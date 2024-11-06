Utah Hockey Club's Nick Schmaltz (8) grabs a bouncing puck in front of Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk during game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2024. Next up for the Utah HC is a game at St. Louis on Thursday.

After a dignified loss to the first-place Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, the Utah Hockey Club has a day to prepare for its next opponent: the injury-ridden St. Louis Blues.

The Blues leapfrogged ahead of Utah HC in the standings with their win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Being a divisional matchup, there’s a lot on the line for both teams. Yes, it’s early in the season, but games in November count just as much as games in March.

Key to success for Utah HC

There are a lot of similarities between these two teams. Neither one has great numbers on special teams, they both play a low shot-volume game, they’ve both been bitten by the injury bug and they’ve both been embarrassed by the Ottawa Senators.

Per Natural Stat Trick, Utah HC only generated five scoring chances against the Jets. It also only allowed the Jets five scoring chances, but the Jets were able to convert on more of them. What’s the key to scoring more? Create more scoring chances — especially on the power play, where they have struggled this year.

“We need more good looks,” said Utah HC coach André Tourigny after Tuesday’s game, referring to the power play. “That will come from better (zone) entries and winning battles. When we’re under pressure, we lose the battle and it’s a clear.”

He said that when they lose every battle on the power play, it puts more pressure on the team to score on the next zone entry.

“That is what’s killing us right now,” he said. “We need to win more battles so we have second and third chances.”

As mentioned, the Blues’ power play is struggling even worse than that of Utah HC. At 12.9%, they’re the third-worst team in that regard. A good power play on Thursday could be the difference-maker for Utah.

Dylan Holloway injury

All it took was a freak accident for Blues forward Dylan Holloway to find himself in the back of an ambulance on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old caught a shot to the neck. He finished his shift, but showed some discomfort on his way to the bench. Once he got there, he passed out.

“It kind of felt like when you stand up too fast and you kind of get that, like, head rush,” Holloway said on Wednesday morning. “It felt like that, but it just kind of kept coming on, and then I was out.”

Holloway underwent a series of medical tests and was released from the hospital that evening. The doctors told him not to participate in any physical activities for 24 hours. He hopes to play Thursday, though nothing has been decided yet.

“As far as I’m concerned, I feel good,” he said. “I feel pretty normal. I feel like I’m ready to go.”

He was thankful that his parents were in attendance. They met him at the hospital and his mom even kept him updated on the score of the game.

Other Blues injuries

Regardless of whether Holloway plays, the Blues will be missing a few players — all due to lower-body injuries.

Robert Thomas: fractured ankle, out until December

Torey Krug: pre-arthritic ankle surgery, out for the season

Philip Broberg: leg injury, out until December

Mathieu Joseph: undisclosed lower-body injury, no specific return timeline

Nick Leddy: undisclosed lower-body injury, no specific return timeline

Kasperi Kapanen has missed the last three games with an undisclosed upper-body injury, but Blues coach Drew Bannister told the media Wednesday that he could be ready to go on Thursday.

St. Louis Blues team history

The Blues came into the league as an expansion team in 1967, when the NHL increased from six to 12 teams. They lost in the Stanley Cup Final in each of their first three years: twice to the Montreal Canadiens and once to the Boston Bruins.

They have yet to get their revenge on the Canadiens, but they beat the Bruins in 2019 — 49 years later — in the Final, capturing the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

The championship didn’t come easily. The Blues were infamously in last place in the league at the 2018 Christmas break, but a coaching change and a hot streak from then-rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington helped them turn the tide.

It’s been a couple years since the Blues last made the playoffs, but they’re set on changing that this season.

Utah HC is full of former Blues: defensemen Robert Bortuzzo and Ian Cole, general manager Bill Armstrong and assistant general manager John Ferguson Jr.

Where to watch Utah Hockey Club vs. St. Louis Blues

The game, which starts at 6 p.m. MST, will be available on Utah 16 cable and Utah HC+.