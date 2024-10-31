Tom Holmoe, director of athletics at Brigham Young University, lectures as part of BYU Education Week held at the Spencer W. Kimball Tower on the campus of BYU in Provo on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.

There may not be a bigger Halloween fan in the sports world than Tom Holmoe.

BYU’s athletic director is famous for his elaborate costumes, and he definitely didn’t let down his fans in 2024.

On Thursday, BYU’s social media channels revealed Holmoe’s latest Halloween persona: the villainous Jafar from Disney’s animated classic “Aladdin.”

This year marks the second time Holmoe has taken Halloween inspiration from “Aladdin.” He dressed as the film’s Genie character back in 2019.

Holmoe’s other past costumes include Yoda, Lord Voldemort and even Abraham Lincoln.

Holmoe’s Halloween antics have become a staple of his administration at BYU, with Y Magazine releasing a video in 2021 detailing his costume selection and transformation process.

“I’m just a kid at heart on Halloween,” Holmoe said.

Holmoe’s costumes never fail to garner widespread attention.

