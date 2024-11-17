Skyridge’s Portia Hugh and Arianne Moeai reach for the ball during a 6A girls quarterfinal basketball game against Syracuse at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

The 2024-2025 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week with the official start of the season on Tuesday. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are four new head basketball coaches in 6A this year: Nicole Waddoups (Davis), Jerrell Stewart (Layton), Hector Marquez (Bingham) and Devin Olenick (Herriman).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Syracuse Titans

Head coach: Braden Hamlin (7th year).

2023-24 record: 18-6 (second in Region 1 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 36-33, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 55.9 ppg (No. 5 in 6A)

2024 defense: 40.2 ppg (No. 3 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Maylee Anderson, PG/SG, Jr.

Olivia Sorenson, C/PF, Jr.

Grace Thomas, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Aubri Stoker, F, Sr.

Kyleigh Nielson, PG/SG, Sr.

Rachel Mcbride, C/PF

Hadly Farr, F, Sr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to another fun and competitive year. Our girls have been working hard all off-season. With a few returning contributors and multiple new comers ready to step up, we are excited for the challenge to get better every day and compete.

2. Davis Darts

Head coach: Nicole Waddoups (1st year).

2023-24 record: 21-2 (first in Region 1 with a 9-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 59-56, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 57.6 ppg (No. 2 in 6A)

2024 defense: 36 ppg (No. 1 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

T’Maea Eteuati, G, Jr.

Chloe Peery, G, Jr.

Kate Willard, F, So.

Key newcomers:

Aubrey Simons, G, Sr.

Syd Plummer, G, Sr.

Maki West, F, Sr.

Kiara Zwonitzer, F, Jr.

Emy Richards, G, Jr.

Emma Loveland, G, Jr.

Lydia Tarbet, G, So.

Coach comment: After losing 4 starters and a really big group of seniors from last year, we have been working as a group really hard to find chemistry together. We have played a lot together as a group both in the spring and fall and are very excited about the upcoming year.

3. Fremont Silverwolves

Head coach: Lisa Dalebout (15th year).

2023-24 record: 13-11 (third in Region 1 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 53-30, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 46.3 ppg (No. 13 in 6A)

2024 defense: 44.2 ppg (No. 6 in 6A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Sophie Valdez, PG, Sr.

Ava Post, Wing, Sr.

Abigail Christensen, Wing, So.

Olivia Surrage, F, So.

Lily Hall, Post, Jr.

Maya Jensen, Post, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Mia McArthur, G, So.

Mia Smith, G, So.

Daphnie Moyes, G, So.

Brynn Wadman, Wing, So.

Jersie Slater, G, So.

Joley Thomas, G, So.

Coach comment: We are incredibly proud of this group of athletes and eager to get the season underway. We have a strong core of returning players and a talented group of newcomers who are ready to make their mark. Competing in a challenging region and a state classification filled with skilled teams is an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to giving our best effort every game.

4. Weber Warriors

Head coach: Trevor Howell (2nd year).

2023-24 record: 7-18 (tied for fifth in Region 1 with a 1-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Copper Hills, 69-21, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 40.1 ppg (No. 17 in 6A)

2024 defense: 53.2 ppg (No. 16 in 6A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Abby Sayer, Sr., G

Logyn Howell, Sr., post

Rylee Jugler, Jr., post

Avery Shupe, So., G

Katelyn Poulsen, Sr., G

Coach comment: Looking forward to watching the girls compete this season and see what they can accomplish! We have a great group of girls who have worked hard this off-season and have improved a lot in may areas. They are a coachable tight knit group of kids who are willing to do what it takes to reach success.

5. Farmington Phoenix

Head coach: Tara Ferrin (2nd year).

2023-24 record: 2-19 (tied for fifth in Region 1 with a 1-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 45-32, in the 6A first round.

2024 offense: 35.9 ppg (No. 18 in 6A)

2024 defense: 49.3 ppg (No. 10 in 6A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Morgan Rogers, Post, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Emilie Figlioli, G, Sr.

Katie Myers, Post, Sr.

Ellie Schow, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We will have a very young team and no returning starters, but we are very excited to work with this group of girls. They are hard working and will improve quickly.

6. Layton Lancers

Head coach: Jerrell Stewart (1st year).

2023-24 record: 9-15 (fourth in Region 1 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 86-37, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 43.8 ppg (No. 16 in 6A)

2024 defense: 54.2 ppg (No. 17 in 6A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Lindsey Thurgood, C, Sr.

Taya Pace, G, Sr.

Cassidy Frederiksen, G, Sr.

Hadley Collier, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Bryndee Kozisek, G, Jr.

Coach comment: Excited for my first year with Layton, the girls have worked very hard so I can’t wait to see what the season brings. Region 1 has always been a tough region for sports.

Region 2

1. Copper Hills Grizzlies

Head coach: Jake Timpson (5th year).

2023-24 record: 25-2 (first in Region 2 with a 9-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 65-47, in the 6A championship.

2024 offense: 57.3 ppg (No. 3 in 6A)

2024 defense: 38.4 ppg (No. 2 in 6A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Skylie Barker, G, Sr.

Ayla Marston, G, Sr.

Aspen Fraser, Wing, Sr.

Taylor Johnson, post, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ella Creer, Post, Jr.

Sela Ama, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We got a great core coming back that is hungry to build off what we accomplished last season. We have a difficult schedule ahead of us but if we defend like we can and play as a team we can do great things.

2. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

Head coach: Kenzie Newton (6th year).

2023-24 record: 15-10 (fifth in Region 2 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Copper Hills, 49-31, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 52.6 ppg (No. 7 in 6A)

2024 defense: 47.4 ppg (No. 7 in 6A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Jessica Maynard, F, Jr.

Kya Newton, G, Jr.

Jada Jangard, G, Jr.

Kaylee Montgomery, G, So.

Cailin Kehl, G/F, So.

Key newcomers:

Kallee Olson, G, Sr.

Brooklyn Simon, G, Sr.

Ava Blair, F, Jr.

Sadie Madsen, G, So.

Josephine Lombardi, F, So.

McKinley Stowell, G, So.

Coach comment: The Sentinels this year plan to utilize their talent and depth. Our roster has a mix of seasoned players and promising new talent. We look forward to an uptempo style of play coupled with a gritty defensive approach. It should be a fun and exciting season.

3. Corner Canyon Chargers

Head coach: Craig Morris (4th year).

2023-24 record: 16-10 (tied for third in Region 2 with a 5-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 63-40, in the 6A semifinals.

2024 offense: 57 ppg (No. 4 in 6A)

2024 defense: 51.4 ppg (No. 14 in 6A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Sorrelle Nielsen, Sr, F/W

Brooke Luper, Sr, G

Addi Yeomans, Sr, G

Kenzie Randall, Sr, G

Key newcomers:

Aubrey Mulitalo, F/C, Sr

Coach comment: Such a fun group of girls coming back! Our goal is to build on the finish from last season — we’ve got girls focused on the inputs that will help us get to the next level.

4. Bingham Miners

Head coach: Hector Marquez (1st year).

2023-24 record: 13-11 (tied for third in Region 2 with a 5-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 58-55, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 53.6 ppg (No. 6 in 6A)

2024 defense: 51 ppg (No. 13 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Addy Horsley, PG, Sr.

Lena Casperson, SF, Sr.

Stacia Peoples, G, Jr.

Brielle Blanchard, PG, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Evalyn Roberts, SG, So.

Iman Finau, G/W, Sr.

Reagan Littlewood, G, Sr.

Coach comment: This offseason we have been able to put a decent amount of work in and there is a lot of excitement from top to bottom. We look forward to the challenges that await our team this season. There is a lot of parody in, 6A and we just want to compete and have fun.

5. Riverton Silverwolves

Head coach: Jonathan Haag (3rd year).

2023-24 record: 4-19 (sixth in Region 2 with a 1-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Weber, 59-51, in the 6A first round.

2024 offense: 45.7 ppg (No. 14 in 6A)

2024 defense: 55.6 ppg (No. 18 in 6A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Faythe Stauffer, G, Sr

Ella Lange, F, Sr

Maggie Hamblin, F, Jr

Halle Talbot, G, Jr

Gabby Murdock, G, Jr

Kenadee Farnsworth, G, So

Key newcomers:

Madi Burr, F, Sr

Sam Spencer, Anywhere, Fr

Jadyn Bushman, G, So

Coach comment: We are excited for the upcoming season. We return quite a few girls that got great varsity experience last year and we are poised to make a big jump this year. I love how competitive we have been this fall and if we stay hungry as the season goes, we will really be tough to beat by playoffs.

6. Herriman Mustangs

Head coach: Devin Olenick (1st year).

2023-24 record: 12-9 (second in Region 2 with a 6-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 49-27, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 48.8 ppg (No. 10 in 6A)

2024 defense: 47.9 ppg (No. 8 in 6A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Maddi Little, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Bergen Jettie, G, So.

Peyton Poleki, F, So.

Allyson Price, F, Sr.

Tylee Sundquest, G, Sr.

Coach comment: With a new roster and coach, we’ve got a lot to figure out, and look forward to putting it all together.

Region 3

1. Skyridge Falcons

Head coach: Shaylee Nielsen (5th year).

2023-24 record: 14-11 (fourth in Region 3 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Copper Hills, 52-45, in the 6A semifinals.

2024 offense: 46.4 ppg (No. 12 in 6A)

2024 defense: 48.9 ppg (No. 9 in 6A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Merceius Mili, G, Sr.

Bella Sika, G, Sr.

Lilly Meyer, G, Sr.

Portia Hugh, G, Sr.

Ellah Oeser, Post, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Anaiya Nelson, G, Sr.

Elana Chiara, G, Fr.

Ariane Moeai, Post, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a solid group of returners from last season and have some newcomers that will contribute for us. We’re excited to get Ellah Oeser back from an ACL injury and hope to stay healthy after a couple years of injuries. We have a great group of seniors who will guide our culture and be our leaders this season. We’re looking forward to competing in a competitive region and classification this year.

2. Lone Peak Knights

Head coach: Nancy Warner (12th year).

2023-24 record: 19-6 (first in Region 2 with a 10-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Beat Copper Hills, 65-47, in the 6A championship.

2024 offense: 64 ppg (No. 1 in 6A)

2024 defense: 43 ppg (No. 5 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Kennedy Woolston, G, Jr.

Zuri Nordstrom, G, So.

Coach comment: We have an exciting group of athletes that are ready to step into some new roles this season and compete. They have worked hard this offseason and are eager and excited to get going. I look forward to seeing this group grow and develop together.

3. Westlake Thunder

Head coach: Charlotte MacFarlane (2nd year).

2023-24 record: 16-9 (third in Region 3 with a 6-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 59-50, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 48.8 ppg (No. 9 in 6A)

2024 defense: 42.3 ppg (No. 4 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Janiece Sikander, So. # 2

Avery Thompson, So. #23

Key newcomers:

Mia Foster, Jr. #10

Ella Seymore, Jr. #21

Keira Hester, Jr. #22

Coach comment: We have a bunch of young kids that are ready to showcase their talents and abilities. What we lack in experience, we make up for in grit, heart, and hustle. We couldn’t be more excited about our squad.

4. Pleasant Grove Vikings

Head coach: Lacey Larson (2nd year).

2023-24 record: 11-13 (tied for fifth in Region 3 with a 1-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 49-32, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 48.6 ppg (No. 11 in 6A)

2024 defense: 52.4 ppg (No. 15 in 6A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Tabi Clark, F Jr.

Cash Connors, F/C Jr.

Jada Ross, G Sr.

Makayla Boyer, G So.

Key newcomers:

Ellie Adams, G, Fr.

McCoy Larson, G, Fr.

Coach comment: We have a lot of great young pieces who have seen varsity time. Because of the potential of these young athletes, we are very excited to see how the season will unfold for us.

5. Lehi Pioneers

Head coach: Sean Seastrand (5th year).

2023-24 record: 14-9 (second in Region 2 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 53-49, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 50.9 ppg (No. 8 in 6A)

2024 defense: 49.4 ppg (No. 12 in 6A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Ellie Hill, Wing, Sr.

McKenzie Jepson, PG, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Brynlee Cook, G, Jr.

Madi Andrews, Wing, Jr.

Lily Worthen, Wing, Sr.

Hayden Warren, G, So.

Kelcee Rasmussen, Post, Fr.

Coach comment: We lost, six seniors including our starting, five from last year so we’re a group that is finding our way a bit, but my current group is talented, dedicated and bought in to playing together so I’m excited to see what we can do.

6. American Fork Cavemen

Head coach: Aimee Dorais (3rd year).

2023-24 record: 8-16 (tied for fifth in Region 3 with a 1-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Davis, 57-44, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 45.4 ppg (No. 15 in 6A)

2024 defense: 49.4 ppg (No. 11 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Kora Kennington, F, Sr

Sabrina Hansen, F, Sr

Lindsay Melville, F, Sr

Ambri Jenson, G, Sr

Key newcomers:

Samantha Smith, G, Sr

Julia Fugal, G, Jr

Morgan Felix, G, So

Reagan Lambourne, C, So

Coach comment: We have a group of seniors who have come worked hard in our program for years now and have done a great job at accepting the senior leadership role. If we can get everybody to buy into being as chaotic on defense as we can be, we’ll find successes this season.