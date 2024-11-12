Brigham Young University center Fousseyni Traore (45) catches an inbound pass from guard Egor Demin (3) during an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

JJ Mandaquit has chosen where he’ll play basketball in college, and it won’t be at BYU.

The four-star point guard has committed to the University of Washington, he announced Tuesday via On3 Recruits.

Mandaquit chose Danny Sprinkle’s Huskies over competing offers from BYU, USC, Virginia and other notable programs.

“I’ve always been a Washington fan because my grandma was from the area and we would always visit the campus when we would visit family in Seattle,” Mandaquit told On3. “Coach Sprinkle has been successful everywhere he’s coached and I believe in his plan for the program going forward. I also believe in his vision for me within the program and his plan for me to develop individually. I feel like Coach Sprinkle and the staff can help me achieve my goals as a player while in college and in the future to one day play professionally.”

A Hawaii native, the 6-foot-1 Mandaquit is ranked as a top-50 prospect nationally by 247 Sports composite score as the No. 6 overall point guard in the class of 2025.

He currently plays for Utah Prep, alongside consensus No. 1 recruit and Cougars target AJ Dybantsa.

“Mandaquit is a throwback true point guard who excels with his ability to run a team,” wrote Adam Finkelstein of 247 Sports. “He isn’t going to wow anyone with dynamic explosiveness or individual offense, but makes his mark with his reliability, acumen for the game, and winning intangibles.”

Mandaquit and Dybantsa visited BYU together in early October.

Dybantsa is still waiting to announce his own commitment, though 247 Sports has projected him to play for Kevin Young at BYU.

While missing out on Mandaquit, BYU has still notched two 2025 four-star commits — big men Chamberlain Burgess and Xavion Staton — to rank as the No. 28 overall recruiting class thus far.