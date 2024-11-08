Lone Peak players enter the stadium to play Skyridge in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-16.

Semifinal streaks

Beaver and Morgan appear in the semifinal round for the 10th consecutive year, since 2015. That’s the longest current streak and ties for the fourth longest all-time. It’s the longest such streak for both programs.

During its current streak, Beaver has won eight of its nine previous semifinal games, losing only in 2018. Morgan moved on to the finals six times in the past nine years, failing only in 2016, 2018 and last season. Since 2015, Beaver has captured five state titles and Morgan two.

Kanab and San Juan appear in the semis for the fourth year in a row, and Manti and Richfield for the second consecutive season. Milford is back for the eighth time in nine years after missing last season, Grantsville for the fifth time in six years and Summit Academy for the third time in the past four years.

Meanwhile, North Summit last advanced to the semifinals in 2015, Delta in 2020 and Emery County in 2022.

Quarterfinal streaks

Timpview is in the quarterfinals for the 27th time in 30 seasons, since 2004 (the Thunderbirds appeared, but vacated their appearance because of an ineligible player in 2011). Lone Peak makes its 15th in the past 16 and 10th straight. Two more teams have impressive current streaks: American Fork plays in the quarters for the ninth straight year and Corner Canyon and Sky View for the eighth.

Meanwhile, Fremont, Spanish Fork and Viewmont last made the quarterfinals in 2018, Provo in 2019, Maple Mountian in 2020 and Weber in 2021.

Notably, Bingham didn’t advance to the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2004.

Random notes

Richfield’s 24-game winning streak is the state’s longest current streak and ties for the 11th longest all-time. The Wildcats need to capture the state title to climb into a 10th place tie with Bingham’s 26-game streak (2009-2011). Corner Canyon and Duchesne share the state record with 48-game skeins.

Morgan, North Summit and Ridgeline, all 11-0, share the second longest current winning streak.

San Juan’s 10-game postseason winning streak ties for the 13th longest in Utah prep history.

Beaver enjoys its eighth double-digit win season in 10 years.

North Summit enjoys its first double-digit winning campaign since 2008.

American Fork and Delta, both 5-6, are the only squads with losing records still playing. Uintah (8-4) has the best record among teams out of the playoffs.

American Fork and Lehi clash for the 78th time since 1927 with AF owning the series, 53-20-4.

Beaver and Milford face off for the 70th time since 1925. Beaver commands the series 57-10-2.

Morgan has shut out six opponents this year, tying the school record first set in 1979.

Beaver has blanked five foes this season, the 13th time the Beavers have posted at least five shutouts and the most since 1992 – also five. The school record is 10 in 1973.

This week’s fascinating chart:

Teams that won at least “X” number of playoff games over consecutive seasons.

True, the first entry isn’t over consecutive seasons, but two schools hold the record for most playoff wins in a season with –

Five Playoff Victories

Year(s) School Season(s)

1 — Orem 2019

1 — Tooele 1929

Four Playoff Victories

5 — Skyline 1995-99

4 — Orem 2017-20

4 — Timpview 2006-09

3 — Corner Canyon 2018-20

3 — Juan Diego 2008-10

3 — Northridge 2000-02

3 — Timpview 2012-14

Three Playoff Victories

9 — Skyline 1995-2003

6 — Corner Canyon 2018-23 Current

6 — Orem 2017-22

4 — Hurricane 2008-11

4 — Lone Peak 2018-21

4 — Timpview 2006-09

4 — Timpview 2012-15

Two Playoff Victories

13 — Skyline 1993-2005

9 — Beaver 2015-23 Current – Plays This Week

8 — Kanab 1981-88

8 — Lone Peak 2015-22

7 — Bingham 2012-18

7 — Corner Canyon 2017-23 Current – Plays This Week

6 — Duchesne 2016-21

6 — Orem 2017-22

6 — South Summit 2013-18

Player Watch

Ridgeline’s Nate Dahle, just a junior, ranks 14th (8,244 yards)

Milford’s Kilo Tsosie ranks 16th (8,221 yards)

Helaman Casuga (Timpview ‘22-’23 and Corner Canyon in ‘24) ranks 17th (8,074 yards)

Manti’s Maison Starkweather ranks 19th (7,844 yards)

In other categories, by school and player: (Note that Felt’s Facts numbers may differ from those reported by the Deseret News and MaxPreps because of missing or erroneous game stats in both those sources. Felt’s Facts has reconciled differences and is solely responsible for those listed below.)

Bountiful’s Landon Zayas (2022-24)

21st (tied) — Career Field Goals — 21

Corner Canyon’s Helaman Casuga (Timpview 2022-23, CC 2024):

17th — Career Passing Yards — 8,074.

17th — Career Completions — 563

28th — Career TD Passes — 77

26th — Career Total Offense Yards — 8,644

27th — Career Passing Attempts — 850

Davis’ Tradon Bessinger (2023-24)

29th — Career Completions — 472

Lehi’s Gavin Fenn (2022-24):

Eighth (tied) — Career Field Goals — 25

Manti’s Maison Starkweather:

10th — Career TD Passes — 96

11th — Career TDs Responsible For — 115

19th — Career Passing Yards — 7,844

20th — Career Total Offense Yards — 8,928

22nd (tied) — Career Completions — 515

29th — Career Passing Attempts — 845

Milford’s Kilo Tsosie:

8th — Career Passing Attempts — 1,036

13th (tied) — Career Completions — 588

16th — Career Passing Yards — 8,221

20th (tied) — Career TD Passes — 79

25th (tied) — Career TDs Responsible For — 95

28th — Career Total Offense Yards — 8,608

Murray’s Dillon Curtis (2023-24):

Seventh — Career Field Goals — 27

Olympus’ Asher Gubler (2023-24):

18th (tied) — Career Field Goals — 22

Ridgeline’s Nate Dahle:

13th (tied) — Career Completions — 588

14th — Career Passing Yards — 8,244

14th — Career Passing Attempts — 958

29th — Career Total Offense Yards — 8,652

30th (tied) — Career TD Passes — 74

Ridgeline’s Graham Livingston (2022-24):

14th — Career Reception Yards — 3,211

18th — Career Receptions — 194

Ridgeline’s Aaron Young (2021-24):