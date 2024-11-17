Utah Hockey Club players celebrate a goal as the Utah Hockey Club and Carolina Hurricanes play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday Nov. 13, 2024.

After arguably the most dominant period in Utah Hockey Club history turned into a last-minute defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, the team looks to get back on track against the Washington Capitals on Monday.

“I feel like we respect teams too much,” said Utah defenseman Mikhail Sergachev after Friday’s game. “We give them ice and give them the puck to play with. Instead, we should be the ones playing with the puck. It’s a matter of finding the right balance, when to make a play and when to get it behind their (defense) and go to work.”

How to beat the Washington Capitals

This is a tall task, but it is possible.

Since superstar Alex Ovechkin came into the league in 2005, the Capitals have the third-most wins of any team. They’ve only missed the playoffs four times during Ovechkin’s tenure and they seem to be playoff-bound yet again this year.

The Capitals are one of the most effective teams in the league at getting the puck to the slot. That being said, all but one of their goals in their game against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday came from above the faceoff circles. They’re dangerous in both areas.

And, of course, Ovechkin is absolutely lethal from his office. That being said, the Capitals’ power play is the fourth-worst in the league right now at 13.7%. Even still, you should never leave Ovechkin open.

Although the power play hasn’t been all too effective this season, the Capitals’ penalty kill is the fourth-best in the league at 85.7%.

So, how do you beat the Washington Capitals? You have to do three things:

Don’t give Ovechkin space

Draw penalties

Keep them to the outside

It’s also worth noting that it’s the second game of a back-to-back and the third game in the third location in four nights for the Capitals. They will be tired.

Players to watch

The obvious player to watch is Ovechkin. When people buy tickets to Capitals games, it’s often mainly to see him play. But there lots of other Capitals are also having great seasons.

Connor McMichael, a 23-year-old center whom the Capitals drafted in the first round in 2019, is having a breakout year. His two goals against the Avalanche increased his total to 12 on the season — just six shy of his total through 80 games last year.

McMichael is tied with several others for second place in the league in goals.

And, of course, former Arizona Coyote Dylan Strome leads the team in points with 24. The Coyotes traded Strome and Brendan Perlini to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018 for Nick Schmaltz. Strome would eventually sign with the Capitals as a free agent.

Former Capitals of the Utah Hockey Club

The only Utah HC player who has played for the Capitals is Liam “Spicy Tuna” O’Brien. He spent six seasons in the organization, mostly with their AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears — but he did play 17 games for the Capitals.

O’Brien told the story of how he made the team on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast at the beginning of the season.

Additionally, assistant coach Blaine Forsythe spent 17 seasons with the Capitals before joining the Coyotes last season. His name is on the Stanley Cup because of the work he did there.

Where to watch

The game will be streamed on Utah HC+ as well as Utah 16. At the time of writing, tickets are available on Ticketmaster for as low as $60.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. MDT.