Mountain (7-2) returns from a three-week layoff when it hosts No. 10 Northridge (7-4) in Friday’s 5A second-round playoff matchup.

The Golden Eagles earned a first-round bye after finishing third in Region 7, though they haven’t played since a 35-0 loss to Timpview on Oct. 10. Northridge advanced with a 35-21 first-round victory over Hunter behind Tre Nye’s two passing and two rushing touchdowns, securing the program’s first playoff win since 2012.

The Knights average 29.9 points while allowing 19.9 per game. Northridge’s offense features Nye, who has completed 204 of 309 passes for 2,735 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Jaxon Fresques leads the receivers with 42 catches for 757 yards and nine touchdowns, while Andrew Ortiz has rushed for 708 yards and nine scores.

Maple Mountain averages 29.9 points and surrenders 17.3 per contest. The Golden Eagles are led by Eli Mauga’s 822 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing. Quarterback Mason Jensen has thrown for 1,460 yards and 18 touchdowns, with Derek Morehouse hauling in 39 catches for 667 yards and six scores.

Defensively, Northridge is anchored by Tayven Norvang (119 tackles), Cooper Tubbs (93 tackles) and Makai So’o (86 tackles, two sacks). Maple Mountain’s defense features Tiger Hakes (90 tackles, five sacks), Easton Kojima (74 tackles) and Maddox Sabey (46 tackles, two interceptions).

Chase Harris (48 catches, 613 yards, six TDs) and Ortiz (28 catches, 350 yards) provide additional receiving threats for Northridge, while Brooks Ross (18 catches, 349 yards, five TDs) and Max Stonebreaker (29 catches, 246 yards, two TDs) complement Morehouse in Maple Mountain’s passing game.

These programs meet for the first time, with Maple Mountain looking to advance past the second round after falling to Box Elder at this stage last season. The winner moves on to face either No. 2 Bountiful or No. 18 Alta in next week’s quarterfinals.

No. 3 Brighton (9-1) puts its five-game winning streak on the line when it hosts No. 19 Wasatch (3-7) in Friday’s 5A second-round playoff matchup.

Brighton is coming off a first-round bye, while Wasatch secured a 29-21 win at West Jordan behind Brody Hulme’s decisive pick-six, Hutch Solomon’s two rushing touchdowns and three Teague Friztsche field goals.

The Bengals average 28.5 points while allowing just 9.5 per game. Brighton’s offense is led by Mason Haertel, who has rushed for 1,185 yards and 15 touchdowns on 207 carries.

Quarterback Ryce Palepoi has thrown for 1,197 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he’s out with a broken collarbone, as is backup Alex Degroot. Brighton will lean on sophomore Preston Ferran in the playoffs. Cash Gay leads the team in receiving with 22 catches for 461 yards and six scores.

Wasatch averages 17.6 points and surrenders 27.1 per contest. The Wasps’ offense features Solomon’s four rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Joseph Bradley has thrown for four touchdowns and Mack Kelson has added two scoring passes. Mason Gomez leads the receivers with three touchdown catches.

Defensively, Brighton is anchored by Ryan Williamsen (75 tackles), Beau La Fleur (73 tackles, seven sacks) and Kaleb Miller (71 tackles, nine sacks). Tyree Pearson has added 61 tackles and 10 sacks for a unit that has posted four shutouts this season.

These programs meet for the first time, with Brighton riding a five-game winning streak while Wasatch looks to build on its first playoff victory of the season. The winner advances to face either No. 11 Woods Cross or No. 6 Olympus in next week’s quarterfinals.

Brighton and West High compete in a football game at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

No. 11 Woods Cross (7-4) brings its powerful ground game to face No. 6 Olympus (6-3) in Friday’s 5A second-round playoff matchup.

Woods Cross advanced with a 35-27 first-round victory over Cedar Valley as Viliami Tapa’atoutai rushed for 267 yards and four touchdowns, while Olympus rested with a first-round bye.

The Wildcats average 32.3 points while allowing 22.3 per game. Woods Cross is powered by Tapa’atoutai, who has amassed 1,635 yards and 21 touchdowns on 270 carries. Jesse Simmons (414 yards, three TDs) and Ryker Martin (397 yards, three TDs) provide additional threats in the ground game.

Olympus scores 31.2 points and surrenders 15.2 per contest. The Titans feature a dynamic passing attack led by Max Rice, who has thrown for 1,655 yards and 19 touchdowns. Tommy Nelson (23 catches, 495 yards, 10 TDs) and Caden Lloyd (25 catches, 539 yards, six TDs) headline a dangerous receiving corps.

Defensively, Woods Cross is anchored by Hayden Thorne (82 tackles), Okusitino Sa (63 tackles, 10 sacks) and Viliami Tapa’atoutai (59 tackles, 10 sacks). Olympus’s defense features Nate Sheets (105 tackles, two interceptions), Brady Wolfenbarger (84 tackles) and Ryder Birdsley (78 tackles).

The Titans’ offense extends beyond their passing game with Jack Evans rushing for 365 yards and five touchdowns, while Luke Campbell adds a receiving threat with 35 catches for 503 yards and three scores. Woods Cross quarterback Jesse Simmons has thrown for 644 yards and five touchdowns despite completing just 39% of his passes.

These programs haven’t met since Olympus’ 21-14 victory in 2012. The winner advances to face either No. 3 Brighton or No. 19 Wasatch in next week’s quarterfinals.