This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

6A semifinals

This year’s 6A semifinal features a rematch between No. 1 seed Corner Canyon (11-1) and No. 4 seed Lehi (9-2). Corner Canyon has won nine consecutive games, while Lehi has a three game win streak.

Corner Canyon enters the semifinals after defeating Weber 59-34 the 6A quarterfinals. The Chargers’ potent offense has averaged 43.25 points per game this season, while their defense has allowed an average of 20.8 points against. Before a season ending injury in a September game against Mountain Ridge, quarterback Helaman Casuga completed 92 of 142 passes for 1,617 yards and 18 touchdowns, with just two interceptions. Backup quarterback Bronson Evans stepped up as QB1 after Casuga’s injury and has completed 69% of his 94 attempts for 1,344 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing four interceptions.

The Chargers boast a stellar rushing attack with Weston Briggs, who has amassed 848 yards and 11 touchdowns on 101 carries. Kingston Cooper adds depth with 418 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while Zion Finau also tallied 11 touchdowns in only 18 carries. In the receiving corps, Chryshaun Lee stands out with 45 receptions for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns, complemented by Kai Meza’s nine touchdowns off 35 catches totaling 711 yards.

On the defensive side, Mason Wood leads Corner Canyon with 61 tackles and one interception, while Brock White and Dustin Otuafi each added 55 tackles this season. These components have been crucial to the Chargers’ defensive success.

Lehi advanced to the semifinals by overcoming American Fork 28-7 in the quarterfinals. The Pioneers have maintained a strong defensive record, allowing an average of 11.4 points per game, while their offense records an average of 33.6 points per game. Quarterback Jett Niu is key to Lehi’s success, having completed 164 of 299 passes for 2,488 yards and 24 touchdowns, albeit with 10 interceptions. Niu is complemented by wide receiver Mays Madsen, who leads the team with 53 receptions for 837 yards and 13 touchdowns. Legend Glasker also proves effective in the air attack with six touchdowns and averaging over 24 yards per reception.

In the running game, Devaughn Eka has been indispensable with 927 yards and 13 touchdowns on 130 carries. The Pioneers’ balanced offense could challenge even a stout defensive unit like Corner Canyon’s.

Defensively, Lehi’s standout is Carson Wren with 102 tackles, while Abe Jager contributes four interceptions and one defensive touchdown on top of his 36 tackles. Penisimani Takitaki adds strength to the front line with nine sacks, illustrating a well-rounded defensive squad.

These two teams met in last year’s semifinals, where Corner Canyon triumphed 63-24 and went on to claim the state title. The Chargers aim to repeat as champions, while Lehi seeks to return to their championship-winning ways from their successful 2021 and 2022 seasons in 5A.

The winner of this semifinal will advance to face the victor of the other semifinal game between No. 3 Lone Peak and No. 2 Skyridge. Both Corner Canyon and Lehi will bring high-energy performances to this critical showdown as they vie for a place in the Class 6A championship game.

No. 2 seed Skyridge Falcons (10-2) will take on Region 3 rival No. 3 seed Lone Peak Knights (10-2) in Thursday’s 6A semifinal. Skyridge has been on a seven-game winning streak going into the semifinals and has maintained a balanced record throughout the season. The Falcons have averaged 33.75 points per game while allowing an average of 19.4 points. Their latest triumph was a 49-32 victory over Davis in the quarterfinals, where they overcame a 10-point deficit at halftime with a strong second-half surge.

Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne leads the Skyridge offense, completing 158 of 252 passes for 2,335 yards, with 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He has also contributed on the ground, where he has maintained 5.6 yards per carry, scoring nine touchdowns on 123 attempts.

Complementing Sweetwyne’s dual-threat capability is Zaeden Selu, a key component of the Falcons’ ground game, who has amassed 941 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 169 carries. Boston Sorensen has been a reliable receiver, gathering 23 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns, while Hunter Sheffield has contributed 340 yards and three touchdowns on 22 catches. Davis Fyans also has 439 yards while pulling in 32 receptions. On defense, the Falcons are bolstered by linebacker Griffin Kunz, who leads the team with 65 tackles and four sacks, and Darian Diarte and Briggs Parker, who each have two interceptions.

Lone Peak has maintained an average of 32.8 points scored per game, while their defense, led by senior linebacker Cade Hanson with 82 tackles, has restricted opponents to an average of 18.8 points. In their recent quarterfinal victory, the Knights overcame Fremont with a 56-36 scoreline, highlighting their resilient offense and depth.

The Knights’ offensive efforts are spearheaded by quarterback Kepa Niumeitolu, who has thrown for 1,851 yards and 17 touchdowns on 128 completions from 265 attempts, with six interceptions. Running back Sean Tahi powers the Knights’ rushing attack with 755 rushing yards on 109 carries for 11 touchdowns. Samuel Wright also has 547 yards on 113 carries for three touchdowns. The receiving corps is highlighted by Jasean Mayberry, who has recorded 38 catches for 503 yards and three touchdowns this season.

This postseason matchup is not the teams’ first encounter this year. The two faced off on October 4, when Skyridge narrowly defeated Lone Peak 21-16 thanks to critical plays, such as a third-quarter 70-yard touchdown run by Zaeden Selu. Skyridge’s defensive end, De’Shawn Toilolo, led his team with eight sacks throughout the season, offering a formidable challenge for Lone Peak’s offensive line.

Both teams have a strong playoff pedigree and past state championship success, with Skyridge last winning in 2022 and Lone Peak in 2021. The winner of this semifinal will advance to the Class 6A championship game, facing either Corner Canyon or Lehi, who play in the other semifinal.

Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

5A semifinals

The 5A semifinals will see the No. 1 seed Roy Royals taking on the No. 4 seed Timpview Thunderbirds. Roy enters the game with an 11-1 record. Timpview, the defending state champion, carries an 8-2 record. The last encounter between the two schools was in the 2018 quarterfinals, which Roy won 20-14.

Roy’s playoff journey included a 45-28 win over Granger in the first round, followed by a 43-29 triumph over Viewmont in the quarterfinals. Roy’s offensive has averaged 40.2 points per game as quarterback Dru Gardner efficiently passed for 2,291 yards this season with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 23:4. Running back Logan Cella added substantial ground support with 1,041 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 151 carries, while Robert Young averaged nearly 12.5 yards per carry with 962 yards on 77 carries for 17 touchdowns.

The Royals’ defense held teams to 22 points per game on average. Standout defensive player Logan Cella led the effort with 99 tackles while Jaxton Scoffield added 92 tackles. Zay Morris, who contributes on both sides of the ball, has tallied 704 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, while also adding two interceptions and a defensive touchdown to his resume.

On the other side of the field, Timpview’s journey to the semifinals saw it dispatch Region 7 rival Orem decisively with a 42-8 victory in the quarterfinals after a dominating 59-24 win against Springville in the second round. Quarterback Carson Rasmussen has been instrumental in Timpview’s offensive, passing for 1,992 yards with 21 touchdowns against only three interceptions. Jaron Pula and Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio are the top receivers for Timpview, with Pula recording seven receiveing touchdowns while Anahu-Ambrosio added 10. The Timpview offense has averaged 38.1 points per game this season.

Defensively, Timpview’s Aisa Galea’I has collected six interceptions this season with 65 tackles and three sacks. Taani Makasini has a team high 130 tackles while Matthias Lesa has 14 sacks, contributing to a defense that has conceded an average of 19.3 points per game. Galea’I provides additional scoring options on the ground with seven touchdowns on 24 carries.

Region 6 co-champion and No. 3 seed Brighton Bengals will meet the Region 5 co-champion and No. 2 seed Bountiful Redhawks in the semifinals. on Nov. 15. Brighton enters with a 10-1 overall record with a seven-game win streak, while Bountiful boasts an 11-1 mark and an eight-game win streak, setting the stage for a compelling encounter between two teams. The teams haven’t faced each other since 2020 when Brighton secured a 36-17 win, but both programs are eager to write a new chapter with a trip to the state championship game on the line.

Brighton reached the semifinals with a narrow 17-14 victory over Olympus, relying on some late heroics from third-string quarterback sophomore Preston Ferran. With Brighton’s starting and backup quarterbacks unavailable, Ferran showed determination by engineering two offensive drives in the fourth quarter, overcoming a 14-0 third quarter deficit.

Leading Brighton’s offense is running back Mason Haertel, who has rushed for 1,506 yards and 18 touchdowns on 276 carries. Haertel’s consistency as a workhorse back has been crucial, averaging 5.46 yards per carry. He also contributes in the passing game, with 10 receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. Adding depth to the ground attack, Judah Naweli offers 259 yards and one touchdown on 68 carries.

On the defensive side, Brighton will look to linebacker Beau La Fleur, who has made a significant impact with 80 tackles, nine sacks, two interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. Tyree Pearson adds pressure with 73 tackles and 14 sacks, while Tyree Pearson has 73 tackles and 14 sacks. Ryan Williamsen leads the team in tackles with 85.

Bountiful arrives at the semifinals following a 42-35 victory over Maple Mountain in the quarterfinals, driven by a strong performance from Siaki Fekitoa. Fekitoa, a dual-threat on the field, rushed for 1,616 yards and 16 touchdowns on 208 carries, while catching 24 passes for 231 yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback Emerson Geilman bolsters Bountiful’s offensive capabilities with his passing prowess, completing 143 of 238 attempts for 2,240 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just three interceptions.

The Redhawks have been effective defensively as well, with Dawson Allsop leading the charge with 93 tackles and five sacks. Connor Mertz has been effective in support, registering 87 tackles and two interceptions, providing a reliable presence in the secondary.

Bountiful’s scoring average stands at 35.7 points per game while conceding 18.4 points against. Brighton, by contrast, averages 27.3 points per game and allows just 9.1 points, illustrating their stout defensive structure.

Ridgeline’s TJay Tulimasealii (52) blocks Green Canyon’s Baxter Martin (10) at Green Canyon High School in Logan on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

4A semifinals

The upcoming 4A semifinal matchup features the top-seeded Ridgeline RiverHawks (12-0) against the No. 4 Spanish Fork Dons (10-2). Ridgeline has maintained an unbeaten record this year, scoring an average of 43.1 points per game while holding opponents to just 10.4 points per game. The RiverHawks’ latest victory was a 38-20 win over Stansbury in the quarterfinals, extending their winning streak to 12.

Quarterback Nate Dahle leads the offensive unit, having completed 163 of 251 pass attempts for 2,853 yards, 29 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Running back JT White has been a powerhouse on the ground for Ridgeline, with 1,542 yards and 20 touchdowns on 185 carries, averaging 8.34 yards per carry. In the receiving department, Graham Livingston is Dahle’s primary target, recording 75 receptions for 1,515 yards and 15 touchdowns, exemplifying his impact on both sides of the ball with four interceptions on defense.

Defensively, Ridgeline showcases strength with Charlie Booth and his 79 tackles and seven sacks. Krew Jones adds a further defensive edge with 88 tackles and 11 sacks, contributing significantly to the RiverHawks’ stifling defense throughout the season.

Spanish Fork has demonstrated offensive firepower as well, scoring an average of 43.2 points per game while their defense has allowed 24.8 points on average. The Dons secured a spot in the semifinals following a close 30-24 quarterfinal win over Park City, thanks to a pivotal performance by running back Kaden Vest. Vest leads Spanish Fork’s rushing attack with 2,329 yards and 27 touchdowns on 247 carries, maintaining an impressive 9.43 yards per rush.

Quarterback McKay Smith anchors the Dons’ aerial offense, completing 195 of 282 passes for 2,767 yards with 26 touchdowns and three interceptions. His ability to maintain a high completion rate has been crucial in maneuvering the Dons through tight battles this season. Brock Jacobson leads the receiving corps with 78 receptions for 1,231 yards and 13 touchdowns, complementing Smith’s efficient passing.

Spanish Fork looks to make history as they aim for their first state championship, having played football since 1916. Its the first time the Dons qualified for the semifinals since 2012. Ridgeline, meanwhile, is no stranger to success, with their last state title won in 2021. The only previous meeting between these two teams was in 2018, where Ridgeline secured an 18-10 victory.

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (10-2) will face off against the Sky View Bobcats (8-4) for the first time ever in Friday’s 4A semifinal.

Crimson Cliffs enters this game with a 10 game win streak after losing its two opening games. Crimson Cliffs boasts a potent offense that averages 31 points per game while conceding an average of 20.8 points. They recently secured a semifinal berth with a close 28-25 victory over Green Canyon, where running back McCord Christiansen proved instrumental by scoring three rushing touchdowns and 179 rushing yards. McCord leads the Mustangs with 1850 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 290 carries for the season.

Quarterback Ryder Sherratt commands the Mustangs’ passing attack, having completed 178 of 313 passes for 2,150 yards and 25 touchdowns, with nine interceptions. Malakai Alofipo is Sherratt’s primary target, collecting 55 receptions for 1,055 yards and 13 touchdowns. Defensively, the Mustangs are anchored by McKay Wright, who has recorded 150 tackles and three sacks. Max Griffiths added105 tackles and seven sacks, adding resilience to their defense.

Sky View presents a formidable challenge, equipped with an offense that averages 31.3 points per game and a defense yielding 28.4 points on average. The Bobcats advanced to the semifinals following a 26-20 win over Provo. Quarterback Jack Clark has guided the offense efficiently, with 177 completions on 318 attempts for 2,755 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Running back Xander Stokes supports Sky View’s offense with 1,081 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 232 carries. Liam Guthrie stands as the leading receiver, notching 74 catches for 1,086 yards and 17 touchdowns, playing a vital role in spreading out defenses. On the defensive side, Skyler Murdock leads with 121 tackles, providing a strong counter to opposing offenses, while Tyson Bradley’s eight sacks highlight the team’s ability to pressure quarterbacks.

These two teams have never met before in this competition, making this an intriguing first encounter. Crimson Cliffs seeks to defend its first state title acquired last year, while Sky View aims to return to championship form last achieved in 2020. Both schools’ recent success in their respective regions adds another layer to the anticipation of this high-stakes collision.