Lone Peak wide receiver Jasean Mayberry (5) and Kepa Niumeitolu (12) celebrate Mayberry’s touchdown during a 6A high school football semifinal game held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

Two of Utah’s premier football powers renew their fierce rivalry Thursday as top-seeded Corner Canyon (12-1) and third-seeded Lone Peak (11-2) meet in the 6A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The 2:30 p.m. kickoff marks another chapter in one of the state’s most compelling matchups the past decade, with the Knights looking to replicate their Week 3 victory when they handed the Chargers their only loss, 28-21.

The matchup showcases two powerhouse programs that been dominant in 6A football - Corner Canyon seeking its fifth state title since 2018 while Lone Peak aims for its first crown since defeating the Chargers in the 2021 final. Since 2017, Corner Canyon has gone 96-8 under coach Eric Kjar, while Lone Peak has compiled an 86-29 record with two state championships during that span.

Corner Canyon head coach Eric Kjar talks after a play during a 6A high school football semifinal game against Lehi held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The Chargers advanced to the final by edging Lehi 35-34 in overtime behind backup quarterback Bronson Evans, who threw four touchdown passes including the game-tying score with 19 seconds left. Lone Peak reached the final by defeating Skyridge 28-21 as Landan Goff’s 94-yard kickoff return touchdown swung momentum after an early deficit.

Corner Canyon averages 42.6 points while allowing 21.8 under Kjar, who seeks his fifth state title at the school. The Chargers’ offense is led by Evans (182-275, 1,861 yards, 19 TDs), running back Weston Briggs (1,188 yards, 11 TDs) and receiver Chryshaun Lee (55 catches, 1,087 yards, 14 TDs).

Lone Peak, scoring 32.5 points and giving up 19.0 per game, counters with quarterback Kepa Niumeitolu (1,957 yards, 19 TDs) and running back Sean Tahi (870 yards, 11 TDs). Defensively, Junior Tahi leads with 9.5 sacks while Landan Goff has five interceptions.

“It’s been a surreal experience, I seriously can’t put it into words. We’ve worked so hard for this as a team,” said Evans after leading Corner Canyon’s semifinal comeback.

Coach Kjar praised his junior quarterback’s growth, noting “He’s dreamed of being a Charger quarterback since he was young and in our little league program.”

Lone Peak head coach Bart Brockbank credited his team’s resilience in the semifinal win: “Great teams don’t allow teams to take that momentum. I felt like today, when we had bad things happen, we actually came back and just executed, settled in and didn’t let them take the momentum.”

The Knights have won five straight since their lone region loss to Skyridge 21-16 in Week 8. they beat Herriman, Fremont and Skyridge to reach the final.

Corner Canyon’s only defeat this season came against Lone Peak in Week 3 before reeling off 10 consecutive wins. The Chargers beat Westlake, Weber and Lehi in the first three rounds of the playoffs after earning a first-round bye.

This marks Corner Canyon’s seventh straight championship game appearance. Only two teams have as many consecutive championship-game appearances: Skyline (nine from 1995-2003) and Kanab (eight from 1981-88). The Chargers boast a .833 all-time playoff winning percentage, tops in state history.

Lone Peak seeks its first crown since 2021 and owns the state’s longest active scoring streak at 227 games dating to 2007.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.