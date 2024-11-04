Ridgeline’s Nathan Richards (3) reaches for Green Canyon quarterback Payton Wilson (1) while he throws a pass at Green Canyon High School in Logan on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

4A semifinals

No. 8 Stansbury (8-3) visits undefeated No. 1 Ridgeline (11-0) in the 4A quarterfinals in a rematch of their early-season thriller, where the RiverHawks escaped with a 28-20 victory.

The RiverHawks have blown out every opponent since with an explosive offense averaging 43.5 points per game while allowing just 9.5 points defensively. Since that game, Ridgeline has won every game by at least 18 points, including last week’s 45-7 second-round victory over Hurricane.

Stansbury advanced out of the second round by outlasting Desert Hills 33-27 last week, the Stallions’ fourth straight win. They average 32.4 points while giving up 15.9 points per game.

Ridgeline’s balanced attack features running back JT White, who has rushed for 1,133 yards and 17 touchdowns on 136 carries. Quarterback Nate Dahle has thrown for 2,564 yards and 29 touchdowns with just three interceptions, frequently connecting with Graham Livingston (65 catches, 1,378 yards, 15 TDs).

The Stallions counter with their own two-headed rushing attack of Tyson Ferry (877 yards, eight TDs) and Coleman Dearden (508 yards, seven TDs). Dearden has also passed for 1,341 yards and 13 touchdowns, with Luke Rich his top target (37 catches, 693 yards, five TDs).

Defensively, Ridgeline is led by Krew Jones (74 tackles, nine sacks) and Charlie Booth (68 tackles, four sacks). The Stallions’ defense features Max Olson (89 tackles) and Broncs Baker (75 tackles, two sacks).

The winner advances to face either No. 4 Spanish Fork or No. 5 Park City in the semifinals. Ridgeline is seeking its fifth straight trip to the semifinals, while Stansbury aims for its first semifinal appearance since 2022.

The teams’ August meeting saw Ridgeline pull ahead late on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Dahle to Livingston with 2:10 remaining. The RiverHawks also got a 30-yard fumble return touchdown from Cooper Clark in that victory.

No. 5 Park City (10-1) visits No. 4 Spanish Fork (9-2) in a 4A quarterfinal matchup featuring two of the classification’s most prolific offenses.

The Miners enter on a five-game winning streak, including last week’s 33-0 second-round victory over Bear River. Spanish Fork has won three straight after defeating Salem Hills 56-35 in its playoff opener.

Park City’s offense averages 37.3 points behind the dynamic rushing of Elijah Warner, who has accumulated 1,136 yards and 20 touchdowns on 129 carries. Quarterback Sebastian Bodily adds balance to the attack with 1,317 passing yards and seven touchdowns, while also rushing for 586 yards and 10 scores.

Spanish Fork counters with its own ground game star in Kaden Vest, who has rushed for 2,156 yards and 25 touchdowns on 219 carries. Quarterback McKay Smith has been efficient through the air, completing 69.3% of his passes for 2,555 yards and 25 touchdowns with just two interceptions, frequently finding Brock Jacobson (71 catches, 1,119 yards, 12 TDs).

Defensively, the Miners are led by Benjamin Souza (93 tackles, six sacks) and Becker Ruzek (76 tackles, six sacks). Spanish Fork’s defense features Brock Jacobson (58 tackles) and Cael Cabreros (47 tackles, two sacks).

Park City’s defense has been particularly stingy, allowing just 10.9 points per game while recording five shutouts. Spanish Fork’s offense averages 44.4 points per game, having scored at least 42 points in seven of its victories.

The winner advances to face either No. 1 Ridgeline or No. 8 Stansbury in the semifinals. Park City seeks its second straight semifinal appearance, while Spanish Fork aims for its first since 2012.

These teams haven’t met since that 2012 season, when Spanish Fork claimed a 53-0 victory in their last encounter.

No. 7 Sky View (7-4) visits No. 2 Provo (8-2) in a 4A quarterfinal matchup featuring two of the classification’s most prolific passing attacks.

The Bobcats dropped their regular season finale to Green Canyon, but after a first-round bye they bounced back with a 38-14 win over Mountain Crest in the second round. Provo has won eight consecutive games after opening the season 0-2, including last week’s 34-13 victory over Dixie in its playoff opener.

Sky View’s offense centers around quarterback Jack Clark, who has thrown for 2,580 yards and 26 touchdowns this season, with Liam Guthrie (67 catches, 1,020 yards, 17 TDs) his primary target. Xander Stokes leads the ground game with 997 yards and 12 touchdowns on 204 carries.

Provo counters with its own passing combination of Gehrig Orchard (2,460 yards, 26 touchdowns) to Griffin DeMartini (39 catches, 699 yards, 12 TDs). Running back Oliver MacKay powers the ground attack with 1,622 yards and 25 touchdowns on 232 carries.

Defensively, Sky View is led by Skyler Murdock (112 tackles) and Andrew Oxborrow (70 tackles, two interceptions). The Bulldogs’ defense features Hutch Fale (86 tackles) and Griffin DeMartini (41 tackles, eight sacks).

Provo’s offense averages 43.3 points per game and has scored at least 34 points in every victory this season. Sky View allows 21.4 points per game but has given up 31 or more points in four of its losses.

The winner advances to face either No. 1 Ridgeline or No. 8 Stansbury in the semifinals. Sky View seeks its first semifinal appearance since winning the state title in 2020, while Provo aims for its first semifinal berth since 1999.

These teams haven’t met since 2014, when Sky View claimed a 52-13 victory in their last encounter.

No. 6 Green Canyon (8-2) visits No. 3 Crimson Cliffs (9-2) in a 4A quarterfinal rematch of last year’s state championship game, which the Mustangs won 33-0 for their first state title.

Both teams advanced through first-round byes before dominant second-round victories. Green Canyon defeated Uintah 49-20, while Crimson Cliffs handled Snow Canyon 35-20 to set up this intriguing rematch.

The Mustangs’ offense is powered by running back McCord Christiansen, who has rushed for 1,562 yards and 15 touchdowns on 240 carries. Quarterback Ryder Sherratt has thrown for 1,918 yards and 24 touchdowns, with Malakai Alofipo (51 catches, 1,011 yards, 13 TDs) his primary target.

Green Canyon counters with dual-threat quarterback Payton Wilson, who has completed 73.1% of his passes for 1,916 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding 548 rushing yards and five scores. His favorite target is Hayden Schramm (68 catches, 905 yards, 14 TDs).

Defensively, Crimson Cliffs is led by McKay Wright (122 tackles) and Max Griffiths (102 tackles, seven sacks). The Mustangs allow just 16.4 points per game and have held seven opponents to 20 points or fewer.

The Wolves’ defense features Eli Wheatley (84 tackles, three sacks), Bryson Pabst (74 tackles, two interceptions) and Shandon Thain (61 tackles, two interceptions). They enter allowing just 12.5 points per game with three shutouts this season.

Crimson Cliffs has won four straight games, with its only losses coming to Morgan and Bingham in August. Green Canyon has won three straight since losing to Mountain Crest 28-14.

The winner advances to face either No. 1 Ridgeline or No. 8 Stansbury in the semifinals.