6A quarterfinals

Lehi (9-2) powered past American Fork (5-7) with a 28-7 victory in the 6A quarterfinals, advancing to their fourth consecutive semifinal appearance. The Pioneers took control late in the first half with two touchdowns, as Legend Glasker and Devaughn Eka found the end zone off passes from quarterback Jett Niu. Eka added a 7-yard rushing score in the third quarter, while Niu connected with Mays Madsen for a 35-yard touchdown pass in the final quarter. American Fork briefly cut the deficit with a 4-yard touchdown pass from David Gaisford to Cade Wilkinson early in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to derail Lehi’s momentum. The Pioneers, who have been strong defensively all season, held the Cavemen scoreless in three of the four quarters. With this win, Lehi advances to face either No. 1 Corner Canyon or No. 9 Weber in the semifinals.

Corner Canyon (11-1) advanced to the 6A semifinals with a commanding 59-34 win over Weber (7-5). The Chargers’ offense, led by backup quarterback Bronson Evans, continued its high-powered output as Evans completed key passes including a 56-yard touchdown to Kai Meza early in the fourth quarter to extend their lead. Despite Weber’s running back Dyson Parker’s two touchdowns in the second quarter, the Warriors fell behind and couldn’t recover against the defending state champions. Corner Canyon’s Weston Briggs contributed significantly with a 24-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Weber’s Crew Cacciacarne connected on a 73-yard scoring pass to Ian Elmore, but it wasn’t enough to topple Corner Canyon, whose staunch defense and consistent offensive contributions secured the victory. The Chargers will face Lehi in the semifinals.

Lone Peak (10-2) surged past Fremont (8-4) with a commanding 56-36 victory in the 6A quarterfinals, propelled by a dominant second-quarter performance. The Knights exploded for 20 points in the second frame, highlighted by Sean Tahi’s 33-yard touchdown run, giving them a comfortable lead that they maintained throughout. The Knights advance to the semifinals, where they will face No. 2 Skyridge.

The Skyridge Falcons (10-2) advanced to the 6A semifinals with a decisive 49-32 victory over the Davis Darts (8-4) in a high-scoring quarterfinal showdown. After trailing 24-14 at halftime, Skyridge surged ahead with a 21-point third quarter, led by Zaeden Selu who scored three rushing touchdowns, including a decisive 1-yard run to close out the third period. Kaneal Sweetwyne also contributed a 7-yard rushing TD in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Davis showcased its potent passing attack early as Tradon Bessinger connected for three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Skyridge’s second-half rally. The victory marks Skyridge’s fifth straight semifinal appearance, setting up a matchup with No. 3 Lone Peak.

5A quarterfinals

No. 1 Roy (11-1) secured their spot in the 5A semifinals with a 43-29 victory over No. 8 Viewmont (8-4) in a quarterfinals rematch. The Royals exploded for three first-quarter touchdowns in just 10 offensive plays, including a 53-yard pass from Dru Gardner to Zay Morris, setting the tone early. Despite a late rally by Viewmont with two fourth-quarter touchdowns by Titan Longson, including a 71-yard pass to Ryan Tillman, the Royals’ balanced attack proved too much. Robert Young, who has been a consistent force all season, contributed with both a rushing and receiving touchdown. The defense was anchored by Jaxton Scoffield, while Colby Frokjer added two field goals to pad the lead. Roy now advances to face No. 4 Timpview in next week’s semifinals.

Timpview (8-2) dominated Orem (9-3) with a decisive 42-8 victory in the 5A quarterfinals. The Thunderbirds took control early, leading 14-8 after the first quarter, and never looked back. Carson Rasmussen contributed significantly to Timpview’s offense with a rushing touchdown and a 42-yard touchdown pass to Aisa Galea’I. Soakai Aston added two 1-yard touchdown runs, one coming just before halftime to give Timpview a 28-8 lead. The Thunderbirds’ defense shut down Orem’s prolific offense, keeping them scoreless in the final three quarters. Timpview advances to face No. 2 Bountiful in the semifinals.

Bountiful (11-1) secured a spot in the 5A semifinals with a thrilling 42-35 victory over Maple Mountain (8-3) on Friday. Siaki Fekitoa was the catalyst for the Redhawks, scoring four touchdowns, including a decisive 30-yard run with 1:43 remaining in the fourth quarter. Fekitoa’s efforts were complemented by quarterback Emerson Geilman, who threw for three touchdowns, including a key 26-yard pass to Fekitoa early in the fourth. Maple Mountain’s Zachary Jensen had an impressive game, throwing four touchdown passes and keeping the Golden Eagles competitive throughout. Despite the loss, Maple Mountain showcased their offensive capabilities, but fell just short as Bountiful’s high-powered offense proved too much to handle. The Redhawks will face No. 1 Roy in the semifinals.

Brighton (10-1) staged a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback to edge Olympus (7-3) in a 17-14 nonregion victory. Trailing 14-0, Brighton ignited their rally when Beau La Fleur powered into the end zone with a 2-yard run at 6:26 in the fourth quarter. Mason Haertel followed with a 4-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 14 with 3:32 remaining. Thomas Sorenson sealed the win for the Bengals, nailing a 33-yard field goal as time expired. Olympus had taken an early lead through James Schlendorf’s 17-yard scoring run in the first quarter and a 44-yard touchdown pass from Max Rice to Caden Lloyd in the third.

4A quarterfinals

Sky View (8-4) advanced to the semifinals of the 4A state tournament with a 26-20 victory over Provo (8-3). The Bobcats led 13-7 at the half, thanks in part to Branoc Jamison’s 15-yard field goal and Jace Carlson’s 27-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jack Clark. Sky View extended their lead in the fourth quarter, with Xander Stokes capping a drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown early in the period. Provo’s Oliver MacKay scored two rushing touchdowns, including a late 6-yard run with 1:45 remaining, but the Bulldogs couldn’t close the gap completely. Sky View will face Crimson Cliffs in the semifinals.

Spanish Fork (10-2) advanced to the 4A semifinals with a 30-24 victory over Park City (10-2) on Friday. Kaden Vest’s explosive 76-yard touchdown run with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Dons. Vest was pivotal throughout the game, including an earlier 6-yard scoring run in the second quarter. Park City, despite trailing most of the game, briefly took the lead with an 89-yard touchdown pass from Sebastian Bodily to Reece Smith late in the third quarter. Spanish Fork’s Brock Jacobson also contributed significantly with both a rushing and a receiving touchdown. Spanish Fork will face Ridgeline in the semifinals.

In a riveting 4A quarterfinal rematch, No. 3 Crimson Cliffs (10-2) subdued No. 6 Green Canyon (8-3) with a 28-25 victory. The Mustangs leaned on McCord Christiansen, who scored three rushing touchdowns, including a decisive 4-yard run with 2:22 left in the fourth quarter. Green Canyon’s Payton Wilson showcased his dual-threat capabilities, throwing a pair of touchdown passes to Hayden Schramm and rushing for an additional score in a spirited fourth-quarter bid to close the gap. Despite trailing 14-3 at halftime, the Wolves mounted a formidable 22-point fourth quarter comeback attempt, but fell short. With this win, Crimson Cliffs advances to the semifinals to No. 7 seed Sky View.

Ridgeline (12-0) continued its dominant season with a 38-20 victory over Stansbury (8-4) in the 4A quarterfinals. The RiverHawks set the tone early, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter with rushing scores from JT White and quarterback Nate Dahle. Ridgeline’s defense also shined, with Graham Livingston returning an interception 61 yards for a touchdown during a 17-point second quarter. White added two more rushing touchdowns, including a 4-yard score in the third quarter. Stansbury found some rhythm with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Coleman Dearden to Mikha Salahuddin, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. Ridgeline advances to the semifinals, seeking another trip to the championship game.