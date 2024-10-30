This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

After riding its ground game to its first playoff victory last week, No. 16 seed Westlake will face its toughest test of the season when it travels to take on defending 6A state champion and No. 1 seed Corner Canyon on Friday night.

The Thunder (3-8) used a punishing run-first approach to defeat Copper Hills 41-26 in the first round, with Nusi Taumoepeau rushing for three touchdowns and Dreyson Afuvai adding two more scores on the ground. It was a strategy that helped Westlake limit turnovers and control the clock.

The Thunder will need another mistake-free performance against a Corner Canyon team (9-1) that is averaging 40.4 points per game while allowing just 21.6. The Chargers, who enjoyed a first-round bye, haven’t lost since falling to Lone Peak (28-21) back on Aug. 30.

Despite losing star quarterback Helaman Casuga (1,617 yards, 18 TDs) to a season-ending foot injury midway through the season, Corner Canyon hasn’t missed a beat with junior Bronson Evans stepping in. Evans has thrown for 1,175 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 68.2% of his passes.

Chryshaun Lee has been the Chargers’ top playmaker, hauling in 45 catches for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns. Kai Meza has added 33 receptions for 689 yards and seven scores.

On the ground, Weston Briggs leads Corner Canyon with 689 yards and six touchdowns on 88 carries. Kingston Cooper has added 360 yards and two scores on 48 attempts.

Defensively, the Chargers are anchored by Mason Wood’s 58 tackles and an interception. Dustin Otuafi has added 53 tackles and a sack, while Keaton Adamson and Jayden Talauega have 43 tackles apiece.

The winner of this matchup will advance to face either No. 8 seed Bingham or No. 9 seed Weber in the quarterfinals.

After enjoying first-round byes, No. 9 seed Weber will travel to take on No. 8 seed Bingham in what should be one of the most competitive second-round matchups in the 6A playoffs on Friday night.

The Warriors (6-4) snapped a two-game losing streak in their regular season finale with a 56-12 victory over Layton. Prior to that win, Weber had dropped consecutive games to Farmington and Fremont. The Warriors are averaging 33.9 points per game while allowing 26.5.

Weber’s offense revolves around running back Dyson Parker, who has rushed for 1,374 yards and 16 touchdowns on 214 carries this season. The Warriors have also been effective through the air, with Crew Cacciacarne throwing for 1,397 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 60.7% of his passes.

Ian Elmore has been Cacciacarne’s favorite target, hauling in 47 catches for 870 yards and nine touchdowns. Tyson Higgs has added 19 receptions for 341 yards and six scores.

Defensively, the Warriors are led by Tyler Payne’s 142 tackles and three sacks. Caden Lindholm has added 95 tackles, while Trey Barnes has chipped in 73 tackles and a sack.

Bingham (5-5) comes into the matchup having won two of its last three games, including an 8-7 victory over Mountain Ridge in its regular season finale. The Miners are scoring 16.3 points per game while allowing 18.3.

The Miners’ offense is anchored by running back Lincoln Tahi, who has rushed for 818 yards and five touchdowns on 150 carries. Quarterback Ayden Dunn has thrown for 980 yards and five scores, with John Kulimushi serving as his top target (23 catches, 367 yards, three TDs).

On defense, Bingham is led by Kisina Afemui’s 53 tackles and a sack. Linkin Wilberger has added 50 tackles and two interceptions, while Will Van Cott has 41 tackles and 12 sacks.

The winner of this matchup will advance to face either No. 1 seed Corner Canyon or No. 16 seed Westlake in the quarterfinals.

After suffering close losses to Skyridge (20-16) and Lone Peak (24-21) during the regular season, No. 4 seed Lehi will look to make a deep playoff run and potentially get another shot at those Region 3 rivals. But first, the Pioneers must get past No. 13 seed Layton in the second round of the 6A playoffs on Friday night.

Both teams come into the matchup well-rested after first-round byes. Lehi (7-2) closed out the regular season with a 38-7 win over Pleasant Grove, while Layton (4-6) dropped its finale to Weber 56-12. The Pioneers are averaging 32.8 points per game while allowing just 12.4, compared to the Lancers who score 18.9 and allow 26.5.

Lehi’s offense is led by quarterback Jett Niu, who has thrown for 1,998 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 54.4% of his passes. His favorite target has been Mays Madsen, who has hauled in 43 catches for 723 yards and 11 touchdowns. Legend Glasker has added 20 receptions for 429 yards and four scores.

On the ground, Devaughn Eka leads the Pioneers with 802 yards and 10 touchdowns on 104 carries.

Defensively, Lehi is anchored by Carson Wren’s 84 tackles and two sacks. Leonaitasi Esikia has added 63 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions, while Paul Latu has 59 tackles and a sack.

Layton’s offense revolves around quarterback Madden Sargent, who has thrown for 2,095 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Teiyon Halbasch has been his primary target with 56 catches for 946 yards and eight scores.

The Lancers’ ground game is led by Ryan Wensel, who has rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown on 54 carries. Michael Marriott has added 161 yards and four scores on 53 attempts.

On defense, Dawsen Pimentel leads Layton with 72 tackles and an interception. Jefferson Hunt has added 62 tackles and two sacks, while Carlos Diaz has chipped in 42 tackles and a pick.

The winner will advance to face either No. 5 seed Farmington or No. 12 seed American Fork in the quarterfinals.

No. 12 American Fork (4-6) travels to face No. 5 Farmington (5-5) in the second round of the 6A state playoffs on Friday, with both teams looking to advance to next week’s quarterfinal matchup against the winner of Lehi-Layton.

The Cavemen enter having won two of their last three games, including victories over Pleasant Grove (30-8) and Westlake (34-14) before falling to Skyridge (45-24) in their regular season finale. American Fork’s offense has averaged 27.7 points while allowing 30.3 points per game this season.

Farmington comes in having won three straight games, defeating Syracuse (38-37), Davis (28-20) and Region 1 co-champion Fremont (21-14). The Phoenix offense has posted 22.0 points per contest while the defense has surrendered 24.1 points per game.

The Phoenix offense is powered by running back Travis Hoopes, who has rushed for 945 yards and nine touchdowns on 139 carries. Quarterback Will Peterson has thrown for 845 yards with two touchdowns and eight interceptions, while Afu Fiefia leads the receivers with 31 catches for 310 yards.

American Fork’s passing attack features quarterback David Gaisford, who has thrown for 2,165 yards and 22 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. His top target is Cade Wilkinson with 67 receptions for 1,025 yards and 10 touchdowns. Will Meine has added 50 catches for 621 yards and nine scores.

Defensively, Farmington is led by Jett Salmon’s 68 tackles and eight sacks, while Afu Fiefia has recorded four interceptions. The Cavemen counter with Justin Bourgeois’ 73 tackles and Noah Behm’s 63 stops, with Beckham Rees collecting three interceptions.

These teams last met in the 2021 6A quarterfinals, with Farmington prevailing 19-3 to advance to the semifinals.

Skyridge plays Lone Peak in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-16. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Second-seeded Skyridge, seeking its third consecutive state championship game appearance, hosts No. 15 Riverton in the second round of the 6A state playoffs on Friday after both teams had contrasting paths to this matchup.

The Falcons (8-2) earned a first-round bye after capturing the Region 3 title with a perfect 5-0 record. They enter averaging 33.5 points while allowing just 18.4 per game, riding a five-game winning streak since a loss to Corner Canyon in mid-September.

Riverton (4-7) advanced by defeating Pleasant Grove 14-7 in the opening round last week. The Silverwolves limped into the playoffs with a 1-4 Region 2 record before picking up their second straight win last week. They’ve struggled offensively this season, averaging 19.1 points while giving up 23.4 per game.

These teams met last season in the regular season with Skyridge dominating in a 58-10 victory.

Kaneal Sweetwyne leads the Skyridge offense as he’s thrown for 2,066 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. Sweetwyne provides another dynamic element to Skyridge’s offense, rushing for 620 yards and eight touchdowns while also contributing as a receiver out of the backfield.

Running back Zaeden Selu powers the Skyridge ground game with 852 yards and 14 touchdowns on 155 carries. Boston Sorensen leads a deep receiving corps with 21 catches for 377 yards and a touchdown, while Hunter Sheffield has added 19 receptions for 325 yards and three scores.

The Falcons’ defense is anchored by linebacker Griffin Kunz (61 tackles, 4 sacks) and defensive end De’Shawn Toilolo (32 tackles, eight sacks). The unit has forced 13 turnovers this season.

Jared Iakopo has added 309 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

The winner advances to face either No. 7 Davis or No. 10 Mountain Ridge in next week’s quarterfinals.

No. 7 Davis hosts No. 10 Mountain Ridge in a 6A second-round playoff rematch after the Darts dominated the regular season meeting with a 40-14 victory in August.

Both teams enter well-rested after first-round byes, with Davis (7-3) averaging 40.1 points while allowing just 17.4 per game. The Darts rebounded from back-to-back losses by closing the regular season with a 49-10 victory over Syracuse. Senior quarterback Tradon Bessinger powers the offense with 3,002 passing yards and 37 touchdowns against just four interceptions.

Mountain Ridge (5-5) has shown marked improvement since that early-season loss, going 3-2 in Region 2 play. The Sentinels’ balanced offense averages 24.3 points per game behind quarterback Wyatt Bingham, who has thrown for 1,847 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 342 rushing yards and five scores.

The Darts’ passing attack features a dynamic duo of receivers in Bode Sparrow (46 catches, 800 yards, 15 TDs) and Jaxton Itaaheau (37 catches, 800 yards, seven TDs). Running back Owen Talbot anchors the ground game with 531 yards and six touchdowns.

Mountain Ridge’s defense is led by linebacker Cannon Montgomery (87 tackles, four sacks) and edge rushers Cole Branan and Kendal Wall (six sacks each). The unit allows 26.4 points per game.

Davis counters with a stout defense featuring linebacker Ethan Lockwood (77 tackles) and defensive lineman Juni Moala (66 tackles, two interceptions). Defensive back Bode Sparrow has added six interceptions while contributing on both sides of the ball.

The winner advances to face either No. 2 Skyridge or No. 15 Riverton in next week’s quarterfinals.

No. 3 Lone Peak, enjoying a resurgent season at 8-2 after last year’s losing campaign, hosts No. 14 Herriman in the second round of the 6A playoffs after both teams earned first-round byes.

The Knights enter averaging 31.4 points while allowing just 19.1 per game, winning three of their last four games. Their dynamic offense features a balanced attack led by quarterback Kepa Niumeitolu, who has thrown for 1,514 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 334 rushing yards and seven scores.

Herriman (3-7) limps into the playoffs having three of its last four games, including a 42-7 defeat to Corner Canyon in the regular season finale. The Mustangs’ offense averages just 16.1 points per game behind quarterback Bryce Benson, who has thrown for 1,530 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Knights’ ground game is anchored by the duo of Sean Tahi (489 yards, six TDs) and Samuel Wright (450 yards, three TDs). Jasean Mayberry leads the receiving corps with 32 catches for 402 yards and three touchdowns.

Lone Peak’s defense is spearheaded by linebacker Cade Hanson (68 tackles) and defensive end Junior Tahi (eight sacks). The secondary features playmaker Jayden Mayberry, who has recorded six interceptions with two returned for touchdowns.

Herriman counters with a defense led by safety Braxton Hatch (80 tackles, four interceptions) and linebacker Troy Ellermeier (68 tackles, five interceptions). Defensive end Bo Traver has added five sacks.

The winner advances to face either No. 6 Fremont or No. 11 Syracuse in next week’s quarterfinals.

No. 6 Fremont hosts No. 11 Syracuse in a 6A second-round playoff rematch of a Region 1 game that the Silverwolves won 28-18 just four weeks ago.

Fremont (7-3) earned a first-round bye and enters averaging 29.7 points while allowing 19.3 per game. The Silverwolves dropped their regular season finale to Farmington 21-14, snapping a seven-game winning streak. Quarterback Manase Tuatagaloa powers the offense with 2,234 passing yards and 26 touchdowns while adding 200 rushing yards and three scores.

Syracuse (5-5) also had a first-round bye after dropping their regular season finale to Davis 49-10. The Titans average 22.5 points while surrendering 23.7 per game behind dual-threat quarterback Ledger Wight, who has thrown for 1,403 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 436 yards and four scores.

The Silverwolves’ passing attack features receiver Salesi Moa (48 catches, 694 yards, eight TDs) and Zach Masters (35 catches, 495 yards, six TDs). Running backs Cade Hadley (309 yards, five TDs) and Owen Simkins (306 yards, three TDs) share the backfield duties.

Syracuse counters with running back Ryker Van Komen, who has rushed for 749 yards and four touchdowns. Tanner Merril leads the receiving corps with 41 catches for 543 yards and two scores.

Fremont’s defense is anchored by linebacker Brant Koford (90 tackles) and Krew Hassell (60 tackles). The Titans’ defense features linebacker Marriner Richards (93 tackles) and defensive end Hoyt Pula (69 tackles, six sacks).

The winner advances to face either No. 3 Lone Peak or No. 14 Herriman in next week’s quarterfinals.