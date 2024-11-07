Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua smiles after a reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.

Puka Nacua is already one of the most exciting young players in the NFL, but the All-Pro receiver believes he could make a splash on the hardwood as well.

“I think it would be so easy to transition from the NFL to NBA. Like, less than three months,” Nacua told his Los Angeles Rams teammates Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp on their “Nine and Dime” podcast.

He added, “Probably 3-6 months, I truly believe I could transition to play point guard or shooting guard for one of the (30) teams in the NBA.”

When asked by Stafford what level of player he thought he could be in the NBA, the former BYU football star said it would depend on the team — essentially, the less competitive, the better.

“If I go to the Detroit Pistons, if that’s where I know I’m going, you’re going to play me 15 minutes,” Nacua said. “If I go to the Lakers, no, I’m going to be the 15th man. Like, when we go 72-9, I’ll play the last game of the season.”

The older — and perhaps wiser — Stafford and Kupp were quite amused by Nacua’s bold claim and took the opportunity for some good-natured teasing.

“I think that you, specifically, could do it,” Kupp told his fellow pass-catcher. “Not in 3-6 months. But I do believe you could one day make it happen ... in Lithuania.”

Prior to breaking the NFL rookie records for catches and yards last season, Nacua was a rather accomplished hooper at Orem High School.

He averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game across 82 total varsity contests in four years, even earning Second Team All-State honors as a junior.

Nacua played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game earlier this year in Indianapolis, scoring 17 points with five rebounds and four assists while throwing down some vicious dunks.

“(Let me) make a pitch to Mr. Kroenke, you know?” Nacua said to Stafford and Kupp, referring Rams owner Stan Kroenke, who also owns the NBA’s Denver Nuggets. “Send me up to the Mile High city, man. Give me a workout. Let me see what it looks like because I can use five fouls very, very well.”