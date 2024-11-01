2A Quarterfinals

North Sevier 3, San Juan 0

No. 1 North Sevier swept yet another opponent, beating No. 9 San Juan 3-0 and showing the rest of the 2A tournament field why it is the No. 1 seed after sweeping its first two tournament opponents so far.

“We’re really just staying playing as us, playing our normal game. We’re just staying focused and taking this tournament point by point,” said North Sevier coach Michelle Roberts.

Daynna Anderson stood our for the Wolves Friday, getting a couple very timely blocks at the front, holding the North Sevier defense strong.

“She really had some good blocks and some good swings today. She really took control of the match and helped rally everyone around her.” Roberts said. “We are so lucky to have her on this team this year. She has been a great leader all year long.”

Kanab 3, Parowan 2

Things were looking bleak for then No. 6 seeded Kanab Cowboys after the 3rd set. No. 3 Parowan had just moved to leading 2-1 and had won their second set in a row.

“I told the girls ‘Hey we have done this before, lets do it again and not let down everyone who came to cheer us on.’ They just had to believe more in themselves, clean up the errors since we were making quite a few mistakes. But they were fixable, and they did it.” Kanab Coach Bekka Patton stated.

“They believed in each other, they didn’t get down and they just perceived. I’m super proud of each and every one of them: Kanab was able to come back to win the fourth set 25-23 to force a winner take all fifth set which they were able to win 15-12,” said Patton.

The match took well over 2 hours but tit was worth it for the Cowboys. “Everyone contributed so much energy and emotion into this win. It honestly felt like a championship game out there. It was intense.” said Patton.

South Sevier 3, Enterprise 1

South Sevier emerged victorious over Enterprise in a four-set match, winning 29-27, 22-25, 25-9, and 25-21. In a contest between two closely matched rivals, Kinley Jensen’s standout performance propelled the Rams after losing the second set. Cooperlynne Green’s versatile contributions further ensured South Sevier’s dominance in the pivotal third set, allowing them to secure the win. The Rams will face No. 1 seeded North Sevier Wolves next, as they continue their tournament journey.

North Summit 3, Duchesne 0

No. 2 seed North Summit was able to easily handle the No. 10 seeded Duchesne Eagles today. Winning 25-3, 25-17 and 25-8, sweeping the Eagles.

“All season long we’ve been trying to work to being strong together. Most teams only really have one or two good hitters but we feel like we have six great hitters and we aren’t just 6 good hitters we’re eleven total great players that work amazing as a team. And when we play to the best of our potential I feel like we can truly beat anyone,” said coach Samantha Stephens.

Hazlyn Murdock finished the game with 14 kills, Hartlyn Richins had 9 kills, Ellie Stephens ended with 6 blocks in todays match.

“I feel like all around we had an amazing game today. I’m looking forward to tomorrow and the opportunity to extend our season one more match.” said Stephens.

No. 2 North Summit will play on Saturdays semifinal matchup against the winner of No. 3 Parowan and No. 6 Kanab and the Sevier Valley Center.

2A Second Round

Enterprise 3, Salt Lake Academy 0

No. 5 Enterprise dominated No. 12 Salt Lake Academy in a decisive sweep, winning 3-0 in sets and advancing to the quarterfinals. The Wolves overwhelmed the Griffins 25-17, 25-10, 25-17, showcasing a strong all-around performance. Enterprise’s offense was relentless, gaining early advantages in each set and maintaining control throughout the match. With this victory, Enterprise moves forward to face the winner of the Gunnison Valley and South Sevier matchup.

South Sevier 3, Gunnison Valley 1

Laiken Bigelow and Kinley Phelps powered the No. 4 South Sevier Rams to a decisive 3-1 victory over the No. 20 Gunnison Valley Bulldogs. After dropping the first set 25-22, South Sevier rallied with commanding scores of 25-10, 25-14, and 25-14 in the subsequent sets. The Rams showcased their offensive strength, bouncing back to secure their spot in the quarterfinals. They will face No. 5 Enterprise in the 2A Quarterfinals.

San Juan 3, St. Joseph 0

No. 9 San Juan cruised to a straight-set victory over No. 8 St. Joseph, winning 25-12, 25-17, and 25-21. Key performances came from Averie Gilson, Keezie Flannery, and Morgan McPherson, who powered the Broncos’ commanding offensive effort. St. Joseph struggled to gain any momentum throughout the match, unable to break San Juan’s rhythm. The victory elevates the Broncos’ record to 17-8, while the Jayhawks drop to 17-6. San Juan will move onto the Quarterfinals where they will play No. 1 seed North Sevier for a chance to move onto the 2A semifinals.

North Sevier 3, Grand 0

No. 1 seed North Sevier swept No. 16 seed Grand in a decisive fashion, winning 25-8, 25-15, 25-18, to advance to the 2A quarterfinals. Swayzee Mason, along with the Torgerson brothers, Cale and Trey, were instrumental in the Wolves’ standout performance. The match, which showcased North Sevier’s dominance, saw them overpowering Grand in all three sets, ensuring a smooth path to the next stage of the tournament. With this victory, the Wolves improved their record to an impressive 26 wins and will play No. 9 seeded San Juan. in the quarterfinals.

Duchesne 3, Draper APA 1

No. 10 Duchesne Eagles triumphed over No. 7 Draper APA with a 3-1 victory in a decisive playoff volleyball match. Duchesne took the first set 25-20, but Draper APA came back strong to tie the match with a 25-22 victory in the second set. However, Duchesne regained control, winning the next two sets comfortably, 25-16 and 25-13, to close out the match. With the win, Duchesne advances to face No. 1 North Sevier.

Parowan 3, Maeser Prep 0

No. 3 seed Parowan Rams swept No. 14 seed Maeser Prep Lions in straight sets, finishing 25-17, 25-17, 25-11, to advance in the tournament. Paige Felder delivered a commanding performance for the Rams with 24 kills, leading the offensive charge. Parowan also showcased strong serving skills, recording 10 aces as a team. With the victory, Parowan will face No. 6 seed Kanab in the quarterfinals.

Kanab 3, Beaver 0

No. 6 Kanab Cowboys secured a convincing victory over No. 22 Beaver Beavers with a 3-0 sweep to advance in the playoffs. In a dominant performance, Kanab won each set comfortably, starting with a 25-13 win in the first set and following it with identical 25-13 and 25-16 victories in the subsequent sets. The Cowboys demonstrated their superiority throughout the match, leaving no room for a Beaver comeback. They now move on to face either No. 14 Maeser Prep or No. 3 Parowan in the quarterfinals.

North Summit 3, Freedom Prep Academy 0

The No. 2-seeded North Summit Braves swept No. 15-seeded Freedom Prep Academy Eagles in a decisive 3-0 victory, advancing to the quarterfinals. Hartlyn Richins led the Braves with a match-high 12 kills, while Ellie Stephens contributed 8 kills and 4 aces. North Summit showcased their dominance, allowing just 22 total points across three sets (25-9, 25-6, 25-7). The win sets up a meeting with the winner of the Duchesne vs. Draper APA matchup.

Salt Lake Academy 2, Gunnison Valley 0

In a decisive straight-set victory, Real Salt Lake Academy Griffins dispatched the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs with set scores of 25-10 and 25-17. The Griffins consistently dominated, especially in the first set, where they held the Bulldogs to just 10 points. The win improved Real Salt Lake Academy’s record to 22-8, while Gunnison Valley fell to 7-11. This defensive display ensured Real Salt Lake Academy’s advancement in the consolation bracket where they play the winner of No. 16 Grand or No. 8 St. Joseph.