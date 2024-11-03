Utah guard Miro Little looks to pass the ball during the Runnin’ Utes’ exhibition game against CSU Pueblo at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

Last year, Deivon Smith ended up being a revelation for the Utah basketball team.

Though he didn’t play during the first nine games of the season due to questions surrounding his eligibility, Smith turned into a star point guard that Craig Smith’s program could rely on in key moments.

Fast forward to the 2024-25 season, and Deivon Smith is no longer with the program after hitting the transfer portal.

Neither are several other players that helped Utah go 22-15 last year and make the NIT semifinals — Keba Keita was another transfer, while star center Branden Carlson ran out of eligibility.

That’s led to a major overhaul of this year’s roster, which begs the question — who will step up on a roster with 10 newcomers?

Guard Gabe Madsen and center Lawson Lovering are the team’s lone returning starters, as the Runnin’ Utes prepare to open their 2024-25 season on Monday against Alcorn State at the Huntsman Center (7 p.m. MST, ESPN+).

What other players will step into starring or supporting roles, like the Utes saw last season with Smith?

Could one of these five players be the X factor for Utah basketball this season?

Here’s a look at five players who are in a position where they could either step up in the starting lineup or be a key role player off the bench and be the X factor for the Utes this season:

Miro Little, 6-foot-3, Guard, Sophomore

Little, a one-time four-star prospect, heads to Utah with a good amount of expectations that he will play a major role for the Utes this season, and hopefully beyond.

He played his freshman year at Baylor, though Little was buried on the bench.

He does have extensive experience playing for the Finland National team — where he played alongside Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen and was coached by former Ute great Hanno Mottola — that could pay dividends. That includes competing in Olympic qualifying over the summer.

Little is likely to be the primary facilitator on this team — in the team’s exhibition game last week, he had nine assists and just one turnover in 23 minutes, while adding four points, five rebounds, five steals and a block.

Utah wing Mike Sharavjamts shoots the ball during the Runnin’ Utes’ exhibition game against CSU Pueblo at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. | Hunter Dyke

Mike Sharavjamts, 6-foot-9, Guard, Junior

Sharavjamts could be the wild card of this team — he has the length to be a disruptor on the wing, while he also has the ball-handling skills to help be a facilitator on offense.

He’s also showcased an ability to shoot from 3 — during two previous college seasons (one at Dayton, and last year at San Francisco), Sharavjamts has shot 34% from 3-point range.

Sharavjamts is the epitome of the versatility that Craig Smith has stressed his new-look Utes possess, and he could be a key factor most nights for Utah.

College basketball analyst Evan Miya lists Sharavjamts as the team’s third-best overall player, according to his Bayesian Performance Rating, which measures a player’s overall value when he is on the court. Sharvajamts has a BPR of 3.03, behind only Madsen (3.86), the team’s top returning scorer, and Lovering (3.34), the Utes’ top post player.

Utah guard Hunter Erickson shoots the ball during the Runnin’ Utes’ exhibition game against CSU Pueblo at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. | Hunter Dyke

Hunter Erickson, 6-foot-3, Guard, Fifth-year senior

Of all the X factor candidates listed here, Erickson is the only one who returns to the team — he was a junior last season as one of the team’s first players coming off the bench.

Erickson is likely to be coming off the bench again this season, where he could be a valuable scoring asset. He should be more of an off-ball shooter than he was in his first season at Utah, and it seems to fit him well.

During the team’s exhibition game, Erickson scored a team-high 17 points — he shot 6 of 7 from the field and made 5 of 6 3-pointers. On several occasions, his teammates found Erickson for spot-up jumpers, and he showed the capability of knocking down those shots.

Erickson also had the highlight of the night, slamming home an alley-oop in transition off an assist from Mason Madsen.

Utah forward Ezra Ausar dunks the ball during the Runnin’ Utes’ exhibition game against CSU Pueblo at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. | Hunter Dyke

Ezra Ausar, 6-foot-8, Forward, Junior

Ausar comes to Utah as the primary option to take over some of the scoring load that Carlson left after his storied career on the Hill.

The power forward averaged 11.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game at East Carolina last season, while shooting 51.4% from the field.

He should be a fan favorite — Ausar has excellent post skills and threw down multiple dunks in the exhibition game, while finishing with 14 points.

Ausar also will be able to get to the free-throw line the most — for a team coming off a year where it struggled at the line, the Utes need someone to step up there. Though Utah would love to see Ausar improve on his 65.3% free-throw percentage last year.

Utah guard Mason Madsen shoots the ball during the Runnin’ Utes’ exhibition game against CSU Pueblo at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. | Hunter Dyke

Mason Madsen, 6-foot-4, Guard, Fifth-year senior

Madsen, the twin brother of Gabe Madsen, is an enticing guard who appears like he will be able to contribute in a variety of ways.

Mason Madsen will likely handle some point guard duties, and he has a solid 3-point shot — he made a career-high 37.7% last year at Boston College.

Madsen seems to ooze leadership ability as well, which should come in handy with a team that has so much newness to it.

In the exhibition, he and Erickson showed some chemistry when they combined to score every point in an 18-2 run in the second half to blow the game open against CSU Pueblo.

How does Utah’s nonconference schedule stack up?

Utah is No. 82 in Ken Pomeroy’s ratings going into the season, 14th among 16 Big 12 schools.

Given the easiness of Utah’s nonconference schedule, before the Utes open Big 12 play at Baylor on Dec. 31, the Utes should win eight or more of their 11 games in the lead-up to league action.

Here’s where each of the Utes’ nonconference opponents rank in KenPom heading into the season:

Nov. 4 — vs. Alcorn State, No. 325 in KenPom (out of 364)

Nov. 7 — vs. Central Arkansas, No. 327

Nov. 12 — vs. Queens, No. 298

Nov. 17 — vs. Mississippi State (in Southaven, Mississippi), No. 32

Nov. 22 — vs. Utah Tech, No. 266

Nov. 26 — vs. Mississippi Valley State, No. 364

Nov. 30 — vs. Eastern Washington, No. 282

Dec. 7 — vs. Saint Mary’s, No. 34

Dec. 14 — vs. Radford, No. 262

Dec. 17 — vs. Florida A&M, No. 353

Dec. 21 — vs. Iowa (in Sioux Falls, South Dakota), No. 31

Utah should be heavy favorites in eight of its games in nonleague action, with three other matchups — at home against Saint Mary’s, and neutral-site games against Mississippi State and Iowa — that will give the Runnin’ Utes the chance to build their resume.

The best-case scenario is that Utah can win one or two of those matchups against Saint Mary’s, Mississippi State and Iowa — if the Utes do that, they could be in position to finish the year around .500 with a handful of winnable games in Big 12 play.

Make no mistake, though — there are only a few games that will test Utah before the Utes open Big 12 action.

The nonconference portion of the schedule will be trying to build chemistry and find rotations that work on a roster that went through a major overhaul this offseason.