Morgan and Manti compete in the 3A semifinal game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

3A championship

The 3A state championship matchup is set for Nov. 16 at Southern Utah University, where the No. 1 seed Morgan Trojans will face off against the No. 2 seed Richfield Wildcats at 7 p.m. Both teams enter without a loss, Morgan at 12-0 and Richfield matching the record, promising a competitive battle between two storied programs. Morgan is in pursuit of its ninth state championship, while Richfield aims for its third and second consecutive title.

Morgan reached the championship by overcoming Manti 42-28 in the semifinals. Key to the Trojans’ success has been the performance of quarterback Beck Sheffield, who has thrown for 2,159 yards, completing 144 of 221 passes for 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. On the ground, Drew Korth leads with 776 yards and 10 touchdowns on 132 carries, displaying a balanced offensive attack.

The Trojans boast an impressive scoring average this season, posting 49.4 points per game while allowing just 6.2 points per game defensively. The defense is anchored by Nik Preece, who leads with 69 tackles and three sacks, while Jake Hansen strengthens the secondary with four interceptions. Morgan’s ability to dominate on both sides of the ball has been essential to their unbeaten run.

Richfield advanced to the final following a decisive 59-16 victory over Grantsville, highlighted by a defense that forced five turnovers. Gage Yardley was instrumental, not only with two defensive touchdowns but also adding to the offense with 894 rushing yards on 83 carries and 10 touchdowns, complemented by 590 receiving yards with seven touchdowns on 37 receptions.

The Wildcats’ offense averages 43.6 points per game, conceding 15.5 points on defense. Quarterback Griffin Wayman has been crucial, completing 113 out of 162 passes for 1,598 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Contributions from Malik Fautin, who has amassed 643 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 48 receptions, add depth to their potent offensive unit.

History favors Morgan in the playoff rivalry, leading 6-3 out of the nine times these teams have met in playoffs. Their last postseason encounter resulted in a Morgan victory in the 2017 quarterfinals. The schools have only met once in a championship game, dating back to 1940, when Morgan claimed a 20-7 win over Richfield in the Class B title game at the University of Utah.

Richfield is currently riding a 25-game winning streak, a testament to their consistency and resilience over the past two seasons. Their mission is to extend this streak and achieve back-to-back championships, meeting a formidable challenge from Morgan, whose 12-game winning streak contrasts sharply.

San Juan’s JD Palmer (40) stiff arms Delta’s Maxwell Kolste (7) while carrying the ball down the field during the high school football 2A semifinal between San Juan and Delta at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

2A championship

The Class 2A state championship game at Southern Utah University on Nov. 16 features No. 1 seed San Juan Broncos against No. 2 seed Emery Spartans, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. San Juan carries a 10-2 record into the championship, seeking their fourth consecutive title and tenth overall, while Emery boasts a 9-2 record, pursuing their first championship win since 1987 and first appearance since the 1999 season.

San Juan advanced to the final by defeating Delta 54-14 in the semifinals. The Broncos’ offense, led by quarterback Jaiten Knight, has been a pivotal factor in their success, with Knight completing 205 of 297 passes for 3,285 yards, 32 touchdowns, and nine interceptions this season. Jagger Nieves contributes significantly on the ground with 862 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 119 carries.

The Broncos have dominated their season offensively, averaging 50.8 points per game, while their defense has held opponents to an average of 14.8 points. Defensively, the team is anchored by JD Palmer with 112 tackles, and Nieves also leads with three interceptions, contributing to a defense that complements their high-powered offense.

Emery reached the championship on the strength of a 31-20 semifinal victory over Summit Academy. Quarterback Treven Gilbert plays a central role for the Spartans, completing 189 of 299 passes for 2,583 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. On the ground, Jaxon Johnson is the team’s leading rusher with 584 yards and eight touchdowns on 101 carries.

The Spartans have been effective on offense, averaging 38.3 points per game, and on defense, they have conceded 24.5 points on average. The Emery defense is bolstered by Ty Yost with 73 tackles and Jagger Nieves’ three interceptions, indicating Emery’s capability to disrupt opposing offenses.

These two teams met earlier this season, where San Juan earned a decisive 61-20 win over Emery. In that encounter, Nieves stood out with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 67-yard touchdown reception, aiding San Juan in scoring 34 second-quarter points. Emery’s first-quarter effort was strong but insufficient to contain the Broncos’ explosive gameplay.

San Juan leads the all-time series with Emery, holding a 21-8 advantage, including having won the last seven meetings. Despite this history, Emery enters the championship on a five-game winning streak since their September loss to San Juan, indicating their improved form.

This championship game marks the first title game between the two, promising an intriguing clash. San Juan aims to continue their dominance and add to their championship legacy, while Emery seeks to break their title drought with a victory.

Beaver’s Andrew Hollingshead (10) and Jex Bradshaw (32) celebrate after a interception by Hollingshead during the high school football 1A semifinal between Milford and Beaver at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

1A championship

In a highly anticipated 1A state championship matchup, the No. 1 seed Beaver Beavers (11-1) will meet the No. 3 seed Kanab Cowboys (9-3) at Southern Utah University. The game is slated to commence at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16. This match marks the 99th meeting between the two storied rivals, with Beaver holding a 59-39 edge in the series. Earlier this season, Beaver emerged victorious in a 20-7 contest, further solidifying their historical advantage.

The Beavers secured their spot in the championship game following a 21-14 semifinal win over Milford, where their defense stood out by holding Milford to 171 total yards and forcing three turnovers. Beaver’s defense has been a cornerstone of their success this season, allowing only 8.2 points per game. Defensive leaders include Andrew Hollingshead, who has accumulated 85 tackles, and Davin Orton, who has three interceptions.

Offensively, Beaver is averaging 30.8 points per game. Deegan Blackner drives the rushing attack with 887 yards and eight touchdowns on 129 carries. Bodie Wheatley complements the ground game through the air, having completed 64 of 111 passes for 931 yards, with nine touchdowns against five interceptions. Their balanced offensive unit will aim to replicate their earlier success against Kanab.

On the other sideline, Kanab is riding a six-game winning streak since last losing to Beaver on Sept. 20. The Cowboys marched into the finals with a 27-6 victory over North Summit, buoyed by the standout performance of Hayden Gubler. Gubler has been exceptional this season, rushing for 1,441 yards and 20 touchdowns on 142 carries. Brogen Virostko, Kanab’s quarterback, adds depth with 957 passing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Kanab’s defense, which yields an average of 16.5 points per game, is led by Cooper Anderson with 83 tackles and two interceptions. Their defensive resilience will be crucial as they seek to turn the tables on Beaver in the championship game. Lattimer Glover, also a key defensive player, has contributed with two interceptions.

Historically in championship meetings, Kanab leads 5-2, with their last championship win against Beaver coming in 1987. Kanab seeks their first state title since 2007, aiming to end their current championship drought. This is Beaver’s 27th appearance in a title game, where they pursue their 15th championship and a repeat of last year’s victory.

1A 8-player championship

The Class 1A 8-player state championship is set between top-seeded Rich Rebels (9-3) and second-seeded Monticello Buckaroos (8-3) at Southern Utah University on Nov. 16, with kickoff slated for 10 a.m. Both teams have showcased formidable form this season, and each is determined to capture another state title. Rich enters the championship as defending champions seeking their eighth title in 16 appearances, while Monticello aims for their fifth championship, last achieved in 2004.

Rich reached the finals following a dominant 53-7 semifinal victory over Altamont, highlighting their balanced offensive prowess. Carter Hoffman, the linchpin of Rich’s offense, rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns while also passing for 166 yards and an additional two scores. Rich has averaged 37.3 points per game this season, while defensively, they have conceded just 8.8 points per game, underpinned by the efforts of Sam Leifson with 37 tackles and two interceptions.

Supporting Hoffman in the backfield is Hudson Parry, having rushed for 906 yards and nine touchdowns on 84 carries. Drake Weston contributes as a dual-threat option with 551 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Defensively, Rich’s cohesive unit, including Leifson and Weston, will focus on containing Monticello’s high-powered offense.

Monticello advanced to the championship with a commanding 40-18 win over Water Canyon, driven by Jackson Keyes’ impressive passing performance. Keyes threw for 312 yards and five touchdowns, with Carter Rogers receiving four of those touchdowns, amassing 215 yards in the game. Monticello averages 39.5 points per game and allows 18.5 points, benefitting from a potent passing attack spearheaded by Keyes, who has accumulated 2,096 passing yards and 27 touchdowns this season.

Tavon Black leads Monticello’s ground game with 992 yards and ten touchdowns on 149 carries, providing a strong complement to their aerial assault. Defensively, Monticello relies on John Leber, who has 97 tackles and eight sacks, alongside Carter Rogers’ four interceptions. Their defense will be crucial in limiting Rich’s multifaceted offensive threats.

In their regular season meeting, Rich secured a 55-20 victory over Monticello, showcasing their offensive balance and defensive resilience, with Hoffman accounting for four touchdowns in that contest. Key defensive plays, including a fumble return touchdown by Drake Weston, emphasized Rich’s ability to capitalize on Monticello’s miscues.

Historically, Rich leads the series 24-15, having won the last six encounters, with Monticello’s last victory occurring in 2020. This championship showdown marks their fifth meeting in a title game, where Monticello holds a 4-1 edge in these high-stake matchups. The Buckaroos aim to reverse recent outcomes and capture their first title since 2004.