Utah State forward Karson Templin (22) celebrates after making a basket while getting fouled in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Charolette, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

LOGAN — The 2024-25 Utah State Aggies are getting very comfortable with the century mark.

Utah State roughed up Charlotte 103-74 Saturday afternoon at the Spectrum to become just the second team in school history to score 100 or more points in its first two games of a season.

“I know everybody’s talking about scoring 100 points in back-to-back games, which is really, really good, don’t get me wrong,” USU head coach Jerrod Calhoun acknowledged. “But there are areas where we can still get better, and we need to get better.”

The Aggies (2-0) shot 57.6% against the 49ers (1-1) to join the 2018-19 squad as the only USU teams to surpass the 100-point mark in consecutive games to open the year.

Utah State began the season Wednesday night with a 101-46 rout of Alcorn State.

Graduate guard Ian Martinez led the way for the Aggies in a rare Saturday afternoon home game, going 7 for 10 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line on his way to a team-high 23 points.

Guard Dexter Akanno, a transfer from Oregon State, scored all 15 of his points in the first half, while sophomore forward Karson Templin (12 points) and graduate guard Drake Allen (11 points) also scored in double digits for USU.

The always energetic Templin added seven rebounds, two steals and a block in just 15 minutes, much to the delight of a half-dozen fans along the baseline who sported blonde wigs and headbands in honor of the 6-foot-8 Texas native.

“That’s my guy Tony,” explained Templin, who went 6 for 6 from the floor on his way to recording career-highs in scoring, rebounds and steals. “He likes to think that I look like I’m from ‘Cobra Kai,’ so he said every home game he’ll be wearing a headband with blonde hair like ‘Cobra Kai.’ It’s pretty cool.”

The Aggies led 52-39 at halftime Saturday and were up by as many as 31 points in the second half despite the 49ers shooting 54.8% in the first half and 48% for the game against the home team’s matchup zone.

Graduate forward Robert Braswell (20 points) and junior guard Nik Graves (15 points) led the way offensively for Charlotte, which went 19-12 last season and finished third in the American Athletic Conference.

“(The Aggies) were excellent today, and they have been in the previous games they’ve played in their exhibition against Weber State and obviously Alcorn State,” Charlotte head coach Aaron Fearne said.

“Their defense is different from the norm that you see and it’s disruptive, but I thought our guys did a really good job executing the plan that we wanted to. We shot the ball well enough to be in the game. It’s the other end of the floor where we’re not good enough right now and have some work to do.”

Charlotte, which beat Presbyterian 88-79 in its season opener, led by as many as two points early in the game Saturday. The contest was also tied four times in the first six minutes, the final time being at 15-15 before Utah State took over defensively and offensively.

Led by Martinez, Akanno and sophomore guard Mason Falslev, the Aggies found success driving into the lane and going to the foul line, leading them to outscoring the Niners 33-16 in the middle part of the first half.

The Aggies went 13 for 13 from the foul line before finally missing an attempt, helping offset a 7-for-22 performance from 3-point range.

The crowd of 7,859 was particularly delighted by an old-fashioned 3-point play by graduate guard Drake Allen with 7:57 remaining in the first half.

After teammate Tucker Anderson missed on a 3-pointer from the corner, the Eagle Mountain native battled for the rebound, eventually emerging from a crowd of defenders and driving the baseline for the basket and the foul.

Allen, who played last season at Utah Valley, started at point guard for the second straight game, while freshman Jordy Barnes came off the bench to deliver some entertaining moments in 16 minutes of playing time.

The son of former Aggie and longtime Olympus High head coach Matt Barnes, Jordy Barnes was originally recruited by former USU coach Ryan Odom, recommitted to former coach Danny Sprinkle and then was brought in as a walk-on by Calhoun.

Barnes, the 5A Deseret News Player of the Year in 2023-24, found out earlier this week that he is now on scholarship with the Aggies.

“He’s a wonderful kid,” Calhoun said of Barnes. “He’s a coach’s kid who has earned everything he’s gotten. ... He’s going to be really, really good.”

Calhoun has said he plans to go with a 10-player rotation, and that’s what he went with for the first 38 minutes of Saturday’s game before plugging in three more down the stretch, and freshman forward Isaac Davis made the most of his opportunity, scoring six points in just over two minutes.

“I think my favorite moment of the night was when Isaac Davis caught that lob,” Templin said of an alley-oop-dunk connection between Jaxon Smith and the forward from Idaho Falls, Idaho. “Or maybe it was Ian’s spin dunk. Just seeing my teammates succeed, it makes me happy.”

Utah State will complete its season-opening, four-game home stand with games against Westminster (Nov. 13) and Montana (Nov. 18) before finally hitting the road to face Iowa in Kansas City on Nov. 22.