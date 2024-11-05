Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther wears a warmup shirt with the word "Vote" on it as he warms up for a game against the Toronto Raptors, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Denver.

There are no NBA games scheduled for Tuesday night since the league takes Election Day off to keep the focus on voting.

The NBA will be back in action Wednesday, but that may not mean much to basketball fans who are looking for something to do as election results roll in.

Fortunately for them, there are plenty of other sports leagues that don’t treat Election Day as a holiday.

Here are some other sports for NBA fans to check out.

NHL games on tonight

Twenty-two NHL teams will be in action Tuesday as the league enters its second month of the 2024-25 season.

All of the games will air on ESPN+, including Utah Hockey Club’s game against the No. 1 team in the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets.

The Utah Hockey Club-Winnipeg Jets game starts at 6 p.m. MST.

Although most college football games take place on Friday or Saturday, there are a few schools in action on election night.

Bowling Green will take on Central Michigan in a game that starts at 5:30 p.m. MST. The matchup is set to air on ESPN2.

Then, at 6 p.m. MST, Miami of Ohio will play Ball State. That game will be broadcast by ESPN.

College basketball games on tonight

The college basketball season started Monday, and several top-ranked men’s programs have games scheduled for Tuesday night.

For example, No. 3 UConn will face Sacred Heart (5 p.m. MST on FS1) and No. 11 Auburn will play Vermont (6 p.m. on ESPN+).

BYU basketball officially starts its season at 7 p.m. MST with a home game against Central Arkansas. You can watch the Cougars on ESPN+.

Many women’s basketball programs are in action Tuesday, as well, including No. 9 NC State.

The Wolfpack will face East Tennessee State at 5 p.m MST. The game will air on ACC Extra.

If you’re looking for sports content but not necessarily live sports, consider checking out the College Football Playoff rankings show on ESPN.

The first CFP rankings of the season will be released at 5 p.m. MST, and that’s also when ESPN’s coverage of the results will begin.