BYU quarterback Max Hall is lifted by fans as they celebrate the Cougars' victory over Utah 26-23 at LaVell Edwards Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2009.

BYU brings more to the table in Saturday night’s rivalry game than ever before. Not only are the No. 9 Cougars unbeaten (8-0) and in first place in the Big 12 (5-0), but they are also projected to make the College Football Playoff.

That’s a lot for any team to handle, let alone a squad who just months ago was projected to win four games and finish near the bottom of the 16-team conference — but here they are.

So often when BYU and Utah faced each other as conference foes, their respective seasons, including championships and bowl games, hinged on the outcome. It was a win at Utah in 1984 that catapulted the Cougars to No. 1 in the AP Top 25, which led to winning the national championship.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

As evidence of BYU’s proof of performance so far in 2024, none of that is on the line Saturday.

Winning will keep the Cougars’ unprecedented journey going, but losing won’t end it. No matter what happens, BYU will get back on the bus and drive to Provo still in first place and in the driver’s seat to Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 championship game — a destination not even dreamed about in August.

So, with the big-picture ramifications mostly protected, the sole focus can be on what means so much to so many — beating the Utes for the sake of beating them. Nothing more, nothing less — and the Cougars who have conquered them before provided the keys to beating Utah again.

Gary Sheide quarterbacked the Cougars to wins in 1973 (46-22) and 1974 (48-20). He combined to throw for six touchdowns and ran for another.

Keep focused and locked in

Have a short memory when bad things happen

Own the line of scrimmage

BYU QB Gifford Nielsen hands off to Todd Christensen, Oct. 29, 1977. | Photography by: Mark Philbrick/B

Gifford Nielsen was the signal caller when BYU beat Utah in 1975 (51-20) and 1976 (34-12). Nielson threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more during his pair of victories.

Embrace the moment

No turnovers (especially for defensive touchdowns)

Hold Utah to under 100 yards rushing

Control the line of scrimmage (run the ball)

BYU quarterback Ty Detmer carries the ball against Utah. | Deseret News Archives

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Ty Detmer combined for 14 touchdown passes and two touchdown runs in his three victories against the Utes in 1989 (70-31), 1990 (45-22) and 1991 (48-17).

Limit big plays early

Withstand Utah’s emotion

Grind it out

National champion Robbie Bosco quarterbacked the Cougars to wins in 1984 (24-14) and 1985 (38-28), throwing for four touchdowns over the two games.

Win the turnover battle

Field position (make Utes sustain long drives)

Pressure their quarterback

BYU quarterback Brandon Doman, who led the Cougars on a late game-winning drive against Utah on Nov. 24, 2000, fights for yardage against the Utes. | Johanna Workman, Deseret Morning News

Quarterback Brandon Doman scored the winning touchdown to beat the Utes in LaVell Edward’s final game in 2000 (34-27) and he beat Utah again in Gary Crowton’s first season in 2001 (24-21).

Win turnover battle

Red-zone scoring

Special teams

Quarterback John Beck threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns in BYU’s last victory in Salt Lake City in 2006 (33-31).

Establish the run

Anticipate Utah’s best effort

Create turnovers

BYU's Jonny Harline celebrates his last-minute touchdown catch leading the Cougars to a 33-31 win over the Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake, Utah Saturday Nov. 25, 2006. | August Miller, August Miller/ Deseret Morning N

Tight end Jonny Harline caught seven passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns, including the game winner as time expired in 2006 (33-31).

Execute on both sides of the ball

Maintain the mental edge

Quarterback Max Hall beat the Utes in 2007 (17-10) and 2009 (26-23). The 2007 game was highlighted by the fourth-and-18 pass he completed to Austin Collie to set up the game-winning touchdown. Two years later, Hall’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Andrew George beat Utes 26-23 in overtime.

Run the ball

Defensive turnovers

Score touchdowns in the red zone

BYU's Andrew George celebrates scoring the winning touchdown in overtime against Utah on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2009. | Brian Nicholson, Deseret News

Tight end Andrew George caught two passes for 43 yards, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime in 2009 (26-23).

Stop the run; hold the Utes under 100 yards

Win the line of scrimmage

No turnovers

Hall of Fame tight end and Super Bowl Champion Dennis Pitta caught three passes for 35 yards in 2007 (17-10) and two passes for 31 yards in 2009 (26-23).

Take away (Micah) Bernard and Utah’s rush attack

Protect the football

Put pressure on Utah’s quarterback

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier takes handoff from Jaren Hall at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. BYU won 26-17, ending a nine-game losing streak to the Utes. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Running back Tyler Allgeier rushed for 101 yards in BYU’s win in 2021 (26-17). As a team, BYU outrushed Utah 231-193 and dominated the time of possession by just under 11 minutes. Allgeier will reunite with former Cougars Taysom Hill and Jamaal Williams on Sunday when his Falcons play the Saints.

Physicality. Be the more physical team

Handle the noise

Play our brand of football. Do your 1/11th

Dave McCann is a sportswriter and columnist for the Deseret News and is a play-by-play announcer and show host for BYUtv/ESPN+. He co-hosts “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com and is the author of the children’s book “C is for Cougar,” available at deseretbook.com.