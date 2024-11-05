Grantsville’s QB Dallan Van Vliet runs against Morgan in a football game at Morgan High School in Morgan on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

3A semifinals

No. 4 seed Manti (8-3) and No. 1 seed Morgan (11-0) meet in a 3A semifinal rematch at Zions Bank Stadium on Friday at 1 p.m., with the Templars looking to repeat last year’s 35-21 victory that ended Morgan’s title defense.

Both teams enter on the strength of dominant quarterfinal performances. Morgan rolled past Canyon View 43-10, while Manti shut out Juab 28-0 behind backup quarterback Carter Mason’s efficient 26-of-32 passing performance for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

Morgan’s offense has been unstoppable, averaging 50.1 points per game while allowing just 4.8 points. Quarterback Beck Sheffield has thrown for 1,867 yards and 24 touchdowns, with Lincoln Gilson (845 yards, nine TDs) and Boston Zack (448 yards, 11 TDs) as his top targets. Drew Korth leads the ground attack with 651 yards and eight touchdowns.

Manti’s offense (37.1 ppg) must adjust without injured starting quarterback Maison Starkweather. Maison stepped up last week in his first start, working with receivers Stone Mortensen (1,050 yards, 13 TDs) and Jaiden Henningson (536 yards, three TDs). Tala Taulapapa (485 yards, four TDs) powers the running game.

Defensively, Manti (19.9 ppg) is led by Tala Taulapapa (112 tackles) and Lincoln Alder (86 tackles, nine sacks). Morgan’s suffocating defense features Nik Preece (62 tackles, three sacks) and Krew Galbraith (58 tackles).

The winner advances to next week’s 3A championship game against either No. 3 Grantsville or No. 2 Richfield.

Defending 3A champion Richfield (11-0) puts its 24-game winning streak on the line against No. 3 seed Grantsville (9-2) in the semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

Grantsville advanced to the semifinals by shutting out Ogden 30-0, while Richfield held off Juan Diego 34-27 behind crucial fourth-quarter plays from Griffin Wayman and Gage Yardley.

Richfield’s balanced offense (38.2 ppg) features quarterback Griffin Wayman, who has thrown for 1,403 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes. The ground attack is led by Gage Yardley (807 yards, nine TDs) and Slate Reitz (751 yards, eight TDs). Malik Fautin leads all receivers with 635 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Grantsville’s offense (29.5 ppg) is powered by running back Jayden Atkinson, who has rushed for 1,233 yards and 16 touchdowns on 169 carries. Quarterback Dallan Van Vliet has passed for 1,978 yards and 20 touchdowns, with Jordan Fawson (562 yards, eight TDs) and Jaxxon Jensen (592 yards, six TDs) as his primary targets.

The Wildcats’ defense (15.5 ppg) features Slate Reitz (78 tackles) and Jess Curtis (64 tackles), while Gage Yardley and Tanner Pollock have each recorded seven interceptions. The Cowboys’ defense (17.8 ppg) is anchored by Mason Butler (92 tackles) and Evan Bunderson (65 tackles).

Richfield’s winning streak includes six wins by 20 or more points this season. Grantsville enters having won eight of its last nine games, with its only losses coming to Morgan and Beaver.

The winner advances to next week’s 3A championship game against either No. 4 Manti or No. 1 Morgan.

2A semifinals

No. 4 seed Delta (5-6) faces three-time defending champion and No. 1 seed San Juan (9-2) in a 2A semifinal rematch at Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m., four weeks after the Broncos dominated their regular season meeting 63-10.

Both teams advanced through different paths in the quarterfinals. San Juan rolled past Judge Memorial 60-12, while Delta edged South Summit 28-17 for their second straight win.

San Juan’s explosive offense averages 50.5 points per game behind a balanced attack. Quarterback Jaiten Knight has thrown for 2,940 yards and 30 touchdowns while completing 68% of his passes. The Broncos’ ground game features Jagger Nieves (721 yards, 16 TDs) and JD Palmer (659 yards, 10 TDs).

Delta’s offense (27.4 ppg) is led by running back Jett Rawlinson, who has rushed for 772 yards and 12 touchdowns on 112 carries. Hunt Robinson has passed for 1,437 yards and 6 touchdowns, with Connor Pruitt (31 catches, 552 yards, three TDs) as his primary target.

Defensively, San Juan allows just 14.9 points per game and is anchored by JD Palmer (102 tackles) and Jagger Nieves (86 tackles). Delta’s defense (27.9 ppg) features Alex Walker (122 tackles) and Carter Anderson (94 tackles).

The winner advances to next week’s 2A championship game against either No. 6 Summit Academy or No. 2 Emery.

A year after their thrilling 45-44 overtime playoff battle, No. 6 seed Summit Academy (6-5) and No. 2 seed Emery (8-2) meet again in the 2A semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Both teams enter following impressive quarterfinal victories. Emery dominated American Leadership 70-21 behind a complete offensive performance, while Summit Academy pulled away from South Sevier 42-28 sparked by Liam Larson’s 93-yard touchdown run.

Emery’s high-powered offense (39.0 ppg) features quarterback Treven Gilbert, who has thrown for 2,314 yards and 28 touchdowns while completing 64% of his passes. Porter Hurdsman leads all receivers with 804 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Hayden Abrams adds 623 yards and six scores. The ground game is powered by Jaxon Johnson (543 yards, eight TDs) and Ty Yost (465 yards, four TDs).

Summit Academy’s offense (25.0 ppg) relies heavily on running back Bronson Dixon, who has rushed for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns on 167 carries. The Bears utilize two quarterbacks, with Preston Mackowiak (869 yards, 11 TDs) and Cash Whitman (979 yards, seven TDs) splitting time. Kyle Lively leads all receivers with 881 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Defensively, Emery (27.4 ppg) is led by Ty Yost (65 tackles) and Hayden Abrams (49 tackles, four sacks). Summit Academy’s defense (26.8 ppg) features Alexander Meredith (76 tackles, five interceptions) and Tug Wilbur (61 tackles, 10 sacks).

Last year’s playoff meeting saw Summit Academy block an extra point in overtime before scoring the winning touchdown. The Bears enter having won three of their last four games, while Emery has scored 222 points during their current four-game winning streak.

The winner advances to next week’s 2A championship game against either No. 4 Delta or No. 1 San Juan.

1A semifinals

No. 4 seed Milford (8-3) and No. 1 seed Beaver (10-1) meet in a highly anticipated 1A semifinal rematch at Zions Bank Stadium, just four weeks after Beaver edged the Tigers 28-27 in a thrilling regular season matchup that came down to a failed two-point conversion in the final seconds.

Both teams enter Saturday’s 10 a.m. kickoff following convincing quarterfinal victories. Beaver shut out Enterprise 35-0, while Milford advanced with a 35-24 win over Duchesne highlighted by Griffin Walker’s game-sealing 98-yard interception return touchdown.

Beaver’s dominant defense allows just 7.6 points per game while the offense averages 31.6 points. The Beavers are led by running back Davin Orton (638 yards, 10 TDs on 108 carries) and quarterback Bodie Wheatley (59-102, 819 yards, eight TDs). Deegan Blackner adds 828 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Milford’s offense averages 30.6 points per game behind a balanced attack featuring Colton Barnes and Kyzler Merryweather in the backfield. The Tigers’ defense yields just 11.8 points per contest and forced multiple turnovers in their quarterfinal victory.

Beaver has won four straight since a Week 7 loss to North Summit, including shutting out three opponents. The Beavers are anchored defensively by Jex Puffer (77 tackles), Andrew Hollingshead (81 tackles) and Jex Bradshaw (64 tackles).

The winner advances to next week’s 1A championship game against either No. 2 North Summit or No. 3 Kanab. As defending 1A state champions, Beaver aims to reach their second straight title game, while Milford looks to avenge their one-point regular season loss.

No. 3 seed Kanab (8-3) and No. 2 seed North Summit (11-0) clash in the 1A semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m., with both teams entering on impressive quarterfinal victories. North Summit dominated North Sevier 47-6, while Kanab controlled Millard 41-6.

The undefeated Braves feature one of 1A’s most potent rushing attacks, averaging 38.3 points per game. Jake Smith has rushed for 1,150 yards and 20 touchdowns on 118 carries, while McKade Nelson (883 yards, 10 TDs) and Austin Aven (711 yards, nine TDs) provide additional threats. Smith has also thrown for 871 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Kanab’s offense (33.7 ppg) is powered by running back Hayden Gubler, who has amassed 1,305 yards and 19 touchdowns on 123 carries. Preston Brown adds 755 yards and six touchdowns, while quarterback Brogen Virostko has passed for 848 yards and 10 touchdowns.

North Summit’s quarterfinal victory showcased its offensive firepower as it jumped out to a 20-point first quarter lead against North Sevier. Austin Aven sparked the scoring with a 68-yard punt return touchdown, while Jake Smith added two rushing touchdowns in the dominant win.

Kanab’s path to the semifinals included a strong defensive performance against Millard, with Rider Allen and Hayden Gubler each scoring first-quarter rushing touchdowns to set the tone. The Cowboys stretched their lead to 21-6 by halftime with Troy Federkeil’s 22-yard touchdown run, before pulling away with 20 unanswered fourth-quarter points.

Defensively, North Summit (12.7 ppg) is anchored by Buck Sargent (109 tackles) and Logan Judd (85 tackles, nine sacks). Kanab’s defense (17.5 ppg) features Kolton Blomquist (83 tackles) and Cooper Anderson (77 tackles).

The winner advances to next week’s 1A championship game against either No. 4 Milford or No. 1 Beaver.