Corner Canyon’s Weston Briggs runs and tries to avoid Bingham’s Judd Bowen as they play in South Jordan on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Corner Canyon won 37-21.

6A quarterfinals

No. 1 Corner Canyon and No. 9 Weber meet in the 6A quarterfinals, with the defending state champion Chargers riding an eight-game winning streak since their only loss of the season.

Corner Canyon (10-1) has been dominant during its current streak, outscoring opponents by an average of 42-13. The Chargers demonstrated that strength in last week’s 56-0 second-round victory over Westlake, powered by Weston Briggs’ three touchdowns.

Weber (7-4) enters on the momentum of back-to-back impressive defensive performances, including last week’s 27-14 comeback victory over Bingham where the Warriors held the Miners scoreless in the second half. That defensive resurgence follows a midseason stretch where Weber surrendered 35.5 points per game while losing three of four games.

The Chargers’ offense hasn’t missed a beat since losing starting quarterback Helaman Casuga to injury, as backup Bronson Evans has gone 5-0 as a starter while completing 69% of his passes for 1,344 yards and 12 touchdowns. Weston Briggs leads the ground game with 848 yards and nine touchdowns on 101 carries.

Weber’s offense relies heavily on running back Dyson Parker, who has rushed for 1,465 yards and 17 touchdowns on 232 carries. Quarterback Crew Cacciacarne has passed for 1,550 yards and 17 touchdowns, with Ian Elmore (893 yards, nine TDs) and Brock Dean (454 yards, seven TDs) his primary targets.

Defensively, Corner Canyon allows just 13.6 points per game behind linebacker Mason Wood’s team-leading 61 tackles. The Warriors’ defense is anchored by Tyler Payne’s 158 tackles and four sacks, while linebacker Caden Lindholm has added 107 tackles.

Weber averages 33.3 points while allowing 25.4 per game. Corner Canyon’s defense has been particularly stingy, surrendering just 13.6 points per contest while the offense produces 41.8 points on average.

The winner advances to face either No. 4 Lehi or No. 12 American Fork in the semifinals. These teams last met in the 2021 semifinals, where Corner Canyon prevailed 48-13.

No. 4 Lehi and No. 12 American Fork meet in the 6A quarterfinals, with the Pioneers seeking their fourth-straight semifinal appearance while the Cavemen aim for a second-straight semifinal appearance.

Lehi (8-2) rolled into the quarterfinals with a dominant 47-6 victory over Layton last week. The Pioneers have won two straight games since their 24-21 loss to Lone Peak, outscoring opponents 85-13 in that span.

American Fork (4-6) continued its late-season resurgence with a 21-17 road upset of No. 5 Farmington in the second round, sparked by Luke Broadbent’s decisive 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The Cavemen’s victory marked their first win since defeating Westlake on Oct. 10.

The teams met earlier this season, with Lehi securing a 34-10 home victory on Sept. 20. The Pioneers’ defense forced multiple turnovers in that game, including Abe Jager’s 40-yard interception return touchdown.

Lehi’s offense averages 34.2 points behind quarterback Jett Niu, who has thrown for 2,279 yards and 21 touchdowns. Devaughn Eka leads the ground attack with 836 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Mays Madsen (774 yards, 12 TDs) and Legend Glasker (604 yards, five TDs) pace the receiving corps.

American Fork’s passing game features David Gaisford, who has thrown for 2,221 yards and 22 touchdowns. His primary targets are Cade Wilkinson (1,045 yards, 10 TDs) and Will Meine (621 yards, nine TDs). Prince Afu leads the rushing attack with 463 yards.

Defensively, Lehi allows just 11.8 points per game, led by Carson Wren’s 90 tackles and Penisimani Takitaki’s five sacks. The Cavemen’s defense features Justin Bourgeois (85 tackles) and Luke Broadbent (69 tackles, five sacks).

The winner advances to face either No. 1 Corner Canyon or No. 9 Weber in the semifinals.

Mountain Ridge and Davis compete in high school football playoff action in Kaysville on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2024. Davis won 28-10. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Two programs with vastly different recent playoff histories collide as No. 2 Skyridge and No. 7 Davis meet in the 6A quarterfinals, with the Falcons seeking their fifth straight semifinal appearance while the Darts aim for their first final four berth since 2009.

Skyridge (9-2) has won six straight games since its lone region loss to Corner Canyon, including last week’s surprisingly difficult 21-17 victory over Riverton. The Falcons are averaging 33.6 points per game during their winning streak.

Davis (8-3) advanced to the quarterfinals with a 28-10 second-round victory over Mountain Ridge. The Darts have won three of their last four games, with their only setback being a 28-20 loss to Farmington.

The Falcons’ offense features a potent rushing attack led by Zaeden Selu, who has amassed 941 yards and 15 touchdowns on 169 carries. Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne has thrown for 2,335 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 689 rushing yards and eight scores.

Davis counters with one of 6A’s most prolific passing attacks, as quarterback Tradon Bessinger has thrown for 3,240 yards and 39 touchdowns against just four interceptions. His top targets are Bode Sparrow (863 yards, 15 TDs), Jaxton Itaaheau (832 yards, 7 TDs) and Tyson Baggett (796 yards, 9 TDs).

Defensively, Skyridge is led by Griffin Kunz’s 65 tackles and De’Shawn Toilolo’s eight sacks. Davis features Ethan Lockwood’s 85 tackles and Bode Sparrow’s eight interceptions.

The teams last met in the 2021 6A quarterfinals, with Skyridge prevailing 47-22. The winner advances to face either No. 3 Lone Peak or No. 6 Fremont in the semifinals.

Lone Peak’s streak of eight consecutive semifinal appearances was snapped last season, but the No. 3 Knights aim to start a new streak as they host No. 6 Fremont in the 6A quarterfinals. The Silverwolves, meanwhile, seek their first final four appearance since 2016.

Lone Peak (9-2) enters on a three-game winning streak after blanking Herriman 24-0 in last week’s second round. The Knights’ defense has been particularly stingy lately, allowing just 11.3 points per game during their current streak.

Fremont (8-3) bounced back from a regular season-ending loss to Farmington by defeating Syracuse 28-20 in the second round. The Silverwolves rallied in the fourth quarter behind Cade Hadley’s decisive 32-yard touchdown run.

The Knights’ offense features a balanced rushing attack led by Sean Tahi (663 yards, eight TDs) and Samuel Wright (512 yards, three TDs). Quarterback Kepa Niumeitolu has thrown for 1,651 yards and 16 touchdowns, with Jasean Mayberry (441 yards, three TDs) his primary target.

Fremont counters with quarterback Manase Tuatagaloa, who has passed for 2,362 yards and 26 touchdowns. His favorite targets are Salesi Moa (704 yards, eight TDs) and Zach Masters (525 yards, six TDs). Cade Hadley leads the ground game with 401 yards and seven touchdowns.

Defensively, Lone Peak is anchored by Cade Hanson’s 75 tackles and Junior Tahi’s eight sacks. Fremont’s defense features Brant Koford’s 104 tackles and Jak Masters’ four sacks.

These teams last met in the 2011 5A championship game, with Lone Peak prevailing 41-21. The winner advances to face either No. 2 Skyridge or No. 7 Davis in the semifinals.