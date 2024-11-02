Orem players celebrate after their victory over Park City during the 4A girls volleyball state championship game at Utah Community Credit Union Center on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Burpees may have been the secret to Orem’s success this season.

Tigers head coach Bill Sefita tells his players if a ball drops in practice, they owe him four burpees. If another drops, then its eight.

The hope was to get his team to be eager to keep tough balls up, and that resulted in a defensively strong season, as Orem only dropped 26 sets this year in its 31 matches.

The defense especially shined for Orem Saturday in its quick 3-0 sweep over Park City to win its second straight 4A state championship. The Tigers beat the Miners 25-21, 25-15, 25-14.

“In our practice, we’re very harsh on our girls,” Sefita said. “If a ball drops, we do four burpees and if we drop it again then it’s eight burpees. We just got to amp it up so it makes them regret not going for the ball because it’s the little things that do matter and that’s what has shown tonight.

“It’s picking up those little balls because that little ball could create a run.”

Orem’s defense completely took Park City out of its rhythm Saturday. The Miners had a strong state tournament but struggled to hit past the Tigers’ block. In the instances Park City did, the Tigers’ backline was ready to get the ball up.

“We just really focus on talking to each other so we know exactly what the other person is doing and it really helps us trust each other and get our feet in the right spot,” said senior middle blocker Kambri Kumni. “We’re very in sync with each other and we’re able to line it up really well.”

Things were also clicking well offensively for Orem, especially for freshman outside hitter Madi Scott. Tigers setter Sarah Page got Scott involved in the offense early as Scott pounded in six kills in the first set.

Scott ended Saturday’s game with a team high 12 kills with only two errors.

“It feels great and I really love this team,” said Scott. “They’re so good and they have such good energy and I just feel so comfortable playing with them.”

Orem had weapons all over the court in the championship match, with sophomore Haven Michaelis pitching in seven kills and senior Sophie Campbell adding six.

Campbell had three of her six kills in the third set as Orem rolled to the win. Campbell is one of only three seniors on this year’s squad and she has taken pride in being a leader.

“Honestly, it’s the best thing ever,” said Campbell. “I love being a mentor to these girls and I love to be able to show how teams should act together and how teammates should behave around their teammates.

“This group has come such a long way from the beginning of this season, and I think that they’ll continue to go above and beyond as a team next year.”

Despite winning two consecutive championships, Orem will graduate only three seniors, and the Tigers will look to use their youth to stay a title threat next season.