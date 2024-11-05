Orem players make their way onto the field before a 5A second-round football game against West held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

5A quarterfinals

Viewmont aims to reach its first state semifinal in 43 years as the No. 8 Vikings (8-3) visit No. 1 Roy (10-1) in Friday’s 5A quarterfinal matchup, a rematch of the Royals’ 42-28 victory five weeks ago.

The Vikings, whose last final four appearance came in 1980, advanced to the quarterfinals with a defensive masterpiece in last week’s 10-7 second-round victory over East. Roy moved on by dispatching Granger 45-28 behind another explosive offensive performance.

In the October meeting, Viewmont jumped to a 14-0 lead on two first-quarter rushing touchdowns by Benji Tolman before Roy stormed back. Robert Young scored four touchdowns for the Royals, including a decisive 68-yard run in the fourth quarter. Kahekili Eleneke’s 99-yard interception return in the second quarter shifted momentum.

Roy’s balanced offense (40.4 ppg) features the dynamic backfield duo of Logan Cella (932 yards, 12 TDs) and Young (835 yards, 16 TDs). Quarterback Dru Gardner has thrown for 1,771 yards and 20 touchdowns, with Young and Zay Morris combining for 18 receiving scores.

Viewmont counters with quarterback Titan Longson, who has passed for 2,950 yards and 36 touchdowns. His top target Drez Jensen has 50 catches for 754 yards and 12 scores, while Kingston Mickens adds nine touchdown receptions.

Defensively, the Vikings are led by linebacker Blake Moore’s 121 tackles. Roy’s defense features Jaxton Scoffield’s 86 tackles while Eleneke has five interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

The Royals, seeking their first semifinal berth since 2018, only lost one game this season in Week 9 to Bountiful, 42-35, as the teams ended up sharing the Region 5 title. The winner advances to face either No. 4 Timpview or No. 5 Orem in next week’s semifinals.

Longtime rivals No. 4 Timpview and No. 5 Orem meet for the third time in 12 months as the Thunderbirds (7-2) host the Tigers (9-2) in Friday’s 5A quarterfinal matchup.

These programs have developed one of Utah’s most intense rivalries over the past decade, with Timpview winning six straight including a 35-21 victory three weeks ago to claim the Region 7 title. The Thunderbirds also eliminated Orem 35-28 in last year’s 5A second round.

Both teams cruised through their playoff openers last week. Timpview dominated Springville 59-24 behind quarterback Carson Rasmussen’s four touchdown passes, while Orem outlasted West 35-27 as Feleti Iongi rushed for 168 yards and two scores.

The Tigers’ dynamic offense averages 36.8 points behind dual-threat quarterback Tayden Ka’awa, who has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,825 yards and 26 touchdowns. His favorite target Kaue Akana has 76 catches for 1,227 yards and 14 scores, while Iongi has amassed 2,141 combined rushing and receiving yards with 21 total touchdowns.

Timpview’s balanced attack (33.9 ppg) is led by Rasmussen’s efficient passing - 1,992 yards and 19 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Jaron Pula (972 yards, seven TDs) and Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio (588 yards, nine TDs) pace the receiving corps.

In October’s matchup, Timpview seized control with a 21-7 halftime lead behind Taani Makasini’s 84-yard touchdown reception. The senior linebacker also anchors the defense with 114 tackles, while Matthias Lesa has recorded 12 sacks.

The winner advances to face either No. 2 Bountiful or No. 7 Maple Mountain in next week’s semifinals.

No. 7 Maple Mountain (8-2) visits No. 2 Bountiful (10-1) in Friday’s 5A quarterfinals, as the Redhawks continue their quest to return to the title game after last year’s runner-up finish to Timpview.

Bountiful dominated Alta 42-14 in the second round, while Maple Mountain survived a scare from Northridge, escaping with a 24-21 victory on Fernando Banuelos’ late field goal. The Golden Eagles are seeking their first semifinal berth since 2020.

The Redhawks’ potent offense (40.0 ppg) is powered by running back Siaki Fekitoa, who has rushed for 1,495 yards and 14 touchdowns. Quarterback Emerson Geilman adds balance with 1,999 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, with Britton Tidwell (518 yards, seven TDs) his primary target.

Maple Mountain counters with its own dynamic attack (33.6 ppg) led by running back Eli Mauga’s 822 yards and 11 touchdowns. Quarterback Mason Jensen has thrown for 1,460 yards and 18 touchdowns, with Derek Morehouse (667 yards, six TDs) and Brooks Ross (349 yards, five TDs) his top targets.

Defensively, Bountiful is anchored by Dawson Allsop’s 84 tackles and four sacks. Maple Mountain’s Tiger Hakes leads the Golden Eagles with 90 tackles and five sacks.

These teams last met in the 2019 5A first round, with Bountiful prevailing 28-18. The winner advances to face either No. 1 Roy or No. 8 Viewmont in next week’s semifinals.

No. 6 Olympus (7-3) and No. 3 Brighton (10-1) meet in a 5A quarterfinal rematch of their September region clash, which the Bengals won 13-0 in a defensive struggle.

Brighton has won six straight games behind a bruising ground attack averaging 236 rushing yards per game. The Bengals are led by Mason Haertel, who has rushed for 1,388 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. Due to quarterback injuries, Brighton attempted just one pass in last week’s 26-0 shutout of Wasatch and instead rushed the ball 55 times.

The Bengals’ defense has been equally impressive, recording five shutouts while allowing just 8.6 points per game. Linebacker Ryan Williamsen leads the unit with 80 tackles, while defensive end Tyree Pearson has racked up 14 sacks and two interceptions.

Olympus enters riding a six-game winning streak after defeating Woods Cross 49-21 in the second round. The Titans’ passing attack is powered by quarterback Max Rice, who has thrown for 1,635 yards and 23 touchdowns against just four interceptions.

Tommy Nelson leads a deep receiving corps with 495 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Jack Evans paces the ground game with 365 yards and six scores. The Titans average 33 points per game.

Defensively, Olympus is spearheaded by linebacker Nate Sheets’ 112 tackles and three sacks. Lincoln Ames has been a force rushing the passer with 18 sacks, while Brady Wolfenbarger adds 89 tackles.

The winner advances to face either Roy or Viewmont in the semifinals.