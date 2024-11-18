Utah State running back Rahsul Faison carries the ball for a 37-yard touchdown as Hawaii defensive lineman Jackie Johnson III defends during game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Logan.

Through the first nine games of the season, Utah State was not a particularly good football team.

There were glimpses of a good team. Such as in the season-opening win against Robert Morris, in the last second victory at rival Wyoming, or even in losses against Utah, Temple and New Mexico, where USU had the lead at times.

But there was a lot more evidence on display this season that the Aggies just aren’t a good team right now.

Twenty-plus point losses to USC, Boise State, UNLV and Washington State stand as evidence of that.

Something happened against Hawaii, though.

For the first time this season, maybe seasons even, Utah State was good. Even great.

All three phases came together for the Aggies in a way not seen very often in Logan, and the result was a 55-10 blowout of an FBS opponent that had legitimate bowl aspirations. Aspirations that Utah State crushed.

With bowl eligibility out of the question for USU, the win against Hawaii doesn’t mean much for this season — not in the grand scheme of things.

But with how well the Aggies played against the Rainbow Warriors, was it at all indicative of a bright future in Logan? Has Utah State turned a corner under interim head coach Nate Dreiling that will have the team much more competitive next season, maybe even contending for championships in the upcoming years?

Dreiling isn’t one to speculate about the future beyond the next football game, but he conceded that the challenge for the Aggies now is to try and replicate Saturday’s performance.

This weekend against San Diego State first and the following weekend at Colorado State.

“It was the first time it all came together,” Dreiling said. “Everything was clicking and we executed the game plan at a really high level, with small amount of missed assignments. And that is typically what a football game will look like if you can do it at that percentage. Now the trick is doing it again. Reloading and gearing up for a San Diego State team.”

If there is a reason to believe that the Aggies have actually turned a corner, that their success against Hawaii is sustainable, it is this: Utah State has been playing without 10-plus starters for weeks now, and some of the most important playmakers in the Hawaii game are those underclassmen who had to fill the holes created by season-ending injuries. Guys who struggled in their new roles early but seem to be figuring things out.

On offense, seniors Spencer Petras and Rahsul Faison were great against Hawaii, but right behind them were players who have remaining eligibility and could be back at Utah State next season.

Guys like wide receiver Otto Tia, who tied his career-high in receptions (six) and touchdowns (one). That touchdown was a new career best for him, a 41-yard reception.

There was sophomore tight end Will Monney, who had a career-high four receptions for a career-best 55 yards and also hauled in his first career touchdown.

Junior QB Bryson Barnes played sparingly but threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a touchdown that was called back for a chop block.

Running backs Derrick Jameson and Nick Floyd, a sophomore and junior, respectively, both showed flashes. Jameson ran for a touchdown, while Floyd broke free for a career-long 53-yard run.

On defense, the contributions of underclassmen were even more pronounced.

Defensive backs J.D. Drew and Noah Flores each had an interception.

Junior defensive tackle Isaiah Bruce had a career-high four tackles.

Sophomore linebacker Bronson Olevao Jr. had a career-high 1.5 sacks.

Freshman defensive end Williams Holmes had a career-high 1.5 sacks, the first sacks of his career.

The list could continue.

Underclassmen played a significant role in the Aggies’ blowout of Hawaii. From start to finish. That is encouraging, if it lasts.

“Hopefully our growing pains, hopefully we’ve made it to the other side,” Dreiling said. “We are playing a bunch of younger players, especially on the defensive side. And that just takes snaps and experience. And we knew we’d take some lumps, but those guys — especially that linebacker group, our top two linebackers are out for the year and we’ve got a bunch of guys playing, stepping up and doing a great job.

Related Almost everything went right for Utah State football against Hawaii

“If we can keep just getting a little bit better in that aspect and those younger guys keep getting more confident as they go, we have a chance to finish the season with a fun couple of weeks.”

There is reason to believe the Aggies haven’t turned the corner, too.

For one, Hawaii struggles mightily on the road, in cold weather especially. The game in Logan on Saturday was cold and far from Honolulu.

Throw in an injury to Hawaii starting quarterback Brayden Schager and USU wasn’t playing against the best the Rainbow Warriors had to offer, at least not for the entire game.

Also, the younger Aggies may not have reached a point of consistency yet. The odds are most of them haven’t. That usually comes with experience, which many of them still don’t have. Not in great amounts yet, as good as they looked against Hawaii.

Long term, turning the corner for Utah State necessitates holding on to the developing talent, though, something that is easier said than done in modern college football. The NCAA transfer portal looms large every offseason and almost every young Aggie who showed out against Hawaii could be on the move next season.

That is just the reality of college football right now. Particularly if coaches they love are no longer at Utah State. And they do love their coaches.

“Coach (Kyle Cefalo) and this coaching staff always push me to be confident. And always be able to progress and this year I’ve finally been able to showcase what I have,” Tia said. “It is nice to have a good and supportive coaching staff, they’ve helped me a lot.”

Or there was this from Dreiling, regarding the future of running backs Floyd, Jameson and true freshman Herschel Turner.

“Coach (Jimmy Beal) has done a great job. Not only getting a lot of those guys here and then developing those guys,” Dreiling said. “Those players love Coach Beal and if he is here they aren’t going anywhere. I guarantee that.”

For one game, Utah State played to its potential and the result was a dominant win, the type of win that Utah State has been capable of earning over the last decade-plus. The question now is whether the win over Hawaii was the start of something.

And truth be told, no one really knows yet.