Teams compete at day one of the 2024 3A girls volleyball state tournament in the UCCU Center at UVU

3A quarterfinals

Canyon View 3, South Summit 0

For the first time in its 27-year history, No. 1 Canyon View is headed to the 3A semifinals after a 25-16, 25-14, 25-22 sweep of No. 8 South Summit. The Falcons’ program is one that has historically struggled, but after a 26-2 regular season they knew they had a real chance in this years’ state tournament.

“I think they just embraced the culture of the ‘next ball’ mentality and being a team,” said Canyon View head coach Lynette Whittaker. “We just put it out there to believe that we could be here and they personally developed themselves to be what I would say the most powerful team on the net. I’m just proud of them.”

Canyon View’s day one started a little shaky as it got into an early deficit against No. 16 Juab in the first set and had to crawl back to a 26-24 win. However, its quarterfinal game against South Summit was much different.

Falcons’ libero Maylee Spencer was a strong glue piece in day one. Spencer provided strong defense and passes to help her team take the strong quarterfinal win. Senior setter Dalayni Brindley also shined in the quarterfinal match with 30 assists and five kills to help push her team to their first ever semifinal appearance.

Coach Whittaker said the early comeback in the first set of the day showed off the Falcons’ reselience.

“We’ve mentally prepared them for those moments and really the experience of my seniors is what’s carrying this team right now,” Whittaker said. “I think they’re doing a phenomenal job leading the culture and being great teammates.”

Morgan 3, Emery 2

No. 4 Morgan got revenge on last years 3A championship game with a narrow 25-22, 22-25, 27-29, 25-19, 15-12 five-set thiller over defending champion No. 5 Emery.

“We knew they were going to be good,” said Morgan head coach Liz Wiscombe. “(Emery) is really gutty group. I thought they played defense like crazy, and they didn’t let a darn thing drop. Hats off to them, they played hard, but our kids didn’t quit. I’m so proud of them. They could have quit it a couple of times and they did not.”

Morgan got the best of Emery in the fifth set, but quickly found itself in a 2-1 deficit after dropping the second and third sets to Emery. However, the Trojans bounced back with a more convincing 25-19 fourth set win and a 15-12 fifth set win to advance to the 3A semifinals.

“I told them, ‘It’s got to come from you. We can’t do it as coaches, you’ve got to do it.’ and thats excatley what they did,” said Wiscombe.

Trojans’ senior setter Emma Thurston had a strong game with well placed sets while middle blocker Josilyn Jaffa also impacted the quarterfinal game on the net.

Richfield 3, Union 0

It wasn’t easy for No. 6 Richfield as it swept No. 3 Union in the 3A quarterfinal 25-21, 26-24, 25-18. Richfield found itself in a deficit late in the second set, which would’ve tied the game 1-1 if Union took it. Richfield head coach Cassy Moon took a time out to try and correct course.

“We just called the timeout right there and all we told them was that they were not playing well and that they’re better than that,” Moon said. “They just needed to lock in on our serve recieve. Once we did that, then we could set up hitters, and we’ve got five really good hitters. Everybody knows their role.”

After the timeout Richfield went on a run and took the second set 26-24. It kept its momentum in the third set and convincingly defeated Union 25-18.

Jerzy Moon helped make life easier for the Wildcats with strong serves while outside hitter Abbee Albrecht put pressure on Union with her hits. Senior setter Jordyn Bagley also had a strong game setting up her team. Coach Moon credited her teams resilience to the tough schedule the Wildcats played in the regular season.

“I asked them what they wanted when I was getting ready to schedule the season out and they chose teams from bigger classifications,” Moon said.”We matched up with just bigger schools so our RPI said that we we’re middle of the pack, but that was worth it to us because we needed to play teams better than us because you only know then how good you are.”

North Sanpete 3, Grantsville 0

For the first time since 2018, No. 2 North Sanpete is back in the semifinals after a 25-21, 26-24, 27-25 sweep over No. 10 Grantsville in the 3A quarterfinals. Despite the two close finishes in the second and third sets, North Sanpete finished day one without dropping a set. North Sanpete head coach Ricki Stewart credited the success to her teams work ethic.

“I think this group, on and off the court, are just high character, high integrity people and so they just work hard and they work hard for each other, Stewart said. “They care about each other and it’s been an a joy to coach them. I’m super proud of this group because they just play hard and they play together all the time.”

The quarterfinal game could’ve quickly turned scary for the Hawks had it dropped either of the second or third sets. However, North Sanpete stayed together to take the 3-0 sweep and earn its first semifinal appearance in six years.

“We’re happy and and we always said it doesn’t matter how we win, it just matters that we win at the end of the day,” said Stewart. “It just matters that we win those matches, so I’m really happy for our kids.” Hawks’ sophomore Rylee Stewart especially stood out in the quarterfinal win, tallying 20 kills.

3A second round

Emery 3, Providence Hall 0

No. 5 Emery cleared No. 12 Providence Hall in a decisive 3-0 sweep with set scores of 25-11, 25-12, and 25-21. Jabry Sharp and Kate Nielslon were standout performers for the Spartans. Providence Hall struggled to keep up with Emery and lost the first two sets decisively.

Morgan 3, Manti 0

No. 4 Morgan dominated No. 13 Manti in straight sets, winning 25-17, 25-9, 25-9 in the 3A second round. The Trojans, led by standout performances from Kenna Buss on defense and Gentry Criddle’s offensive contributions, showcased their strength on both sides of the court. Manti struggled to keep pace with Morgan, particularly in the second and third sets.

South Summit 3, Delta 0

No. 8 South Summit secured a 3-0 victory over No. 9 Delta, propelled by Emma Broadbent’s performance of 12 kills. Tylee Lott bolstered the Wildcats’ defense with seven blocks, stifling the Rabbits’ offensive attempts. South Summit maintained control throughout the sets, edging out Delta with scores of 25-21, 25-22, and 25-20.

Canyon View 3, Juab 0

No. 1 Canyon View sweapt No. 16 Juab 3-0 with set scores of 26-24, 25-6, and 25-13. The Falcons were led by Kinzlee Brindley, who recorded 12 kills, and Kambree Potter, who added 10 kills. Canyon View came back from an early deficit in the first set, and dominated Juab from there. The Falcons especially shined in the second set, holding the Wasps to just six points.

North Sanpete 3, Judge Memorial 0

No. 2 North Sanpete defeated No. 15 Judge Memorial in straight sets, 25-13, 25-8, 25-12, to secure a decisive 3-0 victory in the 3A second round. Rylee Stewart led the Hawks with 12 kills, while Kaylee Youd added 11. The Hawks’ defense held Judge Memorial to just 33 points through the three sets.

Richfield 3, Ogden 0

No. 6 Richfield dominated the court in a decisive 3-0 victory over the No. 11 Ogden Tigers, with set scores of 25-16, 25-17, and 25-23. Abbee Albrecht and Jerzy Moon were standout performers for Richfield, contributing significantly to their team’s success. Richfield’s Preslie Harward also played well in the second round win.

Union 3, Carbon 0

No. 3 Union’s Rowen Weaver was strong at the net with 15 kills to lead the Cougars to a 3-0 straight-set victory over No. 14 Carbon. The Cougars showcased a strong service game with Kinzie Gardner and Kadyn Kettle each contributing two aces. Union controlled the match from the start, taking the first set 25-13 and maintaining their lead through close second and third sets, 25-19 and 25-23, respectively.

Grantsville 3, Summit Academy 0

No. 10 Grantsville secured a 3-0 sweep over No. 7 Summit Academy in the 3A second round. Avery Allred played well for the Cowboys, delivering eight aces and 18 digs, while Ranae Rounds contributed with nine kills. The Cowboys overwhelmed the Bears in the first two sets, winning 25-12 and 25-8, before sealing the match with a tighter 25-23 win in the third set.