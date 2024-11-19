New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas speaks to reporters at the team’s training facility in Florham Park, N.J., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

The New York Jets are cleaning house.

Having fired head coach Robert Saleh in early October, the Jets on Tuesday fired general manager Joe Douglas, multiple outlets first reported.

The Jets formally announced the move about 50 minutes after reports surfaced.

Saleh’s firing came as the Jets got off to a 2-3 start, and they are now 3-8 on the season under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

Multiple outlets reported that Douglas is in the final year of his contract.

Douglas, 48, had spent 19 seasons as an NFL executive before being named New York’s GM in June of 2019. As noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Douglas had some success rebuilding a team that went 4-12 the season before he arrived, as the Jets became one of the best defenses in the league.

But consistency at the quarterback position never came.

Douglas became extremely fond of former BYU signal caller Zach Wilson during the 2020 college football season and ultimately selected him with the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In 2023 after two seasons of unconvincing play from Wilson, New York acquired 4-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers tore his Achilles just four plays into the 2023 season and was sidelined for the rest of the season, and the Jets tried Wilson, Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle at quarterback en route to a 7-10 record.

In April of this year, Douglas traded Wilson and a seventh-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Wilson has not taken a snap this season and will be a free agent at season’s end as rookie Bo Nix has started to blossom.

Even with Rodgers back, however, the Jets have been bad. After a 2-1 start, they have gone 1-7 over their last eight games. In all, New York went 30-64 with Douglas as GM.