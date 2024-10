Jade Garstang, Skyline, wins the 100-yard fly in the 5A state swim championships in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

The 2024-25 high school swimming season gets underway Friday. Here’s a look at the returning top 15 high school performances in each event last season from underclassmen as organized by the Utah Swimming Coaches Association. The year listed was from last season when they swam the particular time.

Girls 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

1:51.13 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, Jr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

1:56.03 — Rori Sorenson, Skyline, Fr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:56.08 — Greta Doretto, Olympus, Fr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:56.33 — Gretchen Lane, Park City, Jr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

1:57.20 — Avery Haynes, Wasatch, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:57.57 — Dylan Romprey, Desert Hills, Fr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

1:57.92 — Waimea Barlow, Weber, So. (2/3 at Region 1)

1:57.94 — Shayla Zulcic, Skyline, Fr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:58.18 — Pinar Dönmez, Layton Christian, Jr. (2/3 at Region 14)

1:59.16 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/24 at Pleasant Grove)

1:59.41 — Sophie Wrona, Olympus, Fr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:59.49 — Ellinor Plant, Highland, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:59.50 — Mckenzie Mugleston, Snow Canyon, So. (2/2 at Region 9)

1:59.87 — Isabella Williams, Skyline, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

2:00.39 — Meadow Tatum, Mountain Ridge, Fr. (2/2 at Region 2)

Note: State record is 1:50.32 by Brighton’s Amanda Barrett in 2011.

Girls 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

2:06.78 — Veronica Black, Highland, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

2:07.14 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

2:08.51 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Jr. (1/23 at Brighton)

2:08.54 — Pinar Dönmez, Layton Christian, Jr. (2/16 at 3A State Meet)

2:08.88 — Lorraine Moran, Olympus, Fr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

2:10.11 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

2:10.12 — Vienna Lemmon, Olympus, Fr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

2:10.23 — Elaine Liu, Skyline, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

2:10.56 — Kate Brower, Springville, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

2:10.98 — Sadie MacDonald, Olympus, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

2:11.40 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, Jr. (2/3 at Region 10)

2:11.70 — Paige Hicken, Wasatch, Fr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

2:11.94 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Fr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

2:12.45 — Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, So. (2/2 at Region 7)

2:14.10 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, Jr. (11/4 at Region 8)

Note: State record is 2:03.41 by Brighton’s Rachel Butler in 2019.

Girls 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

23.71 — Sophie Scoville, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

23.77 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

23.85 — Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, Jr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

24.07 — Brooklyn Richter, Murray, Fr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

24.16 — Reece Andrews, Wasatch, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

24.34 — Ofa Fa, West, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

24.70 — Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, Jr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

24.74 — Isabella Williams, Skyline, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

24.79 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Jr. (12/19 at Granite Meet)

24.84 — Allison Henneuse, South Summit, So. (2/16 at 3A State Meet)

24.89 — Sydney Weeks, Provo, Jr. (2/2 at Region 8)

25.03 — Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, So. (12/14 at Wasatch)

25.13 — Eva Phillips, Timpview, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

25.15 — Adaline Harding, American Fork, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

25.15 — Shayla Zulcic, Skyline, Fr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

Note: State record is 23.14 by Olympus’ Madison Parker in 2023.

Girls 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

53.17 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

57.01 — Reece Andrews, Wasatch, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

57.87 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Fr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

57.89 — Vienna Lemmon, Olympus, Fr. (2/9 at Region 6)

58.55 — Sarah Cook, Ridgeline, Jr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

58.63 — Veronica Black, Highland, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

59.09 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

59.11 — Eva Phillips, Timpview, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

59.22 — Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, So. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

59.76 — Lorraine Moran, Olympus, Fr. (12/15 at Olympus)

59.98 — Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, Jr. (12/8 at Wasatch)

59.99 — Grace Wilson, Lone Peak, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

1:00.52 — Lucy Haymond, Riverton, Jr. (2/2 at Region 2)

1:00.54 — Keira Jameson, Skyline, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:00.89 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, Jr. (11/4 at Region 8 Meet)

Note: State record was 53.17 by Skyline’s Jade Garstang in 2024.

Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, wins the 100 yard freestyle in the 5A state swim championships in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Girls 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

52.01 — Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

52.41 — Brooklyn Richter, Murray, Fr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

52.44 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (2/3 at Region 3)

52.51 — Sophie Scoville, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (2/3 at Region 3)

53.10 — Ofa Fa, West, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

53.32 — Claire Daley, Crimson Cliffs, So. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

53.80 — Vienna Lemmon, Olympus, Fr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

53.94 — Sydney Weeks, Provo, Jr. (2/2 at Region 8)

53.97 — Greta Doretto, Olympus, Fr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

54.15 — Avery Haynes, Wasatch, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

54.20 — Shayla Zulcic, Skyline, Fr. (12/19 at Granite District)

54.37 — Isabella Williams, Skyline, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

54.44 — Maisey Preece, Payson, Fr. (1/5 at Red Rock Invite)

54.58 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Jr. (1/25 at Skyline)

Note: State record is 49.96 by Olympus’ Madison Parker in 2023.

Girls 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

5:01.67 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, Jr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

5:09.53 — Lorraine Moran, Olympus, Fr. (2/9 at Region 6)

5:10.59 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/3 at Greg Fernley)

5:13.25 — Gretchen Lane, Park City, Jr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

5:13.45 — Rori Sorenson, Skyline, Fr. (2/9 at Region 6)

5:13.45 — Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

5:15.55 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Jr. (11/14 at Skyline)

5:15.68 — Ellinor Plant, Highland, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

5:15.69 — Sadie MacDonald, Olympus, So. (2/9 at Region 6)

5:18.12 — Mckenzie Mugleston, Snow Canyon, So. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

5:19.62 — Macie Poulson, Springville, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

5:22.18 — Waimea Barlow, Weber, So. (2/3 at Region 1)

5:22.55 — Kara Moir, Skyridge, So. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

5:25.35 — Amelia Sanft, Timpview, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

5:25.52 — Linnea Nelson, Salem Hills, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

Note: State record is 4:55.28 by Skyridge’s Katelyn Andrist in 2022.

Girls 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

53.11 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

55.88 — Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

57.58 — Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, Jr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

58.57 — Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, Jr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

59.21 — Ava Glissmeyer, Woods Cross, Fr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

59.32 — Felicia Shi, Skyline, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

59.72 — Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, Jr. (2/2 at Region 7)

59.72 — Adaline Harding, American Fork, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

59.96 — Brinley Weight, Springville, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:00.24 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, Jr. (11/11 at Nebo Invite)

1:00.38 — Sadie MacDonald, Olympus, So. (11/14 at Wasatch)

1:00.55 — Sydney McElwee, Olympus, Fr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:00.79 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, Jr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

1:00.80 — Kalia Hasselbach, Lehi, So. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

1:00.97 — Claire Hamula, Highland, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

Note: State record is 53.11 by Skyline’s Jade Garstang in 2024.

Girls 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

1:02.37 — Veronica Black, Highland, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:03.96 — Pinar Dönmez, Layton Christian, Jr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:06.40 — Grace Cannon, Wasatch, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:06.60 — Elaine Liu, Skyline, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:06.82 — Paige Hicken, Wasatch, Fr. (2/2 at Region 7)

1:07.54 — Sofie Anders, Alta, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:08.42 — Lorraine Moran, Olympus, Fr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:08.43 — Taylee Nelson, Box Elder, Jr. (2/9 at Region 5 Meet)

1:08.54 — Kate Brower, Springville, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:09.07 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Jr. (1/18 at Skyline)

1:09.30 — Claire Daley, Crimson Cliffs, So. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

1:09.34 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/24 at American Fork)

1:09.34 — Isabelle Christensen, Ridgeline, Jr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

1:09.41 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, Jr. (2/3 at Region 10)

1:09.43 — Imani Rose, Highland, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

Note: State record is 1:02.09 by Wasatch’s Haley Altman in 2020.

Boys 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

1:40.91 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:42.22 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:42.98 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Jr. (2/16 at 3A State Meet)

1:43.17 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (12/12 at Olympus)

1:43.28 — Mason Hemmert, Skyridge, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

1:44.34 — Lincoln Hymas, Bingham, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

1:44.52 — Sam Petersen, American Fork, Fr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

1:45.59 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Jr. (11/9 at Olympus)

1:45.82 — Jaimeson Taylor, Park City, Jr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

1:46.09 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, So. (11/10 at Brighton)

1:46.51 — Lee Cummard, Timpview, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:47.16 — Graden Tennant, Bingham, So. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

1:47.38 — Glen Tanner, East, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:47.49 — Jackson Hatchard, Olympus, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:48.18 — Maxwell Dickson, American Fork, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

Note: State record is 1:38.39 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

1:49.61 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:50.33 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Jr. (2/2 at 2A Region Champs)

1:53.00 — Isaac Wardle, Olympus, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:53.05 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:53.85 — Nash Hale, Skyline, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:54.46 — Glen Tanner, East, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:56.53 — Chase Johnson, Skyline, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:56.86 — Benjamin Schiffman, Brighton, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:57.75 — Laiken Swensen, Olympus, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:58.04 — Truman James, American Fork, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

1:59.05 — Dallin McKee, Box Elder, Jr. (2/9 at Region 5 Meet)

1:59.58 — Andrei Lengler, Copper Hills, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

2:00.01 — Liam Glissmeyer, Bountiful, So. (2/9 at Region 5 Meet)

2:00.59 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Jr. (1/20 at Murray)

2:01.09 — Brayden Stoddard, Wasatch, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

Note: State record is 1:48.75 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2019.

Boys 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

20.48 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

20.91 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

21.02 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

21.21 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

21.39 — Kevin Tu, Olympus, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

21.61 — Isaac Hale, Viewmont, Jr. (12/16 at Davis District)

21.62 — Xander Berg, Lone Peak, So. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

21.64 — Jaxon Fellingham, American Fork, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

21.68 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

21.84 — Gavin Smith, Brighton, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

21.85 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Jr. (12/16 at Hurricane)

21.91 — Lincoln Hatch, Kearns, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

21.98 — Keegan Elgie, Park City, Jr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

22.02 — Austin Sorensen, Murray, Jr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

22.13 — Jaydon Courtney, Olympus, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

Note: State record is 20.48 by Olympus’ Abe Astle in 2024.

Boys 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

49.27 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Jr. (2/16 at 3A State Meet)

50.10 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

50.19 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Jr. (2/16 at 3A State Meet)

51.48 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (12/15 at Olympus)

51.77 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

51.82 — Chase Johnson, Skyline, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

52.25 — Matt Eagar, Judge Memorial, Jr. (2/16 at 3A State Meet)

52.64 — Brayden Stoddard, Wasatch, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

53.02 — Jaxon Fellingham, American Fork, Jr. (12/8 at Wasatch Invite)

53.24 — Conner Swensen, Olympus, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

53.29 — Beck Johnson, Lone Peak, Fr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

53.40 — Easton Adams, Weber, So. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

53.51 — Liam Glissmeyer, Bountiful, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

53.63 — Bohdan Olevych, Juan Diego, Jr. (2/16 at 3A State Meet)

53.93 — Glen Tanner, East, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

Note: State record is 47.71 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Drake Doyle, Brighton, celebrates his win in the 200-yard freestyle in the 5A state swim championships in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Boys 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

44.73 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

46.00 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, Jr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

46.21 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

46.67 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Jr. (2/2 at Region 12)

46.78 — Mason Hemmert, Skyridge, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

46.81 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

46.99 — Jaxon Fellingham, American Fork, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

47.29 — Glen Tanner, East, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

47.49 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Jr. (2/16 at 3A State Meet)

47.72 — Gavin Smith, Brighton, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

47.88 — Xander Berg, Lone Peak, So. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

48.24 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Jr. (1/5 at Highland)

48.56 — Isaac Hale, Viewmont, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

48.64 — Nathan Belnap, Ogden, Jr. (2/16 at 3A State Meet)

48.78 — Liam Glissmeyer, Bountiful, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

Note: State record is 44.73 by Olympus’ Abe Astle in 2024.

Boys 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

4:42.14 — Keegan Elgie, Park City, Jr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

4:43.70 — Lincoln Hymas, Bingham, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

4:44.50 — Glen Tanner, East, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

4:44.59 — Benjamin Schiffman, Brighton, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

4:45.39 — Jackson Hatchard, Olympus, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

4:45.41 — Sam Petersen, American Fork, Fr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

4:50.66 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (1/5 at Highland)

4:52.48 — Graden Tennant, Bingham, So. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

4:52.59 — Jaimeson Taylor, Park City, Jr. (2/3 at Region 10)

4:53.24 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, So. (12/8 at Brighton)

4:53.74 — Henry Long, Bountiful, Fr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

4:55.20 — Van Haney, Lone Peak, So. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

4:56.37 — Marcus Richter, Murray, Fr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

4:56.86 — Ammon Kamauu, Woods Cross, Jr. (12/16 at Davis District)

4:57.23 — Cedric Monson, Box Elder, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

Note: State record is 4:30.06 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

48.73 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

49.74 — Nash Hale, Skyline, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

50.11 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Jr. (2/16 at 3A State Meet)

50.74 — Kevin Tu, Olympus, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

50.99 — Truman James, American Fork, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

51.13 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (12/12 at Olympus)

51.93 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Jr. (12/12 at Olympus)

52.00 — Conner Swensen, Olympus, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

53.18 — Dallin McKee, Box Elder, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

53.42 — Solmun Pak, Desert Hills, Fr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

53.49 — Huckleberry Burton, Mt. Ridge, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

53.61 — Matt Eagar, Judge Memorial, Jr. (2/16 at 3A State Meet)

53.85 — Isaac Hale, Viewmont, Jr. (12/16 at Davis District)

54.09 — Lee Cummard, Timpview, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

54.99 — Payton Hill, Riverton, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

Note: State record is 48.25 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

57.26 — Isaac Wardle, Olympus, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

58.10 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

58.34 — Yunpeng Tao, Skyline, Jr. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

58.95 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Jr. (2/2 at 2A Region)

59.96 — Thomas Powers, Hillcrest, Jr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

1:00.02 — Laiken Swensen, Olympus, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:00.12 — Connor Clark, Skyridge, So. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

1:00.14 — Nash Hale, Skyline, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:01.00 — James Christensen, Orem, Jr. (2/16 at 4A State Meet)

1:01.26 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Jr. (1/20 at Murray)

1:01.39 — Andy Duke, Bountiful, So. (2/9 at Region 5 Meet)

1:01.39 — Blake Abney, Alta, So. (2/23 at 5A State Meet)

1:01.41 — Noah Wayman, Weber, Jr. (2/23 at 6A State Meet)

1:01.46 — Riser Lundeberg, Murray, Jr. (2/3 at Region 10)

1:02.01 — Chase Johnson, Skyline, Jr. (11/11 at Wasatch Invite)

Note: State record is 55.29 by Wasatch’s Jayden Hicken in 2022.