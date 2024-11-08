Washington State players sing the school fight song after an NCAA college football game against Hawaii, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Pullman, Wash.

Utah State (2-6, 1-3) at Washington State (7-1)

Kickoff: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. MDT

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. MDT Venue: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium TV: The CW

The CW Radio: KZNS 1280 The Zone

KZNS 1280 The Zone Livestream: https://www.cwtv.com/thecw/the-cw-app/

https://www.cwtv.com/thecw/the-cw-app/ Series: Utah State and Washington State have met just four times and the series is currently tied 2-2. Utah State has won the last two games, including a 26-23 win at Washington State in 2021.

Utah State and Washington State have met just four times and the series is currently tied 2-2. Utah State has won the last two games, including a 26-23 win at Washington State in 2021. Weather: Cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s at kickoff.

The trends

For Utah State: The Aggies are 2-6 overall and 1-3 in MWC play. Utah State is coming off its first win over an FBS opponent this season, a win over rival Wyoming going on two weeks ago.

For Washington State: The Cougars are 7-1 overall and ranked No. 21 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. WSU has won three straight games and the Cougars’ only loss on the year is at Boise State.

What to watch for

Washington State’s offense has been elite this season.

The Cougars rate in the top 25 nationally in total offense (20), scoring offense (12) and passing offense (24), and their rushing offense is better than average (59).

WSU is averaging better than 38 points per game and nearly 450 yards per game.

The Cougars have scored better than 35 points in four games this year and their season-low point total in a game is 24.

All of which is to say, WSU can and does put up a lot of yards and a lot of points.

Conversely, Utah State has struggled mightily defensively this year. At this point, there is really no need to go through the numbers.

The Aggies are one of the worst teams in college football on defense and are down at least eight starter-level players to season ending injury.

Given that — WSU’s offense and USU’s defense — the Aggies’ biggest hope of being competitive and pulling off a significant upset is the turnover battle.

Against Wyoming, turnovers were the difference for USU. A lack of turnovers by the offense and the forcing of turnovers by the defense.

If USU can decisively win the turnover battle against WSU, the Aggies can pull off the win. Their own offense has proven adept enough this season at getting in the end zone.

Washington State offers a significant test on that front, though.

The Cougars rate as one of the best teams in the country in turnover margin at plus-7.

Is Washington State wins the turnover battle, they’ll likely blowout the Aggies. If USU can get the edge in that battle, though, the Aggies could keep things close and competitive.

Key player

Washington State quarterback John Mateer (10) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in San Diego. | Gregory Bull

John Mateer, Washington State quarterback: Utah State has faced off against some notable quarterbacks this season, but Mateer is probably the best the Aggies will see this fall.

Here are his numbers:

Over 2,000 yards passing.

Eighteen touchdowns.

Six interceptions.

Quarterback rating of 73.3.

Three games with 300-plus yards passing.

Overall 61.2% completion percentage.

Nearly 600 rushing yards (575).

Ten rushing touchdowns.

When it comes to a dual-threat QB, Mateer fits the bill to a tee.

Limiting Mateer in the run game may be the key to defeating Washington State. Against Boise State he averaged less than two yards a carry and in close WSU wins over Washington, San Diego State and Fresno State he was held to under four yards per carry.

That is a lot easier said than done, though.

“He (Mateer) is the real deal. He is hard to get down, hard to sack,” USU interim head coach Nate Dreiling said. “He is very fluid, can move, can make every throw in the book. And even more so he is a smart quarterback. He doesn’t put himself in harms way with his passing. If the guy is there he’ll hit him and if not he will eat it.”

Quotable

“It should be a fun one. Another ranked opponent that we are coming up against. They do an unbelievable job of finishing games. A couple of times they been down in the fourth quarter and they are very mentally tough and you can’t put them away. It is a game where we will have to come out swinging in order to stay on top of it.” — Utah State coach Nate Dreiling

“You can look at the record or you can look at the facts. (Utah State) has an explosive offense. They play a very unique brand of football. They stand the guys next to the sideline and it is almost like option. They get a lot of one-on-one matchups. And they are one of the fastest teams in the country. It is a unique challenge.” — Washington State coach Jake Dickert

Next up

Utah State: vs. Hawaii

vs. Hawaii Washington State: at New Mexico

Utah State schedule