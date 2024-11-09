Beaver’s Andrew Hollingshead (10) and Jex Bradshaw (32) celebrate after a interception by Hollingshead during the high school football 1A semifinal between Milford and Beaver at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

Beaver knew going into Saturday’s 1A semifinal against in-county rival Milford that it would not be an easy game, having played the Tigers earlier in the season and winning 28-27 after stopping a 2-point conversion to hold on for the win.

Saturday wasn’t quite as dramatic as that, but the Beavers didn’t score the go-ahead touchdown until 5:49 remained and then hung on for the 21-14 win.

“You knew it was just going to be one of those types of games, that it was going to come down to the wire,” said Beaver coach Jonathan Marshall “Thane (Marshall, Milford’s coach) was my coach when I was in high school. I have a lot of great respect for him.

“It is hard for us to play Milford. Our communities are very close together. We’ve worked together and coached together in different capacities over the years.”

Beaver was able to hold a normally potent Milford offense that averages 412 yards per game to just 134 total yards. Milford quarterback Kilo Tsosie finished 14 of 31 for 171 yards and threw three interceptions, and the Beaver defense forced five sacks for -38 yards (the Tigers finished with -37 yards rushing on the day).

Maverick Albrecht and Jexton Juffer accounted for 4.5 of the sacks, proving to be a lethal combo on the defensive line.

“Coach Hutchings, our defensive coordinator, did a tremendous job because Milford is a very potent offense, and we are just so proud of how our defense played today,” Jonathan Marshall said.

Milford was able to open the scoring on the first drive of the game. After an impressive opening kick return to the Milford 46, the Tiger offense was able to get down to the Beaver 28 before deciding to attempt a pass on 4th and 19.

Tsosie got a pass to Carson Cheney out toward the end zone and Cheney got it in for six, though Beaver blocked the ensuing PAT.

Beaver then was able to get down the field running the ball 10 straight plays to get to the Milford 22. After a false start penalty on the Beavers, they decided to try to catch the Tigers by surprise by attempting their first pass of the day, which went to Andrew Hollingshead for a wide-open touchdown in the end zone, giving Beaver the 7-6 lead after a drive that lasted 5:04.

After forcing a Milford punt after five plays, the Beavers took over at their own 20 and started doing what they do they – running the ball. After 12 straight runs on a drive that lasted yet another five minutes, Leonardo De Leon was able to convert from 15 yards out to take the 14-6 lead and Beaver maintained that lead going into the end of the first half.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Tigers knew they needed to score again, and with 11:58 left in the fourth they were able to do just that thanks to a pass from Tsosie to Sadler Barnes and a successful 2-point conversion, tying the game up at 14-14.

After a punt by Beaver and then a Tsosie interception, Beaver took over with 8:32 left in the game at the Milford 21 to try to take the lead. Five plays later the Beavers were able to convert from four yards out on a run from Bodie Wheatley to take a seven-point lead, which they were able to keep to the end of the game after another interception by Milford.

The Beavers will play in their 27th state championship game next Saturday, extending their Utah state record, and will be trying to win championship No. 15, which would be the third most in the state.

They await the winner of the Kanab vs. North Summit game to be played later Saturday and will battle the winner next Saturday at Southern Utah University.