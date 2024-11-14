Bountiful’s Taylor Harvey shoots during the 5A girls basketball state championship game against Wasatch at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The 2024-25 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are four new head basketball coaches in 5A this year: Lacee Mapu (Kearns), Justin Hadlock (Taylorsville), Julianne Tialavea (West Jordan) and Kawkia Akina (Cedar Valley).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 4

1. West Jordan Jaguars

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Julianne Tialavea (first year)

2023-24 record: 11-9 (tied for third in Region 4 with a 5-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Spanish Fork, 57-44, in the 5A first round

2024 offense: 60.1 ppg (No. 2 in 5A)

60.1 ppg (No. 2 in 5A) 2024 defense: 50.7 ppg (No. 21 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Giselle Muffett, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Marlee Reupena, G, Sr.

Erilyn Lokeni, C, Jr.

Francine McIntyre, G, So.

2. Cyprus Pirates

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Justin Hassell (second year)

2023-24 record: 15-9 (first in Region 4 with a 8-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Springville, 56-53, in the 5A first round

2024 offense: 55.1 ppg (No. 7 in 5A)

55.1 ppg (No. 7 in 5A) 2024 defense: 51.3 ppg (No. 23 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

3. Granger Lancers

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Manny Taeoalii (third year)

2023-24 record: 2-19 (sixth in Region 4 with a 0-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 24.4 ppg (No. 28 in 5A)

24.4 ppg (No. 28 in 5A) 2024 defense: 60.8 ppg (No. 27 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Haylie Harper, G, Jr.

Nola Tuaone, G, Sr.

Kato Makoni, G, Sr.

Yathein Myint, G, Sr.

Maty Bamba, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Hoku Pili, F, So.

Agnes Kuita, F, Fr.

Dakota Barber, G, Jr.

Coach comment: As we look ahead to the new season, I’m excited to be back in the gym and grind with the girls.

4. Hunter Wolverines

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Emily Walters (third year)

2023-24 record: 10-14 (tied for third in Region 4 with a 5-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 40-47, in the 5A first round

2024 offense: 50.3 ppg (No. 13 in 5A)

50.3 ppg (No. 13 in 5A) 2024 defense: 49.9 ppg (No. 19 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

5. Taylorsville Warriors

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Justin Hadlock (first year)

2023-24 record: 13-10 (second in Region 4 with a 7-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 44-40, in the 5A first round

2024 offense: 51.8 ppg (No. 10 in 5A)

51.8 ppg (No. 10 in 5A) 2024 defense: 46.3 ppg (No. 12 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Siulose Jones, G, Sr.

Ruby Corona, G, Sr.

Sophie Buhler, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

AP Apathjang, G, Jr.

Destiny Harrison, G, Jr.

Kwagee Nayic, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We have an enthusiastic and tenacious group ready to compete this season. I look forward to witnessing how our team builds chemistry as the games unfold. Facing tough opponents’ week after week, our success will depend on our unity and our ability to overcome challenges together.

6. Kearns Cougars

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Lacee Mapu (first year)

2023-24 record: 11-13 (tied for third in Region 4 with a 5-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Northridge, 46-34, in the 5A first round

2024 offense: 47.5 ppg (No. 18 in 5A)

47.5 ppg (No. 18 in 5A) 2024 defense: 45.4 ppg (No. 9 in 5A)

Returning starters: None

Lindsey Tafili, F, Sr.

Ava Tupou, G, So.

Mina Kinikini, Post, So.

Lia Benson, G, So.

Key newcomers:

Haka Angilau, Post, Fr.

Coach comment: In my first year as head coach, I am excited to see how we mold into a team this year. We got a lot of work to do.

Region 5

1. Bountiful Redhawks

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Joel Burton (17th year)

2023-24 record: 24-3 (first in Region 5 with a 14-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A

2024 postseason: Beat Wasatch, 62-35, in the 5A championship

2024 offense: 61 ppg (No. 1 in 5A)

61 ppg (No. 1 in 5A) 2024 defense: 42.2 ppg (No. 4 in 5A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Taylor Harvey, G/F, Sr

Milika Satuala, G/F, Jr

Mae Johnson, C, Sr

Adelaide Stevenson, G, Jr

Isabeau Hoff, G, Sr

Maleah Nelson, G, So.

Brynna Castleton, G/F, So.

Anna Larson, G/F, Sr

Charlotte Johnson, F, Jr

Key newcomers:

Abrielle Kattelman, F, Jr

Brook Dodge, G, Jr

Coach comment: We look forward to this upcoming season. We have a great group of girls who enjoy being with each other and play for each other. I am excited to see them get after it again.

2. Clearfield Falcons

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: JT Soter (third year)

2023-24 record: 17-7 (third in Region 5 with a 9-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 65-45, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 49.8 ppg (No. 14 in 5A)

49.8 ppg (No. 14 in 5A) 2024 defense: 42 ppg (No. 3 in 5A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Xiyah Yarbrough, G, Sr.

Bailey Hoover, P, Sr.

Izzy Wyaskett, G, Jr.

Jayla Kearns, F, Jr.

Destini Gomez, G, Jr.

Brighton Bernards, F, Jr.

Amoree Scholer, P, Jr.

Emiko Kano, P, Jr.

Ciara De La O, G., So.

Key newcomers:

Gretchen Higley, G, Sr.

Ashlee King, G, Sr.

Brooklyn Plant, P,Fr.

Calista Christensen, G, Fr.

Coach comment: We have a great group, they are united and excited for the season. We have taken steps to make our program competitive and are working to take the next step and compete for a region and state title.

3. Viewmont Vikings

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Cameron Gardner (third year)

2023-24 record: 13-12 (tied for fourth in Region 5 with a 7-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 67-54, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 51.8 ppg (No. 9 in 5A)

51.8 ppg (No. 9 in 5A) 2024 defense: 49.3 ppg (No. 18 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Mara Mickelson, G/F, Sr.

Callie Peterson, G, Sr.

Mary Carr, Post, Sr.

Coach comment: We are excited to start another season with a new team, we feel like the changes this off-season were a good thing for our program and the direction we want to move. We should be a very competitive team that works hard each and every night.

4. Woods Cross Wildcats

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: David Simon (ninth year)

2023-24 record: 11-14 (sixth in Region 5 with a 5-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 39-35, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 43.4 ppg (No. 23 in 5A)

43.4 ppg (No. 23 in 5A) 2024 defense: 44.6 ppg (No. 7 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Kiyomi Tauataina, G, Sr.

Grace Macarthur, F, Sr.

Adia Cook, G, Jr.

Ili Crockett, G, Jr.

Avery Poulton, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Mary Gilbert, F, Sr.

Bailee Cardenas, F, Sr.

Lucy Thompson, F, Jr.

Sophia Burden, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited for the upcoming season. There have been a lot of girls putting in extra time in the off season so we are looking forward to seeing how that all comes together for us this season. We have a good group of seniors that will work hard and be good leaders for this team.

5. Box Elder Bees

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Aaron Dooley (11th year)

2023-24 record: 20-6 (second in Region 5 with a 11-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 61-53, in the 5A semifinals

2024 offense: 54.4 ppg (No. 8 in 5A)

54.4 ppg (No. 8 in 5A) 2024 defense: 46.9 ppg (No. 15 in 5A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Jocelyn Vranes

Jaylee Chappell

Key newcomers:

Hannah Jeppsen

Halli Wright

Brooklyn Burt

Coach comment: Our girls are excited to get going. We have players that have been waiting for their varsity opportunity and are ready for the challenge.

6. Roy Royals

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Hailee Parry (second year)

2023-24 record: 7-16 (seventh in Region 5 with a 3-11 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 41 ppg (No. 25 in 5A)

41 ppg (No. 25 in 5A) 2024 defense: 46.8 ppg (No. 14 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Jerzee Hart, Post, Sr.

Ellie Speredon, Post, Sr.

Jazzi Prieto, G, Jr.

Ariana Strain, G, Sr.

Rihanna May, G, So.

Anna Fisher, Post, Sr.

Talyeah Valdez, G, Sr.

Iva Hunt, Post, Sr.

Coach comment: I think we have a chance to finish near the top in our region. We have a great set of returners and have the potential to really shock some people this year.

7. Northridge Knights

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Chris Smith (13th year)

2023-24 record: 13-12 (tied for fourth in Region 5 with a 7-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Box Elder, 54-32, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 45.5 ppg (No. 21 in 5A)

45.5 ppg (No. 21 in 5A) 2024 defense: 51.2 ppg (No. 22 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

8. Bonneville Lakers

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Johnny Caine (fourth year)

2023-24 record: 4-19 (eighth in Region 5 with a 0-14 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 41.3 ppg (No. 24 in 5A)

41.3 ppg (No. 24 in 5A) 2024 defense: 54.9 ppg (No. 24 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

Region 6

1. West Panthers

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Olosaa Solovi (fourth year)

2023-24 record: 16-7 (tied for second in Region 6 with a 9-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 55-50, in the 5A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 59.1 ppg (No. 3 in 5A)

59.1 ppg (No. 3 in 5A) 2024 defense: 47.8 ppg (No. 17 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

2. Brighton Bengals

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Kane Stokes (second year)

2023-24 record: 18-7 (tied for second in Region 6 with a 9-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 62-30, in the 5A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 55.9 ppg (No. 6 in 5A)

55.9 ppg (No. 6 in 5A) 2024 defense: 46.6 ppg (No. 13 in 5A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Olivia Stephens, PG/SG, Jr.

Sophie Nielson, G/SF, Jr.

Lucy Chin, SG, Sr.

Charlotte O’Neal, PF/C Sr.

Cassidy Mulholland, PF/C Sr.

Ruth Larsen, G/SF, Sr.

Kira Pitman, SF/PF, Sr.

Cosette Arnoldsen, G/SF, Sr.

Ava Nielsen, G, Jr.

Rachel Shumway, SF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Grace Hunter, G/SF, Jr.

Hazel Smith, C, Jr.

Brooklyn Smith, SF/PF, Jr.

Kira Amevor, SF/PF, Jr.

Brooke Bodell, PG/G, Jr.

Charli McKinney, G/F, Fr.

Coach comment: Our program overall is experiencing tremendous growth on and off the court. When we are willing to be humble, selfless, and have five people willing to play as one, we can continue to have high hopes as well as goals for our program.

3. Alta Hawks

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Julie Larsen (second year)

2023-24 record: 19-4 (first in Region 6 with a 11-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Olympsu, 38-37, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 56.7 ppg (No. 4 in 5A)

56.7 ppg (No. 4 in 5A) 2024 defense: 41.7 ppg (No. 2 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Quincy Kegel, G, Jr.

Alia Baldassano, G, Jr.

Brooklynn Larsen, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Briel Baird, F, Sr.

Audrey Schmickrath, C, Sr.

Coach comment: We are excited to see what this year brings. We have a few returners and some new up and coming players that will make an impact. Look for our returners to set the pace and bring it this year.

4. Olympus Titans

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Whitney Jenkins (10th year)

2023-24 record: 13-12 (fourth in Region 6 with a 7-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Box Elder, 59-55, in the 5A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 51.7 ppg (No. 11 in 5A)

51.7 ppg (No. 11 in 5A) 2024 defense: 50.2 ppg (No. 20 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Joss Baker, G/F, Sr.

Tessa Cromar, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Madisen Shimoda, PG, Jr

Coach comment: Always look forward to another season of basketball. Excited to get in the gym and work and hope to build off of last season.

5. Skyline Eagles

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Arielle Meredith (second year)

2023-24 record: 5-18 (fifth in Region 6 with a 3-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Clearfield, 58-42, in the 5A first round

2024 offense: 44.5 ppg (No. 22 in 5A)

44.5 ppg (No. 22 in 5A) 2024 defense: 56 ppg (No. 26 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

6. East Leopards

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Tapasa Tapusoa (5th year).

2023-24 record: 6-18 (sixth in Region 6 with a 2-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Salem Hills, 78-51, in the 5A first round.

2024 offense: 46.5 ppg (No. 20 in 5A)

46.5 ppg (No. 20 in 5A) 2024 defense: 63 ppg (No. 28 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

7. Highland Rams

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Sala Asiata (fourth year)

2023-24 record: 1-17 (seventh in Region 6 with a 1-11 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 33.3 ppg (No. 27 in 5A)

33.3 ppg (No. 27 in 5A) 2024 defense: 55.1 ppg (No. 25 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Kennedy Gurgel, G/F, Sr.

Katania Olevao, G/F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Vada Foster, G, So.

Taylor Gurgel, C, Jr.

Coach comment: Just looking to compete in our tough talented region. We are young group so just looking to get them the experience to play at a high level to compete.

Region 7

1. Timpview Thunderbirds

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Haley Steed (fourth year)

2023-24 record: 18-6 (tied for first in Region 7 with a 9-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Springville, 45-37, in the 5A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 48.5 ppg (No. 16 in 5A)

48.5 ppg (No. 16 in 5A) 2024 defense: 43.7 ppg (No. 6 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Lina Ballin, PG, Sr.

Livi Eyre, F, Jr.

Malia Latu, F, Sr.

Leah Atuaia, G, So.

Claire Burningham, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Tasi Galeai, G, Fr.

Zion Lloyd, G, Fr.

Grace Erbstoesser, G, Sr.

Coach comment: We have a good mix of veterans and new/young kids. Really excited to have a deep guard line and the ability to mix up our defense. We will hopefully look to push the ball and play with great pace this year. Love the group we have and I’m really excited for our experienced leaders to mix and mesh with our good young talent.

2. Wasatch Wasps

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Audrey Hull (fourth year)

2023-24 record: 21-6 (tied for first in Region 7 with a 9-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 62-35, in the 5A championship

2024 offense: 56.6 ppg (No. 5 in 5A)

56.6 ppg (No. 5 in 5A) 2024 defense: 46 ppg (No. 11 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Peyton Behnke is a returning starter that will be a Sr. and great scorer for our team.

Filifaiesea Liava’a and Kate Miller are returning Jr. starters from last season.

We have Makynzie Richins, Dani Garner, Anna Greenwell, and Mahala Speredon returning who played significant minutes for us last season. We have some other players that didn’t see much time last season that will get time this year in significant spots.

Key newcomers:

We have a handful of kids that didn’t play much last season that could be very impactful this year.

Coach comment: We are hoping to come back this season and be a force to reckoned with. We are still a fairly young team but even in our youth we have had those players with significant varsity game experience. We are trying to improve daily and we have had some kids really put in the work over the summer to make improvements in their game. We are excited to see what that looks like when we all come together. We have a tough pre-season schedule, a tough region, and we will be tested from the start. We have great girls and are excited for the journey ahead with them.

3. Springville Red Devils

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Holli Averett (sixth year)

2023-24 record: 8-18 (tied for sixth in Region 7 with a 3-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 44-34, in the 5A semifinals

2024 offense: 40.3 ppg (No. 26 in 5A)

40.3 ppg (No. 26 in 5A) 2024 defense: 47.4 ppg (No. 16 in 5A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Bryn Johnson, F, Sr.

Natalie Florence, G, Sr.

Millie Thompson, G, Sr.

Gwen Fales, G, Sr.

Sami DeLlamas, F, Jr.

Bella Esplin, G, Jr.

Halle Hall, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Hattie Templeman, G, So.

Sammy Hullinger, G, So.

Coach comment: With everybody on our team returning back from last year we’re excited to get back to work and see how we’ve grown.

4. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Taylor Jones (fifth year)

2023-24 record: 15-10 (fourth in Region 7 with a 6-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to West, 62-49, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 49.3 ppg (No. 15 in 5A)

49.3 ppg (No. 15 in 5A) 2024 defense: 45.8 ppg (No. 10 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Chenielle Nye, C, Sr.

Brooke Warren, F, Sr.

Reagan Beck, C, Sr.

Bri Frampton, G, Sr.

Addy Tasker, F, Sr.

Bryton Buttars, G, Sr.

Kate Barton, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Alexa Vance, G, So.

Coach comment: We bring back an experienced team that had a good offseason. We will rely on our senior leadership this year. We’re excited to compete in a tough region.

5. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Dave Lainhart (second year)

2023-24 record: 17-7 (third in Region 7 with a 8-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Springville, 45-42, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 51.7 ppg (No. 12 in 5A)

51.7 ppg (No. 12 in 5A) 2024 defense: 45.1 ppg (No. 8 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Leah Bailey, G, So.

Ashlynn Lainhart, G, Jr.

Shay Brown, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited about this upcoming season, knowing the hard work our athletes have put in leading up to it. Although we will be young, the athletes are focused, and our team chemistry is strong.

6. Spanish Fork Dons

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Brynlie Nielsen (fourth year)

2023-24 record: 12-13 (fifth in Region 7 with a 4-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 48-37, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 46.6 ppg (No. 19 in 5A)

46.6 ppg (No. 19 in 5A) 2024 defense: 43.6 ppg (No. 5 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Olivia Roberts, PG, Sr.

Eden Erickson, SF, Sr.

Kamberlynn Starley, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Lexie Branch, SG, Jr.

Audrey Anderson, SG, Sr.

Savannah Staheli, SG, Jr.

7. Cedar Valley Aviators

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Kawika Akina (first year)

2023-24 record: 12-12 (tied for sixth in Region 7 with a 3-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 47-35, in the 5A first round

2024 offense: 48.3 ppg (No. 17 in 5A)

48.3 ppg (No. 17 in 5A) 2024 defense: 41.3 ppg (No. 1 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Hadley Whiting, Wing, Jr.

Presley Whiting, F, Jr.

Ellie Larson, F, Jr.

Savannah Klodt, G, So.

Daisy Thayne, G, So.

Lily Shippen, G, Jr.

Afton Beck, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Riah Bell, G, Jr.

Ady Wilde, G, Jr.

Eva Okusi, F, So.

Coach comment: I’m excited for this year. We have a lot of experience returning and great chemistry. I don’t know how well we’ll do early on, learning a new system and philosophy but if the girls figure it out and get on the same page we’ll have a fun year. I feel blessed and grateful to be at Cedar Valley and love the girls we have.